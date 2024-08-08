MOHEGAN ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2024 OPERATING RESULTS

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority ("Mohegan," "we" or "our") today announced operating results for its third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 and Recent Highlights :

Mohegan achieved its highest quarterly net revenues in our history, up 21.4% year over year.

Mohegan Digital net revenues up 151.3% year over year.

INSPIRE generated net revenues of $101.1 million since opening.

since opening. Joe Hasson appointed to Chief Operating Officer of Mohegan.

appointed to Chief Operating Officer of Mohegan. Mohegan Sun Arena hosted its 3,000th show and received three national awards for Best Casino /Resort Arena.

"As I look across our enterprise, I feel confident about how our strategy is taking shape and I'm excited about our near and long-term prospects. The combination of profitable growth in Digital, the ramp at INSPIRE since the grand opening in March, combined with the stability and resilience of our flagship, Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, highlights some of the important drivers for our growth in the present and future," said Raymond Pineault, Chief Executive Officer of Mohegan.

Mohegan Operating Results

















Three Months Ended

Variance ($ in thousands, unaudited) June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

$

% Net revenues $ 504,167

$ 415,394

$ 88,773

21.4 % Income from operations 72,431

82,393

(9,962)

(12.1) % Net income (loss) attributable to Mohegan (29,939)

50,557

(80,496)

N.M. Adjusted EBITDA1 104,745

108,670

(3,925)

(3.6) %

"Net revenues of $504.2 million increased $88.8 million compared with the prior-year period, primarily due to continued growth in Mohegan Digital and revenue from Mohegan INSPIRE," said Ari Glazer, Chief Financial Officer of Mohegan. "Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $104.7 million decreased $3.9 million compared with the prior-year period, primarily due to operating costs related to the opening of Mohegan INSPIRE and non-controlling interest adjustments at Niagara Resorts, offset by strong growth in our Digital operations. Excluding the adjustment of non-controlling interest at Niagara Resorts, Adjusted EBITDA would have been $108.3 million or flat to prior year."

Domestic

























Three Months Ended

Variance



($ in thousands, unaudited) June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

$

%



Net revenues $ 310,747

302,729

$ 8,018

2.6 %



Income from operations 63,556

61,884

1,672

2.7 %



Net income 63,536

60,077

3,459

5.8 %



Adjusted EBITDA 82,245

82,975

(730)

(0.9) %





Net revenues of $310.7 million increased $8.0 million compared with the prior-year period, primarily due to higher non-gaming revenues. The non-gaming growth was driven by strong entertainment, food and beverage revenues in the period. Adjusted EBITDA of $82.2 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.5% was 94 bps unfavorable compared with the prior-year period.

International

























Three Months Ended

Variance



($ in thousands, unaudited) June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

$

%



Net revenues $ 135,429

$ 81,086

$ 54,343

67.0 %



Loss from operations (14,456)

(317)

(14,139)

N.M.



Net loss (35,921)

(4,513)

(31,408)

(695.9) %



Adjusted EBITDA (2,059)

13,693

(15,752)

N.M.





Net revenues of $135.4 million increased $54.3 million compared with the prior-year period, primarily driven by Mohegan INSPIRE. Adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.1 million was unfavorable, primarily due to operating costs related to the opening of Mohegan INSPIRE and a $3.6 million non-controlling interest adjustment related to Niagara Resorts. Excluding the adjustment for non-controlling interest, Adjusted EBITDA would have been $1.5 million, which we believe presents a more accurate comparison with prior periods.

Mohegan Digital

















Three Months Ended

Variance ($ in thousands, unaudited) June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

$

% Net revenues $ 41,861

$ 16,661

$ 25,200

151.3 % Income from operations 22,956

11,473

11,483

100.1 % Net income 23,060

11,580

11,480

99.1 % Adjusted EBITDA 23,066

11,564

11,502

99.5 %

Net revenues of $41.9 million increased $25.2 million compared with the prior-year period, primarily due to strong growth in our Connecticut digital operations. Results were partially impacted by $6.0 million in iGaming tax reimbursements from our iGaming partners being included as an increase to both net revenues and expenses in the current year. Adjusted EBITDA of $23.1 million was $11.5 million favorable compared with the prior-year period, as Mohegan Digital continues to experience strong growth.

