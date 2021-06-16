MoginRubin LLP And Schack Law Group Announce The Class Action Settlement For Minted Customers

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you were a Minted account holder or have provided Minted your personal information you could get benefits from a class action settlement

A class action settlement has been proposed in litigation against Minted, Inc. ("Minted") relating to a data breach on or about May 6, 2020 in which malicious actors allegedly accessed Minted customers' personal information. The settlement will provide payments and credit services to U.S. residents who were Minted online account holders, or provided Minted their name, email address, street address and/or other personal information via email, the Minted website, or other online communications, on or before June 27, 2020. If you qualify, you may submit a claim form requesting benefits, or you can exclude yourself from or object to the settlement. The Court will have a hearing to consider whether to approve the Settlement, so that the benefits may be paid.

WHO'S AFFECTED?

Residents of the United States who had a Minted online account, or provided Minted their name, email address, street address and/or other personal information via email, the Minted website, or other online communications, on or before June 27, 2020.

WHAT'S THIS ABOUT?

The lawsuit claimed that in or about May of 2020, malicious actors accessed Minted customers' personal information. The stolen personal information included names, email addresses and hashed and salted passwords, and for individuals who provided that information, telephone numbers, billing and shipping addresses and dates of birth. Plaintiffs claimed that Minted failed to adequately protect customers' sensitive personal information. Minted denies all allegations and has asserted many defenses. The settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing or an indication that any law was violated.

WHAT CAN YOU GET FROM THE SETTLEMENT?

Under the Settlement, Minted will pay $5,000,000 (five million dollars) into a settlement fund to provide payments and other benefits to Settlement Class Members. From the total settlement of $5 million, Class Counsel will request no more than 24% to cover the attorneys' fees and costs, approximately $200,000 will be used for claims administration and notice to the Settlement Class, approximately $50,000 will be used to pay the cost of credit monitoring services for the Settlement Class, and Class Counsel will seek service awards of $5,000 each for the Class Representatives. The estimated remaining total to be distributed to the Settlement Class is approximately $3,540,000. Class members who submit a valid Claim Form can get:

(1) Payment: A payment of approximately $43.00, subject to an increase or decrease depending on how many people participate; and

(2) Credit Services: Two Years of Credit Services, including credit monitoring, fraud alerts, and identity restoration services.

HOW DO YOU GET A PAYMENT?

A detailed notice and claim form provides everything you need. Just visit the settlement website at www.MintedSettlement.com to get more information and file a claim. Claim forms are due by September 16, 2021.

WHAT ARE YOUR OPTIONS?

If you do not want to receive a cash payment or other services and you do not want to be legally bound by the settlement, you must exclude yourself by September 16, 2021, or you won't be able to sue, or continue to sue, Minted about the legal claims in this case. If you do not opt out, you are releasing all claims against Minted based only on the identical facts in this case. If you opt out, you will not be eligible to receive a cash payment or other services from this settlement. If you stay in the Class, you may object to the settlement by September 16, 2021. The detailed Notice describes how to exclude yourself or object. The Court will hold a hearing in this case (Atkinson, et al. v. Minted, Inc., et al., Case No. 3:20-cv-03869-VC) on December 2, 2021 to consider whether to approve the settlement and attorneys' fees and expenses totaling no more than $1.2 million. You may appear at the hearing, but you do not have to. For more details, call toll free 888-777-9145, go to www.MintedSettlement.com, or write to Minted Settlement, c/o A.B. Data, Ltd., P.O. Box 170500, Milwaukee, WI 53217.

