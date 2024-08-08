MOHEGAN ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2024 OPERATING RESULTS

News provided by

Mohegan

Aug 08, 2024, 07:30 ET

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority ("Mohegan," "we" or "our") today announced operating results for its third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 and Recent Highlights:

  • Mohegan achieved its highest quarterly net revenues in our history, up 21.4% year over year.
  • Mohegan Digital net revenues up 151.3% year over year.
  • INSPIRE generated net revenues of $101.1 million since opening.
  • Joe Hasson appointed to Chief Operating Officer of Mohegan.
  • Mohegan Sun Arena hosted its 3,000th show and received three national awards for Best Casino/Resort Arena.

"As I look across our enterprise, I feel confident about how our strategy is taking shape and I'm excited about our near and long-term prospects. The combination of profitable growth in Digital, the ramp at INSPIRE since the grand opening in March, combined with the stability and resilience of our flagship, Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, highlights some of the important drivers for our growth in the present and future," said Raymond Pineault, Chief Executive Officer of Mohegan.

Mohegan Operating Results









Three Months Ended

Variance

($ in thousands, unaudited)

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

$

%

Net revenues

$                    504,167

$                    415,394

$               88,773

21.4 %

Income from operations

72,431

82,393

(9,962)

(12.1) %

Net income (loss) attributable to Mohegan

(29,939)

50,557

(80,496)

N.M.

Adjusted EBITDA1

104,745

108,670

(3,925)

(3.6) %

"Net revenues of $504.2 million increased $88.8 million compared with the prior-year period, primarily due to continued growth in Mohegan Digital and revenue from Mohegan INSPIRE," said Ari Glazer, Chief Financial Officer of Mohegan. "Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $104.7 million decreased $3.9 million compared with the prior-year period, primarily due to operating costs related to the opening of Mohegan INSPIRE and non-controlling interest adjustments at Niagara Resorts, offset by strong growth in our Digital operations. Excluding the adjustment of non-controlling interest at Niagara Resorts, Adjusted EBITDA would have been $108.3 million or flat to prior year."

Domestic












Three Months Ended

Variance

($ in thousands, unaudited)

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

$

%

Net revenues

$                    310,747

302,729

$                 8,018

2.6 %

Income from operations

63,556

61,884

1,672

2.7 %

Net income

63,536

60,077

3,459

5.8 %

Adjusted EBITDA

82,245

82,975

(730)

(0.9) %

Net revenues of $310.7 million increased $8.0 million compared with the prior-year period, primarily due to higher non-gaming revenues. The non-gaming growth was driven by strong entertainment, food and beverage revenues in the period. Adjusted EBITDA of $82.2 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.5% was 94 bps unfavorable compared with the prior-year period.

International












Three Months Ended

Variance

($ in thousands, unaudited)

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

$

%

Net revenues

$                    135,429

$                      81,086

$               54,343

67.0 %

Loss from operations

(14,456)

(317)

(14,139)

N.M.

Net loss

(35,921)

(4,513)

(31,408)

(695.9) %

Adjusted EBITDA

(2,059)

13,693

(15,752)

N.M.

Net revenues of $135.4 million increased $54.3 million compared with the prior-year period, primarily driven by Mohegan INSPIRE. Adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.1 million was unfavorable, primarily due to operating costs related to the opening of Mohegan INSPIRE and a $3.6 million non-controlling interest adjustment related to Niagara Resorts. Excluding the adjustment for non-controlling interest, Adjusted EBITDA would have been $1.5 million, which we believe presents a more accurate comparison with prior periods.

Mohegan Digital









Three Months Ended

Variance

($ in thousands, unaudited)

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

$

%

Net revenues

$                      41,861

$                      16,661

$               25,200

151.3 %

Income from operations

22,956

11,473

11,483

100.1 %

Net income

23,060

11,580

11,480

99.1 %

Adjusted EBITDA

23,066

11,564

11,502

99.5 %

Net revenues of $41.9 million increased $25.2 million compared with the prior-year period, primarily due to strong growth in our Connecticut digital operations. Results were partially impacted by $6.0 million in iGaming tax reimbursements from our iGaming partners being included as an increase to both net revenues and expenses in the current year. Adjusted EBITDA of $23.1 million was $11.5 million favorable compared with the prior-year period, as Mohegan Digital continues to experience strong growth.

Management, development and other









Three Months Ended

Variance

($ in thousands, unaudited)

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

$

%

Net revenues

$                      22,489

$                      21,463

$                 1,026

4.8 %

Income from operations

11,176

16,523

(5,347)

(32.4) %

Net income (loss)

(9,734)

6,158

(15,892)

N.M.

Adjusted EBITDA

11,193

16,366

(5,173)

(31.6) %

Net revenues of $22.5 million increased $1.0 million compared with the prior-year period, driven by higher management fee and inter-company entertainment revenues, partially offset by Mohegan INSPIRE development fees earned in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA of $11.2 million was $5.2 million unfavorable compared with the prior-year period, primarily due to Mohegan INSPIRE development fees earned in the prior-year period.

Corporate and other









Three Months Ended

Variance

($ in thousands, unaudited)

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

$

%

Net revenues

$                              27

$                              10

$                       17

170.0 %

Loss from operations

(10,798)

(11,610)

812

7.0 %

Net loss

(70,877)

(25,860)

(45,017)

(174.1) %

Adjusted EBITDA

(9,696)

(10,425)

729

7.0 %

Adjusted EBITDA was $0.7 million favorable compared with the prior-year period, primarily due to Corporate labor savings. Net loss was $45.0 million unfavorable compared with the prior-year period, primarily due to a loss on fair value adjustment driven by changes in the estimated value of the warrants and put option related to our Korea Term Loan.

Other Information

Liquidity

As of June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, Mohegan held cash and cash equivalents of $180.9 million and $217.3 million, respectively. Inclusive of letters of credit, which reduce borrowing availability, Mohegan had $170.0 million of borrowing capacity under its senior secured credit facility and line of credit as of June 30, 2024. In addition, inclusive of letters of credit which reduce borrowing availability, Niagara Resorts had $36.5 million of borrowing capacity under its revolving credit and swingline facility as of June 30, 2024.

Conference Call

Mohegan will host a conference call regarding its third quarter fiscal 2024 operating results on August 8, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

Those interested in participating on the call should dial as follows:

(877) 407-0890
+1(201) 389-0918 (International)

A live stream and subsequent replay of the call will also be available at: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/mohegan20240808

Call-in participants should join five minutes in advance to ensure they are connected prior to the initiation of the call. Questions and answers will be reserved for call-in analysts and investors. Interested parties also may listen to a replay of the entire conference call commencing two hours after the call's completion on Thursday, August 8, 2024. This replay will run through Thursday, August 22, 2024.

About Mohegan

Mohegan is the owner, developer, and manager of premier entertainment resorts in the United States, Canada, and Northern Asia. Mohegan's U.S. operations include resorts in Connecticut, Washington, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Nevada; Canadian operations are based in Niagara Falls, Ontario; and Mohegan INSPIRE is located in Incheon, South Korea. The brand's iGaming division, Mohegan Digital, provides cutting-edge online gaming solutions to Mohegan's loyal fan base and meets the digital needs of customers on a global scale. Mohegan is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on Mohegan and its properties, please visit www.mohegangaming.com.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Some information included within this press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements may include information relating to business development activities, as well as capital spending, financing sources, the effects of regulation, including gaming and tax regulation, and increased competition. These statements can sometimes be identified by our use of forward-looking words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect" or "intend" and similar expressions. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated future results and, accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf. The forward-looking statements included within this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. We cannot assure you that projected results or events will be achieved or will occur.

Contact:
Joffre Wells
Vice President of Capital Markets, Investor Relations & Corporate Treasurer
Mohegan
(860) 862-9135

MOHEGAN TRIBAL GAMING AUTHORITY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)


Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

Revenues:


Gaming

$                 335,797

$                 281,932

Food and beverage

49,829

40,098

Hotel

39,435

30,385

Retail, entertainment and other

79,106

62,979

Net revenues

504,167

415,394

Operating costs and expenses:


Gaming

182,571

140,519

Food and beverage

45,063

32,007

Hotel

15,560

12,504

Retail, entertainment and other

33,189

23,744

Advertising, general and administrative

104,003

83,264

Corporate

15,266

14,622

Depreciation and amortization

32,824

25,266

Impairment of tangible assets

(2,210)

Other, net

5,470

1,075

Total operating costs and expenses

431,736

333,001

Income from operations

72,431

82,393

Other income (expense):


Interest income

318

583

Interest expense, net

(86,187)

(59,277)

Loss on modification and early extinguishment of debt


(54)

Gain (loss) on fair value adjustment

(14,310)

29,250

Other, net

(261)

(49)

Total other expense

(100,440)

(29,547)

Income (loss) before income tax

(28,009)

52,846

Income tax provision

(1,775)

(2,225)

Net income (loss)

(29,784)

50,621

Loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(155)

(64)

Income (loss) attributable to Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority

$                  (29,939)

$                   50,557

MOHEGAN TRIBAL GAMING AUTHORITY
RECONCILIATION OF NON-US GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDA Explanation:

Net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, is a commonly used measure of performance in the casino and hospitality industry. EBITDA is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP"). Mohegan historically has evaluated its operating performance with the non-GAAP measure, Adjusted EBITDA, which as used in this press release, primarily represents EBITDA further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash and other items as exhibited in the following reconciliation.

