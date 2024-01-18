Modine to Showcase Innovative Electric Heating Solutions at AHR Expo

RACINE, Wis., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine (NYSE: MOD), a leader in innovative heating solutions in the HVAC industry, will feature the new Amp Dawg™ electric unit heater during AHR Expo, January 22-24, in Chicago. The Modine Heating team will be at booth N1721 in the north building.

"Over the past couple of years, there has been a push for more electrification for residential and light commercial heating applications in the HVAC industry," said Jon Schlemmer, Vice President and General Manager of Modine's Heating business. "At Modine, we are uniquely qualified to answer that demand as a leader in innovative heating solutions. That's why we launched the Amp Dawg™, to provide customers with an electric alternative to gas- fired heating units."

"The Amp Dawg's™ ability to warm a space quickly and its air throw capabilities are comparable to our Hot Dawg® gas-fired heaters. In addition, Amp Dawg™ is one of the quietest electric unit heaters on the market, without sacrificing performance. Whether you need heat inside your basement, shed or work garage, we're excited to show AHR attendees how the Amp Dawg™ can meet their needs."

The Amp Dawg™ electric unit heater is designed to be a quiet, efficient solution for heating garages, workshops, and other similar spaces. The residentially certified 5.7kW unit allows application flexibility in spaces like basements, garages or storage areas, while the 9.0kW unit provides two stages of controlled heat ideal for larger workshops, garages, and a variety of light commercial applications such as restaurants and vestibules.

"At Modine, we remain proactive while staying ahead of the curve inside the industry," Schlemmer said. "The Amp Dawg™ shows our customers and the industry that we remain dedicated to our purpose of engineering a cleaner and healthier world as we continue to evolve and grow our product portfolio to meet the needs and demands of our customers."

The Modine team also encourages contractors attending the show to sign up for their Authorized Contractor Program, which is designed to help homeowners connect with a trusted local contractor to purchase, install or service a residential Modine HVAC unit.

For more information on Modine heating solutions, visit https://www.modinehvac.com/.

About Modine
At Modine, we are Engineering a Cleaner, Healthier World™. Building on more than 100 years of excellence in thermal management, we provide trusted systems and solutions that improve air quality and conserve natural resources. More than 11,000 employees are at work in every corner of the globe, delivering the solutions our customers need, where they need them. Our Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments support our purpose by improving air quality, reducing energy and water consumption, lowering harmful emissions and enabling cleaner running vehicles and environmentally-friendly refrigerants. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (U.S.), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

