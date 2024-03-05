Spreedly Welcomes Experienced Payments Leader Peter Dougherty as President

Dougherty Brings Expertise in Building Highly Effective, Go-to-Market Teams

DURHAM, N.C., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spreedly, the provider of the leading Payments Orchestration platform, is proud to welcome Peter Dougherty as president. Peter will oversee all aspects of go-to-market including marketing, sales, partnerships, customer success and support.

"As the industry is in the early stages of adopting Payments Orchestration, Peter is uniquely positioned to lead us in the next phase of our GTM initiatives," said Justin Benson, CEO of Spreedly. "He will work at all levels of the P&L to drive growth and deliver innovation to our customers and partners."

Dougherty joins Spreedly from Lightspeed Commerce, a platform powering omnichannel experiences for 168,000 independent merchants around the world. An early employee, he held multiple roles in go-to-market, serving as GM & EVP of one of two major operating divisions. He has extensive experience leading and scaling global teams to drive new revenue and product innovation.

"Peter has the right experience to build on Spreedly's leadership position in Payments Orchestration," commented Adam Margolin, managing director at Spectrum Equity and Spreedly board member. "We're confident in his ability to help Spreedly realize its full potential."

"Spreedly's leadership position, people, and enviably large market opportunity were all drivers in my decision to join the company," said Dougherty. "As I've gotten to know the team and board, and gained deeper insights about the orchestration market, it's become clear that there is tremendous opportunity for Spreedly's next phase of growth."

About Spreedly

Spreedly's Payments Orchestration platform enables and optimizes digital transactions with the world's most complete payment services marketplace. Global enterprises and hyper-growth companies grow their digital business faster by relying on our payments platform. Hundreds of customers worldwide secure card data in our PCI-compliant vault and use tokenized card data to enable and optimize over $50 billion of annual transaction volumes with any payment service. Spreedly is headquartered in downtown Durham, NC.

[email protected]

888.727.7750

SOURCE Spreedly