Management, development and other

















Three Months Ended

Variance ($ in thousands, unaudited) June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

$

% Net revenues $ 22,489

$ 21,463

$ 1,026

4.8 % Income from operations 11,176

16,523

(5,347)

(32.4) % Net income (loss) (9,734)

6,158

(15,892)

N.M. Adjusted EBITDA 11,193

16,366

(5,173)

(31.6) %

Net revenues of $22.5 million increased $1.0 million compared with the prior-year period, driven by higher management fee and inter-company entertainment revenues, partially offset by Mohegan INSPIRE development fees earned in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA of $11.2 million was $5.2 million unfavorable compared with the prior-year period, primarily due to Mohegan INSPIRE development fees earned in the prior-year period.

Corporate and other

















Three Months Ended

Variance ($ in thousands, unaudited) June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

$

% Net revenues $ 27

$ 10

$ 17

170.0 % Loss from operations (10,798)

(11,610)

812

7.0 % Net loss (70,877)

(25,860)

(45,017)

(174.1) % Adjusted EBITDA (9,696)

(10,425)

729

7.0 %

Adjusted EBITDA was $0.7 million favorable compared with the prior-year period, primarily due to Corporate labor savings. Net loss was $45.0 million unfavorable compared with the prior-year period, primarily due to a loss on fair value adjustment driven by changes in the estimated value of the warrants and put option related to our Korea Term Loan.

Other Information

Liquidity

As of June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, Mohegan held cash and cash equivalents of $180.9 million and $217.3 million, respectively. Inclusive of letters of credit, which reduce borrowing availability, Mohegan had $170.0 million of borrowing capacity under its senior secured credit facility and line of credit as of June 30, 2024. In addition, inclusive of letters of credit which reduce borrowing availability, Niagara Resorts had $36.5 million of borrowing capacity under its revolving credit and swingline facility as of June 30, 2024.

About Mohegan

Mohegan is the owner, developer, and manager of premier entertainment resorts in the United States, Canada, and Northern Asia. Mohegan's U.S. operations include resorts in Connecticut, Washington, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Nevada; Canadian operations are based in Niagara Falls, Ontario; and Mohegan INSPIRE is located in Incheon, South Korea. The brand's iGaming division, Mohegan Digital, provides cutting-edge online gaming solutions to Mohegan's loyal fan base and meets the digital needs of customers on a global scale. Mohegan is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on Mohegan and its properties, please visit www.mohegangaming.com.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Some information included within this press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements may include information relating to business development activities, as well as capital spending, financing sources, the effects of regulation, including gaming and tax regulation, and increased competition. These statements can sometimes be identified by our use of forward-looking words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect" or "intend" and similar expressions. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated future results and, accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf. The forward-looking statements included within this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. We cannot assure you that projected results or events will be achieved or will occur.

MOHEGAN TRIBAL GAMING AUTHORITY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 Revenues:





Gaming $ 335,797

$ 281,932 Food and beverage 49,829

40,098 Hotel 39,435

30,385 Retail, entertainment and other 79,106

62,979 Net revenues 504,167

415,394 Operating costs and expenses:





Gaming 182,571

140,519 Food and beverage 45,063

32,007 Hotel 15,560

12,504 Retail, entertainment and other 33,189

23,744 Advertising, general and administrative 104,003

83,264 Corporate 15,266

14,622 Depreciation and amortization 32,824

25,266 Impairment of tangible assets (2,210)

— Other, net 5,470

1,075 Total operating costs and expenses 431,736

333,001 Income from operations 72,431

82,393 Other income (expense):





Interest income 318

583 Interest expense, net (86,187)

(59,277) Loss on modification and early extinguishment of debt —

(54) Gain (loss) on fair value adjustment (14,310)

29,250 Other, net (261)

(49) Total other expense (100,440)

(29,547) Income (loss) before income tax (28,009)

52,846 Income tax provision (1,775)

(2,225) Net income (loss) (29,784)

50,621 Loss attributable to non-controlling interests (155)

(64) Income (loss) attributable to Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority $ (29,939)

$ 50,557

MOHEGAN TRIBAL GAMING AUTHORITY

RECONCILIATION OF NON-US GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDA Explanation:

Net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, is a commonly used measure of performance in the casino and hospitality industry. EBITDA is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP"). Mohegan historically has evaluated its operating performance with the non-GAAP measure, Adjusted EBITDA, which as used in this press release, primarily represents EBITDA further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash and other items as exhibited in the following reconciliation.

