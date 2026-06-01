MoeGo Expands Premium Partner Portfolio with Addition of Central Bark Franchise System

Central Bark joins MoeGo's growing network of high-performing pet care brands, signaling continued momentum in modernizing enterprise and franchise pet care operations

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MoeGo, the software platform powering modern pet care businesses, has announced that Central Bark, the national franchise brand redefining whole dog care through structured, enrichment-based pet services, is the latest pet services brand to elevate their technology stack with MoeGo's solutions.

The addition of Central Bark marks another step in MoeGo's continued expansion across the pet care industry, as more multi-unit and franchise brands adopt standardized, scalable operating systems to support growth.

Central Bark

An established and differentiated leader in the category, Central Bark combines its Whole Dog Care philosophy with a disciplined franchise model built for consistency at scale. With 44 locations nationwide and continued growth underway, the brand represents a premium addition to MoeGo's expanding portfolio of high-performing operators.

"MoeGo is focused on working with brands that are building for long-term growth," said Yi Dong, CEO and Founder at MoeGo. "Central Bark has established a strong operating model and a clear approach to customer experience. As we continue to grow, we are looking to support more brands like Central Bark that are scaling with consistency."

Through the partnership, Central Bark is standardizing its technology infrastructure across locations, supporting core workflows including customer onboarding, booking, communications, membership management, reporting and payments. The platform provides greater operational alignment across franchisees while streamlining the experience for both pet parents and staff.

Memberships remain a central component of Central Bark's model, helping drive recurring engagement and more predictable revenue at the unit level. MoeGo's system enhances this approach with improved billing controls, visibility, and flexibility designed for franchise environments.

"Central Bark has always focused on delivering a consistent, high-quality experience for both dogs and their owners," said Bob Crawford, CEO of Central Bark. "As we continue to grow, having the right technology platform in place is critical. MoeGo enables us to operate efficiently across locations while maintaining the standards our brand is known for."

The partnership underscores a broader shift across the pet care industry toward integrated, enterprise-ready platforms. As operators scale across markets, technology is playing a more central role in enabling consistency, operational discipline, and long-term performance.

About MoeGo

MoeGo is a B2B SaaS company helping pet care businesses modernize operations through an integrated software platform for booking, customer management, payments, communications, reporting, and growth workflows. Built for a historically fragmented and under-digitized industry, MoeGo helps pet care operators run more consistent, scalable, and enterprise-ready businesses.

About Central Bark

Central Bark is a leading whole dog care franchise network dedicated to helping dogs live healthier, happier lives through personalized care that supports physical, mental, and emotional well-being. For more than 20 years, Central Bark has combined canine behavioral science with expert care to create its distinct Whole Dog Care model through services including Enrichment Dog Day Care, boarding, training and grooming. Central Bark operates 44 locations nationwide and continues to expand through franchise opportunities for entrepreneurs entering the growing premium pet care industry. Franchise Business Review recognized Central Bark as a 2024 Top Franchise and included the brand in its Top 200 Franchises ranking based on franchisee satisfaction. Learn more at centralbarkusa.com and centralbarkfranchising.com.

Media Contact:

MoeGo: Cloud Wu｜[email protected]

Central Bark: Kate Barker | [email protected]

SOURCE MoeGo