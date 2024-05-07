Modine to Open Additional UK Facility to Meet Data Center Market Demand

The new site in Bradford, West Yorkshire, will produce precision cooling equipment under the Airedale by Modine™ brand and comes on the heels of expansion in Calgary, Canada, and Allen, Texas.

RACINE, Wis., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine (NYSE: MOD), a diversified leader in thermal management technologies and solutions, announced the purchase of a 14.6 acre manufacturing site in Bradford, UK, to support increased production of Airedale by Modine™ precision cooling equipment used in the data center industry. The purchase follows recent expansion in Calgary, Canada, to manufacture cooling equipment for hyperscale customers in North America, and a new facility in Allen, Texas, to develop liquid immersion cooling technologies.

"We are excited to expand our manufacturing operations in the UK to serve our key customers in Europe and beyond," said Adrian Trevelyan, Managing Director, Data Centers, EMEA. "The market for data center cooling equipment is experiencing rapid growth. Having available plant capacity is crucial as data center operators look to secure production slots in advance to support their growth. We are pleased with the positive signals from our customers about our expanded capacity."

The Bradford purchase includes 29,000m2 (312,000ft2) of existing manufacturing space that will be used for manufacturing and testing computer room air handlers and fan walls, as well as offices and warehouses. The first Airedale by Modine units are expected out of Bradford by the end of 2024. The existing facility in Leeds, UK, will focus on chiller production. Between the two sites, overall production capability is expected to increase 150%.

In addition to increased production capability, the development of a state-of-the-art, 2MW test center at Bradford will be a centerpiece of the new site. This investment in R&D will expand Airedale by Modine's world-class testing capabilities and increase overall capacity for R&D testing and customer witness tests.

With the new site in Bradford, Airedale by Modine is able to serve global customers with precision cooling equipment, systems and technologies from Leeds and Consett in the UK; Rockbridge, VA, Grenada, MS and Allen, TX, in the U.S.; Calgary, Canada; and Guadalajara, Spain.

At Modine, we are Engineering a Cleaner, Healthier World™. Building on more than 100 years of excellence in thermal management, we provide trusted systems and solutions that improve air quality and conserve natural resources. More than 11,000 employees are at work in every corner of the globe, delivering the solutions our customers need, where they need them. Our Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments support our purpose by improving air quality, reducing energy and water consumption, lowering harmful emissions and enabling cleaner running vehicles and environmentally-friendly refrigerants. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (U.S.), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

