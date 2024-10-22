Modular Smart Lighting Leader Deako Forges Exclusive Partnership with CBUSA to Modernize and Customize New Home Builds

The Modular Smart Lighting System Company Expands Its Network of Top Builders to Provide More Homeowners with Innovative Smart Lighting Control Solutions Nationwide

SEATTLE, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deako , the leading innovator in modular smart lighting solutions, announces it just signed a national exclusive agreement with CBUSA , a Buildertrend company. This deal designates Deako as the sole smart lighting partner for CBUSA's builder network over the next three years, establishing Deako as the premier smart light switch of choice by builders in America, including custom home builders.

As part of this agreement, CBUSA's extensive network of builders will have the opportunity to integrate Deako's cutting-edge modular lighting systems into their home designs. With more than 13,000 homes built each year, CBUSA's members now have access to Deako's patented smart lighting technology, which is designed to enhance safety, convenience and energy efficiency in new builds.

With a mission to empower homeowners to enhance the ambiance, convenience and security of their homes, Deako's modular switches offer unparalleled flexibility and ease of use. The industry's first modular smart lighting control system for homeowners wires into a standard junction box like any other light switch but acts as a receptor for any company device – including both smart and simple switches, dimmers, motion sensors, nightlights and more – while saving homeowners thousands of dollars in maintenance and upkeep.

"Deako is excited to partner with CBUSA to bring our innovative modular lighting systems to their members and welcome new homebuyers to a home that is customized, modern, secure and energy efficient," said Derek Richardson, CEO and Founder of Deako. "This collaboration represents a significant step in making Deako the smart lighting choice for builders and home buyers alike, and we are excited to kick off this partnership."

Deako's modular lighting system, known for its award-winning design, will be available to all CBUSA chapters. This agreement provides CBUSA members with special pricing and rebates on qualifying purchases, making it easier for builders to offer cutting-edge smart lighting options. By incorporating Deako's modular switches, builders can stand out in a competitive market and enhance their revenue per home.

"We are excited to offer Deako to our members and to elevate home builders' experiences, providing innovative lighting solutions that can be easily upgraded by builders themselves, putting the ultimate control back into their hands. Deako is a true partner to CBUSA, and we are excited to work together," said Brian Pavlick, President of CBUSA.

This latest partnership with CBUSA reinforces Deako's leadership position in the modular smart lighting industry, helping builders stay one step ahead of the demands of today's homebuyers.

About Deako

Deako is a leading innovator in modular smart lighting control systems for homeowners. With a mission to empower homeowners to enhance the ambiance, convenience, and security of their homes, Deako's modular switches offer unparalleled flexibility and ease of use. The company collaborates with top builders, including D.R. Horton, Meritage Homes, Toll Brothers, Stone Martin, and more, to bring the benefits of smart lighting to American homeowners.

Founded in 2015 by CEO Derek Richardson, Deako is headquartered in Seattle and has received recognition as the #1 Smart Lighting Control System by TecHome Builder, Top 25 Innovative IOT Companies by Entrepreneur, and Top 50 Most Promising Startups by Bloomberg. For more information, please visit www.deako.com .

About CBUSA

A subsidiary of Buildertrend , CBUSA is the premier group purchasing organization for the nation's top independent home builders. For nearly 20 years, CBUSA has empowered over 800 members across 37 chapters to grow their businesses, increase profits and gain a competitive edge in the residential construction industry. By leveraging the collective purchasing power of a national organization, CBUSA enables its members to drive down material costs, improve service levels and protect against price increases. With builders from across the nation and 1,700 suppliers working together, CBUSA continues to build a strong community of industry leaders dedicated to collaboration, innovation and success. Learn more about CBUSA here .

