Modular Building Institute Names Matt Slataper President of the Board of Directors

MANSFIELD, Texas, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Modular Building Institute (MBI) has announced the election of Matt Slataper, President of Ramtech Building Systems, as its new President of the Board of Directors for the association. Slataper will serve a one-year term as board chair, continuing a strong tradition of leadership from Ramtech Building Systems, which has previously provided MBI presidents including Bob Houchin, Mike Slataper, Linc Moss, and Roland Brown.

Matt Slataper Named as Modular Building Institute Board President

"Stepping into this role as board chair of the Modular Building Institute is both an honor and a responsibility I take seriously," said Slataper. "I have grown up around this industry, and I have seen firsthand how modular construction continues to prove its value. That experience gives me a deep appreciation for where we have come from, but even more importantly, it gives me real optimism for where we as an industry are headed."

Slataper joined Ramtech in 2018 after more than a decade in the financial services industry, most recently in corporate finance and investment banking. As President of Ramtech, his focus is on strategy and business development, financial, banking and accounting oversight, and the building and maintaining of major relationships.

The Modular Building Institute (MBI) is the leading international trade association for the commercial modular construction industry. Spanning domestically across North America and internationally around the world, MBI brings together manufacturers, suppliers, contractors, designers, developers, and service providers to promote best practices, establish industry standards, remove barriers to adoption, foster innovation, and create new opportunities for off-site construction solutions that deliver speed, quality, predictability, and smarter use of labor and materials.

About Ramtech Building Systems

Since 1982 Ramtech Building Systems has been providing innovative relocatable modular buildings and two types of permanent modular construction for commercial companies, educational institutions, government agencies, healthcare providers, and multi-family developers throughout the Southern United States. As a vertically integrated design-build construction company, Ramtech provides full in-house design, a manufacturer direct product, and complete site construction services all within a single-source solution. Ramtech can offer facilities built using permanent modular construction on both a pier and beam or concrete slab foundation. Both options combine the best of off-site manufacturing and on-site construction techniques to produce a building faster and with less cost, but identical in the look, functionality, and life expectancy of a completely site-built structure. By emphasizing a value engineering approach Ramtech has successfully completed over 5,000 diverse projects of all sizes. For more information, visit the company's website at RamtechModular.com.

SOURCE Ramtech Building Systems, Inc