Adjusted EBITDA provides an additional way to evaluate Mohegan's operations and, when viewed with both Mohegan's GAAP results and the reconciliation provided, Mohegan believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides a more complete understanding of its financial performance than could be otherwise obtained absent this disclosure. Adjusted EBITDA is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure because: (1) Mohegan believes it enhances an overall understanding of Mohegan's past and current financial performance; (2) Mohegan believes it is a useful tool for investors to assess the operating performance of the business in comparison to other operators within the casino and hospitality industry because Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain items that may not be indicative of Mohegan's operating results; (3) measures that are comparable to Adjusted EBITDA are often used as an important basis for the valuation of casino and hospitality companies; and (4) Mohegan uses Adjusted EBITDA internally to evaluate the performance of its operating personnel and management and as a benchmark to evaluate its operating performance in comparison to its competitors.

The use of Adjusted EBITDA has certain limitations. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, any US GAAP financial measure including net income (as an indicator of Mohegan's performance) or cash flows provided by operating activities (as an indicator of Mohegan's liquidity), nor should it be considered as an indicator of Mohegan's overall financial performance. Mohegan's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA is likely to be different from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA or other similarly titled measurements used by other casino and hospitality companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Adjusted EBITDA eliminates certain items from net income, such as interest and depreciation and amortization, that are items that have been incurred in the past and will continue to be incurred in the future and, therefore, should be considered in the overall evaluation of Mohegan's results.  Mohegan compensates for these limitations by providing relevant disclosures of items excluded in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, both in its reconciliation to the US GAAP financial measure of net income and in its consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating its results. Mohegan strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

($ in thousands, unaudited)

Domestic

International

Mohegan
Digital

Management,
development
and other

Corporate and
other

Eliminations

Consolidated

Net income (loss) attributable to Mohegan

$               63,536

$             (35,921)

$               23,060

$               (9,734)

$             (70,877)

$                       (3)

$             (29,939)

Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests


(13)

(78)

245

1


155

Income tax provision


1,754


21



1,775

Interest income

(21)

(204)

(26)

(60)

(7)


(318)

Interest expense, net

42

19,995


20,565

45,585


86,187

Loss on fair value adjustment





14,310


14,310

Other, net

(1)

(67)


139

190


261

Income (loss) from operations

63,556

(14,456)

22,956

11,176

(10,798)

(3)

72,431

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests


(3,602)

78

(245)

(1)


(3,770)

Depreciation and amortization

19,396

13,032

31

263

102


32,824

Impairment of tangible assets

(2,210)






(2,210)

Other, net

1,503

2,967

1

(1)

1,001

(1)

5,470

Adjusted EBITDA

$               82,245

$               (2,059)

$               23,066

$               11,193

$               (9,696)

$                       (4)

$             104,745


Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

($ in thousands, unaudited)

Domestic

International

Mohegan
Digital

Management,
development
and other

Corporate and
other

Eliminations

Consolidated

Net income (loss) attributable to Mohegan

$               60,077

$                (4,513)

$               11,580

$                  6,158

$              (25,860)

$                  3,115

$               50,557

Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests



(91)

157

(2)


64

Income tax (benefit) provision


1,961


265

(1)


2,225

Interest income

(48)

(494)

(16)

(2)

(28)

5

(583)

Interest expense, net

1,855

2,622


11,100

43,705

(5)

59,277

Loss on modification and early extinguishment of debt


23



31


54

Gain on fair value adjustment





(29,250)


(29,250)

Other, net


84


(1,155)

(205)

1,325

49

Income (loss) from operations

61,884

(317)

11,473

16,523

(11,610)

4,440

82,393

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests



91

(157)

2


(64)

Depreciation and amortization

20,922

4,285



59


25,266

Other, net

169

9,725



1,124

(9,943)

1,075

Adjusted EBITDA

$               82,975

$               13,693

$               11,564

$               16,366

$              (10,425)

$                (5,503)

$             108,670

1 Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-US GAAP Financial Measures for a discussion and reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA.

SOURCE Mohegan

Also from this source

Mohegan Appoints Joseph J. Hasson as Chief Operating Officer

Mohegan Appoints Joseph J. Hasson as Chief Operating Officer

Mohegan, a leader in developing integrated entertainment resorts worldwide, today announced, subject to all regulatory approvals, that Joseph J....

Mohegan Invites You to Join Its Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Operating Results Conference Call

Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority, or Mohegan, will host a conference call regarding its third quarter fiscal 2024 operating results on Thursday,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Gambling & Casinos

Image1

Travel

Image1

Earnings

Image1

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics