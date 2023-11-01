Modine Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results, Raises Full-Year Earnings Guidance

Data center growth and benefits from 80/20 initiatives drove strong second quarter results, leading to second consecutive upward revision to full-year earnings outlook

RACINE, Wis., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Second Quarter Highlights:

Net sales of $620.5 million increased 7 percent from the prior year

increased 7 percent from the prior year Operating income of $65.7 million increased $28.9 million , or 79 percent, from the prior year

increased , or 79 percent, from the prior year Adjusted EBITDA of $81.2 million increased $30.1 million , or 59 percent, from the prior year

increased , or 59 percent, from the prior year Earnings per share of $0.87 compared to $0.46 in the prior year

compared to in the prior year Adjusted earnings per share of $0.89 compared to $0.48 in the prior year

Revised Fiscal 2024 Outlook:

Net sales up 6 percent to 11 percent

Adjusted EBITDA of $285 million to $300 million , an increase of 34 percent to 41 percent over the prior year

"Our second quarter results were once again ahead of our expectations, with strong revenue growth driven by data center sales, benefits from 80/20 initiatives, and favorable currency impacts," said Modine President and Chief Executive Officer, Neil D. Brinker. "Our data center sales more than doubled compared to the prior year for the second consecutive quarter, supported by strong demand from both hyperscale and colocation customers. We also are pleased with the progress being made by the Performance Technologies segment, where 80/20 actions are yielding significant early benefits. These improvements are resulting in significant increases in gross margin and adjusted EBITDA margin, which grew by 520 basis points and 430 basis points, respectively."

Financial Results

Net sales increased 7 percent in the second quarter to $620.5 million, compared with $578.8 million in the prior year. On a constant currency basis, sales increased 5 percent. The increase was driven by improvements in both the Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments.

Gross profit increased 40 percent in the second quarter to $135.1 million and gross margin improved by 520 basis points to 21.8 percent, primarily due to the favorable impact of higher sales.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses increased $10.1 million to $68.9 million in the second quarter. This increase was primarily driven by higher compensation-related expenses, including higher incentive compensation driven by improved financial results, higher product development costs, and higher professional fees.

Operating income in the second quarter was $65.7 million, compared to $36.8 million in the prior year. The increase was driven by higher gross profit as compared to the prior year. During the second quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company recorded $0.5 million of restructuring expenses and $1.0 million of environmental charges. During the second quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company recorded $0.6 million of restructuring expenses and $0.3 million of environmental charges. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes restructuring expenses, environmental charges, and depreciation and amortization expense, was $81.2 million, an increase of $30.1 million, or 59 percent, compared with $51.1 million in the prior year.

Earnings per share was $0.87 in the second quarter, compared with $0.46 in the second quarter of the prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.89 in the second quarter, compared with adjusted earnings per share of $0.48 in the second quarter of the prior year. These improvements were primarily driven by higher gross profit on higher sales.

Second Quarter Segment Review

Climate Solutions segment sales were $275.8 million , compared with $255.9 million one year ago, an increase of 8 percent. On a constant currency basis, sales increased 5 percent from the prior year. This increase was driven by higher sales of data center cooling products, partially offset by lower sales of heat transfer products and HVAC and refrigeration products. The segment reported gross margin of 26.0 percent, which was 360 basis points higher than the prior year, primarily due to higher sales volume. The segment reported operating income of $44.6 million , a 36 percent increase from the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $50.4 million , an increase of $12.0 million , or 31 percent, from the prior year.





, compared with one year ago, an increase of 8 percent. On a constant currency basis, sales increased 5 percent from the prior year. This increase was driven by higher sales of data center cooling products, partially offset by lower sales of heat transfer products and HVAC and refrigeration products. The segment reported gross margin of 26.0 percent, which was 360 basis points higher than the prior year, primarily due to higher sales volume. The segment reported operating income of , a 36 percent increase from the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was , an increase of , or 31 percent, from the prior year. Performance Technologies segment sales were $351.7 million , compared with $330.0 million one year ago, an increase of 7 percent. On a constant currency basis, sales increased 4 percent from the prior year. This increase primarily resulted from higher sales of advanced solutions, liquid-cooled, and air-cooled products, primarily driven by higher sales to off-highway, commercial vehicle, and specialty vehicle customers. The segment reported gross margin of 17.8 percent, up 590 basis points from the prior year. The segment reported operating income of $33.6 million , a $17.3 million improvement compared to the prior year, primarily due to higher gross profit. Adjusted EBITDA was $42.0 million , an increase of $17.7 million , or 73 percent, from the prior year.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity

Net cash provided by operating activities for the six months ended September 30, 2023, was $110.8 million, an increase of $54.7 million compared to the prior year. Free cash flow for the six months ended September 30, 2023, was $84.6 million, an increase of $51.5 million from the prior year. This increase was primarily due to the favorable impact of higher earnings, partially offset by unfavorable net changes in working capital as compared with the prior year. Cash payments for restructuring activities, environmental costs, and certain other items during the six months ended September 30, 2023, totaled $7.6 million.

Total debt was $342.6 million as of September 30, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents on September 30, 2023, were $120.2 million. Net debt was $222.4 million as of September 30, 2023, a decrease of $63.2 million from the end of fiscal 2023.

Outlook

"Our second quarter performance was stronger than expected, so we are once again raising our full-year earnings guidance," added Brinker. "Volumes in our data center business have exceeded our expectations, but we are maintaining a cautious outlook based on current economic conditions and trends in our other end markets. As a result, we are confirming our second half top-line outlook, and remain confident in our ability to achieve our near-term profitability goals. Looking longer-term, our business transformation remains in its early stages and we are either on track or ahead of schedule as we work toward our financial goals."

Based on current exchange rates and market outlook, Modine provides its revised outlook for fiscal 2024:

Fiscal 2024 Current Outlook Net Sales +6 percent to 11 percent Adjusted EBITDA $285 to $300 million

Modine Manufacturing Company













Consolidated statements of operations (unaudited)













(In millions, except per share amounts)



























Three months ended September 30,

Six months ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net sales $ 620.5

$ 578.8

$ 1,242.9

$ 1,119.8 Cost of sales 485.4

482.6

979.9

940.2 Gross profit 135.1

96.2

263.0

179.6 Selling, general & administrative expenses 68.9

58.8

130.3

115.1 Restructuring expenses 0.5

0.6

0.5

2.1 Operating income 65.7

36.8

132.2

62.4 Interest expense (6.1)

(4.7)

(12.0)

(8.8) Other income (expense) – net 0.1

(1.4)

(0.5)

(3.7) Earnings before income taxes 59.7

30.7

119.7

49.9 Provision for income taxes (12.8)

(6.4)

(27.5)

(11.3) Net earnings 46.9

24.3

92.2

38.6 Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (0.4)

0.1

(0.9)

0.1 Net earnings attributable to Modine $ 46.5

$ 24.4

$ 91.3

$ 38.7































Net earnings per share attributable to Modine shareholders – diluted $ 0.87

$ 0.46

$ 1.72

$ 0.74















Weighted-average shares outstanding – diluted 53.4

52.7

53.2

52.5















































Condensed consolidated balance sheets (unaudited)







(In millions)















September 30, 2023

March 31, 2023







Assets













Cash and cash equivalents $ 120.2

$ 67.1







Trade receivables 377.0

398.0







Inventories 321.5

324.9







Assets held for sale 18.4

-







Other current assets 60.9

56.4







Total current assets 898.0

846.4







Property, plant and equipment – net 303.8

314.5







Intangible assets – net 79.3

81.1







Goodwill 164.3

165.6







Deferred income taxes 77.6

83.7







Other noncurrent assets 82.1

74.6







Total assets $ 1,605.1

$ 1,565.9























Liabilities and shareholders' equity













Debt due within one year $ 19.7

$ 23.4







Accounts payable 274.9

332.8







Liabilities held for sale 21.1

-







Other current liabilities 177.4

150.9







Total current liabilities 493.1

507.1







Long-term debt 322.9

329.3







Other noncurrent liabilities 115.1

129.9







Total liabilities 931.1

966.3







Total equity 674.0

599.6







Total liabilities & equity $ 1,605.1

$ 1,565.9

























































Modine Manufacturing Company













Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited)