Adjusted EBITDA provides an additional way to evaluate Mohegan's operations and, when viewed with both Mohegan's GAAP results and the reconciliation provided, Mohegan believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides a more complete understanding of its financial performance than could be otherwise obtained absent this disclosure. Adjusted EBITDA is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure because: (1) Mohegan believes it enhances an overall understanding of Mohegan's past and current financial performance; (2) Mohegan believes it is a useful tool for investors to assess the operating performance of the business in comparison to other operators within the casino and hospitality industry because Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain items that may not be indicative of Mohegan's operating results; (3) measures that are comparable to Adjusted EBITDA are often used as an important basis for the valuation of casino and hospitality companies; and (4) Mohegan uses Adjusted EBITDA internally to evaluate the performance of its operating personnel and management and as a benchmark to evaluate its operating performance in comparison to its competitors.

The use of Adjusted EBITDA has certain limitations. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, any US GAAP financial measure including net income (as an indicator of Mohegan's performance) or cash flows provided by operating activities (as an indicator of Mohegan's liquidity), nor should it be considered as an indicator of Mohegan's overall financial performance. Mohegan's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA is likely to be different from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA or other similarly titled measurements used by other casino and hospitality companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Adjusted EBITDA eliminates certain items from net income, such as interest and depreciation and amortization, that are items that have been incurred in the past and will continue to be incurred in the future and, therefore, should be considered in the overall evaluation of Mohegan's results. Mohegan compensates for these limitations by providing relevant disclosures of items excluded in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, both in its reconciliation to the US GAAP financial measure of net income and in its consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating its results. Mohegan strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.





Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 ($ in thousands, unaudited)

Domestic

International

Mohegan

Digital

Management,

development

and other

Corporate and

other

Eliminations

Consolidated Net income (loss) attributable to Mohegan

$ 63,536

$ (35,921)

$ 23,060

$ (9,734)

$ (70,877)

$ (3)

$ (29,939) Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

—

(13)

(78)

245

1

—

155 Income tax provision

—

1,754

—

21

—

—

1,775 Interest income

(21)

(204)

(26)

(60)

(7)

—

(318) Interest expense, net

42

19,995

—

20,565

45,585

—

86,187 Loss on fair value adjustment

—

—

—

—

14,310

—

14,310 Other, net

(1)

(67)

—

139

190

—

261 Income (loss) from operations

63,556

(14,456)

22,956

11,176

(10,798)

(3)

72,431 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests

—

(3,602)

78

(245)

(1)

—

(3,770) Depreciation and amortization

19,396

13,032

31

263

102

—

32,824 Impairment of tangible assets

(2,210)

—

—

—

—

—

(2,210) Other, net

1,503

2,967

1

(1)

1,001

(1)

5,470 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 82,245

$ (2,059)

$ 23,066

$ 11,193

$ (9,696)

$ (4)

$ 104,745





Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 ($ in thousands, unaudited)

Domestic

International

Mohegan

Digital

Management,

development

and other

Corporate and

other

Eliminations

Consolidated Net income (loss) attributable to Mohegan

$ 60,077

$ (4,513)

$ 11,580

$ 6,158

$ (25,860)

$ 3,115

$ 50,557 Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

—

—

(91)

157

(2)

—

64 Income tax (benefit) provision

—

1,961

—

265

(1)

—

2,225 Interest income

(48)

(494)

(16)

(2)

(28)

5

(583) Interest expense, net

1,855

2,622

—

11,100

43,705

(5)

59,277 Loss on modification and early extinguishment of debt

—

23

—

—

31

—

54 Gain on fair value adjustment

—

—

—

—

(29,250)

—

(29,250) Other, net

—

84

—

(1,155)

(205)

1,325

49 Income (loss) from operations

61,884

(317)

11,473

16,523

(11,610)

4,440

82,393 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests

—

—

91

(157)

2

—

(64) Depreciation and amortization

20,922

4,285

—

—

59

—

25,266 Other, net

169

9,725

—

—

1,124

(9,943)

1,075 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 82,975

$ 13,693

$ 11,564

$ 16,366

$ (10,425)

$ (5,503)

$ 108,670

1 Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-US GAAP Financial Measures for a discussion and reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA.

