Modirum Platforms Joins the Digital Defence Ecosystem Finland

HELSINKI, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Modirum Platforms has joined the Digital Defence Ecosystem Finland (DDE), strengthening the national network that accelerates secure, resilient and innovative digital defence capabilities. The membership supports Modirum Platforms' goal of expanding its role in Europe's dual-use and new digital defence technology landscape and contributing its deep expertise to shared national and international objectives.

As a new DDE member, Modirum Platforms brings significant competencies in mission-critical communications, real-time situational awareness, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and secure digital infrastructure design. The company's solutions—including the development of its M Orbit multimodal situational awareness platform—enable defence and security actors to operate more effectively in increasingly complex and data-intensive environments.

"We are committed to ensuring that organisations protecting citizens and critical infrastructure have secure and sustainable digital platforms," says Petri Anttila, GM of Modirum Platforms. "DDE provides the collaboration environment needed to scale these capabilities across Finland and the wider European market."

Modirum Platforms' membership follows the successful participation of its sister company, Modirum Gespi, whose network expansion within DDE has opened new market opportunities. The company sees similar potential for Modirum Platforms, particularly in areas such as protection of critical infrastructure, secure communication ecosystems, and advanced data-driven defence technologies.

DDE Finland connects companies, research organisations and public-sector stakeholders to accelerate innovation in defence and dual-use technologies. Modirum Platforms' addition further strengthens the ecosystem's capabilities and supports the broader development of Finland's defence industry and digital resilience.

Media Contacts

Tero Silvola,

CEO, Modirum Platforms

Email: [email protected]

Sami Honkaniemi,

COO, Modirum Platforms

Email: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/modirum-platforms/r/modirum-platforms-joins-the-digital-defence-ecosystem-finland,c4304489

The following files are available for download: