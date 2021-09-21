MODO Selects Spreedly's Payments Orchestration Platform to Enable the Next Generation of Cashless Payments for Consumers

DURHAM, N.C. and BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spreedly, the provider of the leading Payments Orchestration platform, and MODO, the "wallet of banks" app, today announced that Spreedly's Payments Orchestration platform was selected to support MODO's over 35 connections to banks across Argentina. These connections are the foundation for the MODO app, which offers customers the ability to connect all of their bank accounts and cards in one place.

MODO enables its customers to easily and securely send and request money between contacts, pay merchants with QR codes, as well as offers easy access to all accounts and cards — all integrated into a single app. Banks from both the public and private sector are currently participating and available to customers.

Spreedly's Payments Orchestration platform is used by the MODO team to rapidly develop the connections required to the over 35 bank partners offered by the MODO app. Spreedly's vaulting solution is also used to securely capture and store payment details in an independent vault.

"At the core of everything we've developed was giving our customers the freedom and convenience to make payments simply and easily," said Rafael Soto, CEO of MODO. "Using Spreedly we have been able to extend this simplicity to our own development teams through significantly streamlined integrations with new banking partners. The result is our "wallet of banks" and a single place for our customers to access all their cards and accounts."

"MODO's goal of making payments easier with no friction for the customer is a perfect example of Spreedly customers leading the way to building a more diversified, inclusive, payments ecosystem," said Justin Benson, CEO with Spreedly. "We have been able to offer the MODO team the benefit of our rich history and experience in the LATAM payments space along with our agnostic Payments Orchestration solution to greatly accelerate the many integrations required to support MODO's customer base."

Learn more about Play Digital S.A.'s MODO payments solution at https://modo.com.ar/ . Users can download MODO at Google Play and at the Apple App Store .

More about Spreedly and how our customers use Payments Orchestration to enable payments can be found at https://www.spreedly.com/customers .

About Spreedly

Spreedly's Payments Orchestration platform enables and optimizes digital transactions with the world's most complete payment services marketplace. Global enterprises and hyper-growth companies grow their digital business faster by relying on our payments platform. Hundreds of customers worldwide secure card data in our PCI-compliant vault and use tokenized card data to enable and optimize over $30 billion of annual transaction volumes with any payment service. Spreedly is headquartered in downtown Durham, NC.

About MODO

MODO is a product of Play Digital S.A., an independent company whose shareholders are the vast majority of public and private banks in Argentina. It offers three services: money transfer, money request, and QR code payment. Paying with MODO is safe, practical and convenient. The new way to send, order and pay.

