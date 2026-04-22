Ramtech Building Systems to Exhibit at the 2026 World of Modular Conference

Ramtech Building Systems of Mansfield, Texas has announced that the company will be exhibiting its relocatable and permanent modular construction offerings at the Modular Building Institute's 2026 World of Modular Conference, April 20-23 at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

MANSFIELD, Texas, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramtech Building Systems of Mansfield, Texas has announced that the company will be exhibiting at the 2026 World of Modular Conference, April 21-23 at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The company will promote its relocatable and permanent modular construction capabilities for the education, healthcare, commercial, and government markets. The company will also debut its efforts in promoting new modular construction alternatives to developers, owners, architects, and investors which can meet the commercial modular housing requirements for multi-family apartments, student housing, hospitality properties, assisted living facilities, and specialty housing units.

Ramtech Multi-Family Housing Units Built Using Permanent Modular Construction

The 2026 World of Modular is the world's premier commercial modular construction event, hosted by the Modular Building Institute (MBI) and attended by nearly 2,000 U.S. and international leaders from across the modular and offsite construction industries. The four-day gathering features high-impact programming, expert speakers from North America, Europe, and Asia, expanded exhibit hall hours, and unmatched opportunities for global networking and business development.

About Ramtech Building Systems and Modular Construction

Since 1982 Ramtech Building Systems has been providing innovative relocatable modular buildings and two types of permanent modular construction for commercial companies, educational institutions, government agencies, healthcare providers, and multi-family units throughout the Southern United States. As a vertically integrated design-build construction company, Ramtech provides full in-house design, a manufacturer direct product, and complete site construction services all within a single-source solution. Ramtech can offer facilities built using permanent modular construction on both a pier and beam or concrete slab foundation. Both options combine the best of off-site manufacturing and on-site construction techniques to produce a building faster and with less cost, but identical in the look, functionality, and life expectancy of a completely site-built structure. By emphasizing a value engineering approach Ramtech has successfully completed over 5,000 diverse projects of all sizes. For more information on modular construction for use with multifamily housing and student residence requirements, visit https://www.ramtechmodular.com/multi-family-and-student-housing/.

SOURCE Ramtech Building Systems, Inc