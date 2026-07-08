Moen and Stand Insurance Launch Program to Help Homeowners Cut Water Damage Risk and Insurance Costs

For the first time at Stand*, active leak detection and automatic shutoff are directly linked to insurance pricing discounts, giving homeowners a financial incentive to help prevent water damage before it starts.

DEERFIELD, Ill., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Water damage is among the most common and costly home insurance claims, with the average household loss exceeding $15,000. Today, Moen, the leader in smart water solutions, and Stand, the home insurer that helps physically harden catastrophe-exposed homes, are offering homeowners a way to help prevent those losses before they happen through a new program that pairs the Moen Flo Shutoff with Stand's insurance coverage.

Through this program, policyholders who activate and maintain the device will be eligible for direct premium discounts. Policyholders in older homes without recent plumbing renovations could also have their limited water endorsement requirement waived by activating a Flo device.

Moen Flo continuously tracks water pressure and flow rates, with the ability to automatically shut off the main water valve if a catastrophic leak or pipe burst is detected. By bringing Moen Flo's precision detection capabilities into Stand's property-level underwriting and risk-modeling framework, the partnership targets structural vulnerabilities before damage can occur.

By working with Moen, Stand policyholders can choose between two ways to get started**:

a policyholder can get the device/installation through a one-time purchase, or for less than $25 a month they can choose the device/installation as part of a 36-month contract.

As Stand Insurance launches in Florida, it will offer a $49 credit toward the subscription activation fee for the first 500 policyholders who enroll on top of annual premium savings. This incentive eliminates the standard activation fee, making it seamless for early adopters to secure their properties.

"At Stand, we believe insurance should do more than reimburse losses. It should actively help homeowners prevent them. Water damage is one of the most common and preventable sources of home insurance claims, and yet the industry has never had a real mechanism to reward homeowners who take action to reduce their risk," said Dan Kahn, head of growth at Stand. "By linking Stand's coverage directly to Moen's detection technology, we can give policyholders a robust financial incentive to protect their homes and see that commitment reflected in what they pay annually."

"We are thrilled to partner with Stand Insurance to put our smart water solutions directly into the hands of proactive homeowners," said Jeff Barnes, Vice President of Affinity Partnerships at Moen. "This partnership allows homeowners to protect their most valuable asset with real-time leak detection and automatic shutoff capabilities. By combining Moen's industry-leading technology with Stand's forward-thinking approach to risk management, we are giving policyholders a tangible way to help prevent water damage before it ever starts."

* Disclaimer: Incentives such as discounted activation fees or subscription pricing are offered exclusively through Stand Insurance for eligible policyholders and may vary by location and policy. These offers are unique to Stand and are not reflective of other insurance partner programs.

** Consumers can visit Moen.com/Stand for more information

About Moen

Moen brings thoughtful innovation and everyday reliability to kitchens and baths designed for real life. For decades, homeowners and professionals have trusted Moen for products that combine style, performance, and intuitive design. From kitchen faucets and sinks to shower systems, bath accessories, and whole home solutions, including the Moen Flo Shutoff and Moen Filtration, Moen helps create spaces that are comfortable, dependable, and built to fit the way they live.

Moen is part of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN), a brand, innovation, and channel leader focused on categories in the home products, security, and commercial building markets.

About Stand

Stand protects and insures homes in catastrophe-exposed regions by partnering with homeowners to understand what drives their risk and physically strengthen their properties. The company's World Model, developed and validated in California's wildfire-prone communities, uses physics-based analysis to identify what makes individual homes more or less resilient — so homeowners know what they can do to reduce their risk and potentially lower their costs.

Stand underwrites and services policies issued by Concert Specialty Insurance Company (AM Best A-) in California and Stand Insurance Exchange (Demotech A) in Florida, reinsured by AM Best A and A+ reinsurers such as Arch, RenaissanceRe, Hannover, Nephila, and Hiscox. Stand is backed by Eclipse, Inspired Capital, Lowercarbon, and others. Learn more at standinsurance.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Stand Insurance