(In millions)































Six months ended September 30,









2023

2022







Cash flows from operating activities:













Net earnings $ 92.2

$ 38.6







Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by













operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 27.7

27.3







Stock-based compensation expense 4.6

3.5







Deferred income taxes 5.5

(0.5)







Other – net 3.8

1.8







Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Trade accounts receivable 6.7

0.2







Inventories (4.3)

(30.5)







Accounts payable (43.3)

7.2







Other assets and liabilities 17.9

8.5







Net cash provided by operating activities 110.8

56.1























Cash flows from investing activities:













Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (26.2)

(23.0)







Payments for business acquisition (4.8)

-







Proceeds from disposition of assets 1.1

0.1







Other – net (4.5)

-







Net cash used for investing activities (34.4)

(22.9)























Cash flows from financing activities:













Net (decrease) increase in debt (9.5)

0.4







Purchase of treasury stock under share repurchase program (9.0)

(2.6)







Other – net (0.1)

(0.3)







Net cash used for financing activities (18.6)

(2.5)























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1.9)

(5.8)























Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash held for sale 55.9

24.9























Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash held for sale - beginning of period 67.2

45.4























Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash held for sale - end of period $ 123.1

$ 70.3









































Modine Manufacturing Company













Segment operating results (unaudited)













(In millions)































Three months ended September 30,

Six months ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net sales:













Climate Solutions $ 275.8

$ 255.9

$ 547.6

$ 500.3 Performance Technologies 351.7

330.0

710.6

634.3 Segment total 627.5

585.9

1,258.2

1,134.6 Corporate and eliminations (7.0)

(7.1)

(15.3)

(14.8) Net sales $ 620.5

$ 578.8

$ 1,242.9

$ 1,119.8































Three months ended September 30,

Six months ended September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Gross profit:

$'s % of sales

$'s % of sales

$'s % of sales

$'s % of sales Climate Solutions

$ 71.8 26.0 %

$ 57.3 22.4 %

$ 140.8 25.7 %

$ 107.7 21.5 % Performance Technologies

62.8 17.8 %

39.2 11.9 %

121.4 17.1 %

72.2 11.4 % Segment total

134.6 21.4 %

96.5 16.5 %

262.2 20.8 %

179.9 15.9 % Corporate and eliminations

0.5 -

(0.3) -

0.8 -

(0.3) - Gross profit

$ 135.1 21.8 %

$ 96.2 16.6 %

$ 263.0 21.2 %

$ 179.6 16.0 %

















































Three months ended September 30,

Six months ended September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Operating income:















Climate Solutions

$ 44.6

$ 32.7

$ 88.9

$ 59.7 Performance Technologies

33.6

16.3

65.6

23.7 Segment total

78.2

49.0

154.5

83.4 Corporate and eliminations

(12.5)

(12.2)

(22.3)

(21.0) Operating income

$ 65.7

$ 36.8

$ 132.2

$ 62.4

























































Modine Manufacturing Company













Adjusted financial results (unaudited)













(In millions, except per share amounts)































Three months ended September 30,

Six months ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net earnings $ 46.9

$ 24.3

$ 92.2

$ 38.6 Interest expense 6.1

4.7

12.0

8.8 Provision for income taxes 12.8

6.4

27.5

11.3 Depreciation and amortization expense 14.0

13.4

27.7

27.3 Other (income) expense – net (0.1)

1.4

0.5

3.7 Restructuring expenses (a) 0.5

0.6

0.5

2.1 Environmental charges (b) 1.0

0.3

1.2

1.4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 81.2

$ 51.1

$ 161.6

$ 93.2















Net earnings per share attributable to Modine shareholders - diluted $ 0.87

$ 0.46

$ 1.72

$ 0.74 Restructuring expenses (a) 0.01

0.01

0.01

0.03 Environmental charges (b) 0.01

0.01

0.01

0.03 Adjusted earnings per share $ 0.89

$ 0.48

$ 1.74

$ 0.80















(a) Restructuring expenses primarily consist of employee severance expenses related to targeted headcount reductions and equipment transfer costs. The tax benefit related to

restructuring expenses during the first six months of fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2023 was $0.1 million and $0.2 million, respectively.

