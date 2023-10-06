Modular Data Centers Market to grow by USD 26.78 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growth Driven by the Requirement to reduce the complexity of traditional data centers- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "modular data centers market by end-user (IT and telecom, BFSI, healthcare, retail and e-commerce, and others), component (solution and services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the modular data centers market between 2023 and 2027 is USD 26.78 billion. The requirement to reduce the complexity of traditional data centers is a key factor driving market growth. The need for additional infrastructure or the need to build additional facilities is increasing due to the increasing demand for data centers from businesses. Additionally, building a traditional data center comes with increasing costs due to the installation of modern infrastructure with advanced power and cooling systems. Additionally, the complexity of facility management and operations increases significantly due to the addition of new infrastructure components to existing data centers. As a result, some organizations are increasingly turning to building modular data center facilities. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Modular Data Centers Market 2023-2027

Market Challenge

The lack of awareness and expertise in operating modular data centers is a significant challenge restricting market growth. Even though modular facilities are on the rise and telecommunications and colocation providers are gaining popularity, data center operators still lack awareness about modular data centers. Additionally, building a traditional facility has high upfront costs. Additionally, there is a shortage of qualified professionals to operate modular and containerized data center solutions in terms of configuration, as expertise is essential in building and operating the infrastructure including data center, and modular data, regardless of company or data center staff. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read FREE Sample PDF Report Now

The modular data centers market has been segmented by end-user (IT and telecom, BFSI, healthcare, retail and e-commerce, and others), component (solution and services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The IT and telecom segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Modular data centers are increasingly being adopted in the IT and telecommunications sectors, providing the computing power and storage needed for a variety of applications and services. Some companies are relying on cloud computing for access to the computing resources needed, such as central processing units, CPUs, memory, File Storage, and Input Output Units. Without the need to invest in expensive hardware and infrastructure. Moreover, due to the explosion of data produced by enterprises and individuals, there has been an increasing demand for modular data centers that are able to process and store a high volume of data. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to contribute 32% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

View the FREE Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the Modular Data Centers Market:

Amazon.com Inc., Cannon Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Datapod, Dell Technologies Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., GREEN4T SOLUCOES TI LTDA, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IE Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Iron Mountain Inc., Microsoft Corp., Rittal GmbH and Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, Vertiv Holdings Co., and WESCO International Inc.

Related Reports:

The data center IT equipment market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.09% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 65.26 billion.

The data loss prevention (DLP) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.38% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,247.21 million.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-User

Market Segmentation by Component

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio