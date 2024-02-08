MOHEGAN ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2024 OPERATING RESULTS

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority ("Mohegan," "we" or "our") today announced operating results for its first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2023.

"We are thrilled that Mohegan INSPIRE has received its five-star hotel rating in January and opened the casino on February 3rd," said Raymond Pineault, Chief Executive Officer of Mohegan. "The five-star rating is a testament to our pursuit for excellence and commitment to providing world-class experiences. We are looking forward to more amenities coming online in the ensuing months."

Mohegan Operating Results

















Three Months Ended

Variance ($ in thousands, unaudited) December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

$

% Net revenues $ 425,232

$ 406,621

$ 18,611

4.6 % Income from operations 31,970

70,229

(38,259)

(54.5) % Net income (loss) attributable to Mohegan (97,019)

807

(97,826)

N.M. Adjusted EBITDA1 79,002

101,055

(22,053)

(21.8) %

















"Quarterly net revenues increased $18.6 million compared with the prior-year period, primarily due to continued growth in Mohegan Digital and non-gaming revenues from Mohegan INSPIRE," said Carol Anderson, Chief Financial Officer of Mohegan. "However our consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $79.0 million decreased $22.1 million compared with the prior-year period due to a number of factors, primarily operating costs related to the opening of Mohegan INSPIRE, non-controlling interest adjustments at Niagara Resorts, and low table hold at a few of our properties."

Our Adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.6% was 627 basis points unfavorable compared with the prior-year period.

_____________________________ 1 Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-US GAAP Financial Measures for a discussion and reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA.

Mohegan Sun

















Three Months Ended

Variance ($ in thousands, unaudited) December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

$

% Net revenues $ 228,410

$ 239,403

$ (10,993)

(4.6) % Income from operations 41,514

51,339

(9,825)

(19.1) % Net income attributable to Mohegan Sun 41,466

51,275

(9,809)

(19.1) % Adjusted EBITDA 58,066

67,810

(9,744)

(14.4) %



Net revenues decreased $11.0 million compared with the prior-year period primarily due to lower gaming volumes and table hold for the quarter. Non-gaming growth was primarily driven by food and tenant revenues, but partially offset by lower hotel and beverage revenues. Adjusted EBITDA of $58.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 25.4% were 14.4% and 290 basis points unfavorable, respectively compared with the prior-year period. Adjusting for normalized table hold, Adjusted EBITDA would have been $61.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin would have been 26.4%, down $3.4 million and 93 basis points, respectively, from the prior-year period.

Mohegan Pennsylvania

















Three Months Ended

Variance ($ in thousands, unaudited) December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

$

% Net revenues $ 59,045

$ 59,778

$ (733)

(1.2) % Income from operations 7,233

9,208

(1,975)

(21.4) % Net income attributable to Mohegan

Pennsylvania 7,254

9,208

(1,954)

(21.2) % Adjusted EBITDA 10,351

12,126

(1,775)

(14.6) %



Net revenues decreased $0.7 million compared with the prior-year period primarily due to lower gaming volumes, which were partially offset by strong food, beverage and hotel revenues. Adjusted EBITDA of $10.4 million was 14.6% unfavorable compared with the prior-year period. The Adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.5% was 276 basis points unfavorable compared with the prior-year period.

Niagara Resorts

















Three Months Ended

Variance ($ in thousands, unaudited) December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

$

% Net revenues $ 74,155

$ 74,020

$ 135

0.2 % Income from operations 3,318

7,966

(4,648)

(58.3) % Net income attributable to Niagara

Resorts 129

3,746

(3,617)

(96.6) % Adjusted EBITDA 4,879

11,914

(7,035)

(59.0) % Adjusted EBITDA before NCI 8,315

11,914

(3,599)

(30.2) %



Net revenues increased $0.1 million compared with the prior-year period driven by strong food, beverage and entertainment revenues. During the same period, the gaming revenue component decreased $5.8 million due to lower volumes and table hold in the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA of $4.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.6%, were unfavorable 59.0% and 952 basis points respectively.

On July 31, 2023, our partner exercised its option to convert its debenture to a 40% non-controlling equity ownership in Niagara Resorts, which impacted Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin in the current period. Before the effect of the non-controlling interest and normalized for table hold, Adjusted EBITDA would have been $11.0 million with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.0%, which would have been $0.7 million and 175 bps unfavorable compared with the prior-year period.

Mohegan Digital

















Three Months Ended

Variance ($ in thousands, unaudited) December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

$

% Net revenues $ 36,187

$ 11,164

$ 25,023

224.1 % Income from operations 16,417

7,113

9,304

130.8 % Net income attributable to Mohegan

Digital 16,509

7,338

9,171

125.0 % Adjusted EBITDA 16,490

7,331

9,159

124.9 %



Net revenues increased $25.0 million compared with the prior-year period, partially due to an accounting adjustment which increased both net revenues and expenses by $14.0 million due to how Connecticut requires that online casino and sports wagering payments be made to the state. Adjusted EBITDA of $16.5 million was $9.2 million favorable compared with the prior-year period, and Mohegan Digital continues to focus on growth and profitability.

Management, development and other

















Three Months Ended

Variance ($ in thousands, unaudited) December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

$

% Net revenues $ 24,280

$ 14,845

$ 9,435

63.6 % Income (loss) from operations (23,621)

5,124

(28,745)

N.M. Net loss attributable to management,

development and other (101,468)

(16,590)

(84,878)

(511.6) % Adjusted EBITDA (1,234)

10,071

(11,305)

N.M.



Net revenues increased $9.4 million primarily due to the opening of non-gaming amenities at Mohegan INSPIRE, as well as a $3.6 million adjustment in inter-company revenue that was fully offset by an equal increase in inter-company expenses related to the accounting treatment for Niagara Resorts entertainment items. The Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.2 million was $11.3 million unfavorable compared with the prior-year period, primarily due to operating costs associated with the opening of Mohegan INSPIRE. Net income for the period was $84.9 million unfavorable compared with the prior-year period, primarily due to a loss on fair value adjustment driven by changes in the estimated value of the warrants and put option along with pre-opening expenses and higher interest costs related to Mohegan INSPIRE.

All other

















Three Months Ended

Variance ($ in thousands, unaudited) December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

$

% Net revenues $ 7,436

$ 8,453

$ (1,017)

(12.0) % Loss from operations (1,891)

(597)

(1,294)

(216.8) % Net loss attributable to all other (3,685)

(2,436)

(1,249)

(51.3) % Adjusted EBITDA (277)

1,046

(1,323)

(126.5) %



The Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.3 million was $1.3 million unfavorable compared with the prior-year period, primarily due to decreased gaming revenues at Mohegan Casino Las Vegas, resulting from unfavorable table hold. Normalized for table hold, Mohegan Las Vegas Adjusted EBITDA would have been $2.9 million in the current period.

Corporate

















Three Months Ended

Variance ($ in thousands, unaudited) December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

$

% Net revenues $ (3)

$ 159

$ (162)

N.M. Loss from operations (10,919)

(10,054)

(865)

(8.6) % Net loss attributable to corporate (57,224)

(51,864)

(5,360)

(10.3) % Adjusted EBITDA (9,192)

(9,373)

181

1.9 %



Adjusted EBITDA was $0.2 million favorable compared with the prior-year period. Net loss was $5.4 million unfavorable compared with the prior-year period, primarily due to higher interest costs.

Other Information

Liquidity

As of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, Mohegan held cash and cash equivalents of $226.4 million and $217.3 million, respectively. Inclusive of letters of credit, which reduce borrowing availability, Mohegan had $124.6 million of borrowing capacity under its senior secured credit facility and line of credit as of December 31, 2023. In addition, inclusive of letters of credit, which reduce borrowing availability, the Niagara Resorts had $37.7 million of borrowing capacity under the Niagara Resorts revolving credit facility and swingline facility as of December 31, 2023.

MOHEGAN TRIBAL GAMING AUTHORITY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Revenues:





Gaming $ 285,683

$ 280,889 Food and beverage 43,707

38,413 Hotel 31,563

29,553 Retail, entertainment and other 64,279

57,766 Net revenues 425,232

406,621 Operating costs and expenses:





Gaming 159,088

143,317 Food and beverage 36,885

32,490 Hotel 11,695

12,678 Retail, entertainment and other 25,030

23,005 Advertising, general and administrative 95,726

80,078 Corporate 14,437

13,998 Depreciation and amortization 28,301

25,020 Other, net 22,100

5,806 Total operating costs and expenses 393,262

336,392 Income from operations 31,970

70,229 Other income (expense):





Interest income 701

392 Interest expense, net (66,272)

(56,404) Loss on modification and early extinguishment of debt (116)

(2,633) Loss on fair value adjustment (62,580)

(8,800) Other, net (548)

(605) Total other expense (128,815)

(68,050) Income (loss) before income tax (96,845)

2,179 Income tax provision (122)

(1,372) Net income (loss) (96,967)

807 Income attributable to non-controlling interests (52)

— Net income (loss) attributable to Mohegan $ (97,019)

$ 807



MOHEGAN TRIBAL GAMING AUTHORITY

RECONCILIATION OF NON-US GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDA Explanation:

Net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, is a commonly used measure of performance in the casino and hospitality industry. EBITDA is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP"). Mohegan historically has evaluated its operating performance with the non-GAAP measure, Adjusted EBITDA, which as used in this press release, primarily represents EBITDA further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash and other items as exhibited in the following reconciliation.

Adjusted EBITDA provides an additional way to evaluate Mohegan's operations and, when viewed with both Mohegan's GAAP results and the reconciliation provided, Mohegan believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides a more complete understanding of its financial performance than could be otherwise obtained absent this disclosure. Adjusted EBITDA is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure because: (1) Mohegan believes it enhances an overall understanding of Mohegan's past and current financial performance; (2) Mohegan believes it is a useful tool for investors to assess the operating performance of the business in comparison to other operators within the casino and hospitality industry because Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain items that may not be indicative of Mohegan's operating results; (3) measures that are comparable to Adjusted EBITDA are often used as an important basis for the valuation of casino and hospitality companies; and (4) Mohegan uses Adjusted EBITDA internally to evaluate the performance of its operating personnel and management and as a benchmark to evaluate its operating performance in comparison to its competitors.

The use of Adjusted EBITDA has certain limitations. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, any US GAAP financial measure including net income (as an indicator of Mohegan's performance) or cash flows provided by operating activities (as an indicator of Mohegan's liquidity), nor should it be considered as an indicator of Mohegan's overall financial performance. Mohegan's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA is likely to be different from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA or other similarly titled measurements used by other casino and hospitality companies, and therefore, comparability may be limited. Adjusted EBITDA eliminates certain items from net income, such as interest and depreciation and amortization, that are items that have been incurred in the past and will continue to be incurred in the future; and therefore, should be considered in the overall evaluation of Mohegan's results. Mohegan compensates for these limitations by providing relevant disclosures of items excluded in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, both in its reconciliation to the US GAAP financial measure of net income and in its consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating its results. Mohegan strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.





Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 ($ in thousands)

Mohegan

Sun

Mohegan

Pennsylvania

Niagara

Resorts

Mohegan

Digital

Management,

development

and other

All other

Corporate

Eliminations

Consolidated Net income (loss) attributable to Mohegan

$ 41,466

$ 7,254

$ 129

$ 16,509

$ (101,468)

$ (3,685)

$ (57,224)

$ —

$ (97,019) Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

—

—

119

(73)

6

—

—

—

52 Income tax provision

—

—

94

—

28

—

—

—

122 Interest income

—

(21)

(597)

(19)

(64)

—

—

—

(701) Interest expense, net

48

—

3,573

—

14,856

1,794

46,001

—

66,272 Loss on modification and early extinguishment of debt

—

—

—

—

—

—

116

—

116 Loss on fair value adjustment

—

—

—

—

62,580

—

—

—

62,580 Other, net

—

—

—

—

441

—

188

(81)

548 Income (loss) from operations

41,514

7,233

3,318

16,417

(23,621)

(1,891)

(10,919)

(81)

31,970 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests

—

—

(3,436)

73

(6)

—

—

—

(3,369) Depreciation and amortization

16,326

3,124

4,393

—

2,811

1,600

47

—

28,301 Other, net

226

(6)

604

—

19,582

14

1,680

—

22,100 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 58,066

$ 10,351

$ 4,879

$ 16,490

$ (1,234)

$ (277)

$ (9,192)

$ (81)

$ 79,002











Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 ($ in thousands)

Mohegan

Sun

Mohegan

Pennsylvania

Niagara

Resorts

Mohegan

Digital

Management,

development

and other

All other

Corporate

Eliminations

Consolidated Net income (loss) attributable to Mohegan

$ 51,275

$ 9,208

$ 3,746

$ 7,338

$ (16,590)

$ (2,436)

$ (51,864)

$ 130

$ 807 Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

—

—

—

(218)

218

—

—

—

— Income tax (benefit) provision

—

—

1,473

—

(101)

—

—

—

1,372 Interest income

1

—

(151)

(7)

(235)

—

4

(4)

(392) Interest expense, net

63

—

2,982

—

12,529

1,839

38,987

4

56,404 Loss on modification and early extinguishment of debt

—

—

—

—

—

—

2,633

—

2,633 Loss on fair value adjustment

—

—

—

—

8,800

—

—

—

8,800 Other, net

—

—

(84)

—

503

—

186

—

605 Income (loss) from operations

51,339

9,208

7,966

7,113

5,124

(597)

(10,054)

130

70,229 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests

—

—

—

218

(218)

—

—

—

— Depreciation and amortization

16,496

2,883

3,903

—

70

1,606

62

—

25,020 Other, net

(25)

35

45

—

5,095

37

619

—

5,806 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 67,810

$ 12,126

$ 11,914

$ 7,331

$ 10,071

$ 1,046

$ (9,373)

$ 130

$ 101,055