(b) Environmental charges, including related legal costs, are recorded as SG&A expenses at Corporate and relate to a previously-owned U.S. manufacturing facility.

Modine Manufacturing Company





























Segment adjusted financial results (unaudited)



























(In millions)































































Three months ended September 30, 2023

Three months ended September 30, 2022

Climate

Solutions

Performance

Technologies

Corporate and

eliminations

Total

Climate

Solutions

Performance

Technologies

Corporate and

eliminations

Total Operating income $ 44.6

$ 33.6

$ (12.5)

$ 65.7

$ 32.7

$ 16.3

$ (12.2)

$ 36.8 Depreciation and amortization expense 5.5

8.2

0.3

14.0

5.4

7.7

0.3

13.4 Restructuring expenses (a) 0.3

0.2

-

0.5

0.3

0.3

-

0.6 Environmental charges (a) -

-

1.0

1.0

-

-

0.3

0.3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 50.4

$ 42.0

$ (11.2)

$ 81.2

$ 38.4

$ 24.3

$ (11.6)

$ 51.1































Net sales $ 275.8

$ 351.7

$ (7.0)

$ 620.5

$ 255.9

$ 330.0

$ (7.1)

$ 578.8 Adjusted EBITDA margin 18.3 %

11.9 %





13.1 %

15.0 %

7.4 %





8.8 %

































Six months ended September 30, 2023

Six months ended September 30, 2022

Climate

Solutions

Performance

Technologies

Corporate and

eliminations

Total

Climate

Solutions

Performance

Technologies

Corporate and

eliminations

Total Operating income $ 88.9

$ 65.6

$ (22.3)

$ 132.2

$ 59.7

$ 23.7

$ (21.0)

$ 62.4 Depreciation and amortization expense 10.9

16.3

0.5

27.7

10.8

15.9

0.6

27.3 Restructuring expenses (a) 0.3

0.2

-

0.5

0.3

1.8

-

2.1 Environmental charges (a) -

-

1.2

1.2

-

-

1.4

1.4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 100.1

$ 82.1

$ (20.6)

$ 161.6

$ 70.8

$ 41.4

$ (19.0)

$ 93.2































Net sales $ 547.6

$ 710.6

$ (15.3)

$ 1,242.9

$ 500.3

$ 634.3

$ (14.8)

$ 1,119.8 Adjusted EBITDA margin 18.3 %

11.6 %





13.0 %

14.2 %

6.5 %





8.3 %































(a) See the Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation above for information on restructuring expenses and other adjustments.









































































Modine Manufacturing Company













Net debt (unaudited)













(In millions)































September 30, 2023

March 31, 2023







Debt due within one year $ 19.7

$ 23.4







Long-term debt 322.9

329.3







Total debt 342.6

352.7























Less: cash and cash equivalents 120.2

67.1







Net debt $ 222.4

$ 285.6























































Free cash flow (unaudited)













(In millions)































Three months ended September 30,

Six months ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 69.1

$ 41.6

$ 110.8

$ 56.1 Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (11.1)

(12.6)

(26.2)

(23.0) Free cash flow $ 58.0

$ 29.0

$ 84.6

$ 33.1































Net sales - constant currency (unaudited)













(In millions)































Three months ended September 30,

2023

2022

Net Sales

Effect of Exchange Rate

Changes

Net Sales -

Constant Currency

Net Sales Climate Solutions $ 275.8

$ (6.6)

$ 269.2

$ 255.9 Performance Technologies 351.7

(8.0)

343.7

330.0 Segment total 627.5

(14.6)

612.9

585.9 Corporate and eliminations (7.0)

(0.1)

(7.1)

(7.1) Net sales $ 620.5

$ (14.7)

$ 605.8

$ 578.8

































