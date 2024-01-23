Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment Resort Earns Prestigious Five-Star Hotel Rating

INCHEON, South Korea, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment Resort, a beacon of luxury and innovation in the heart of Yeongjong Island, announces its recent achievement of a five-star hotel rating. This rating involves a rigorous assessment by the Korean Hotel Rating System, managed by the Korea Tourism Association (KTA), with criteria spanning from facility quality, hygiene and exceptional service standards, all areas where INSPIRE excelled. This distinguished recognition is the highest rating in the Korean system and underscores its commitment to excellence in luxury hospitality.

Executives and employees of Mohegan and Mohegan INSPIRE are taking a commemorative photo in front of the 5-star hotel rating signboard: Ray Pineault, CEO of Mohegan (front of the row on the left), Chen Si, President of Mohegan INSPIRE (front of the row on the right), Wade Howk, COO of Mohegan INSPIRE (fourth in the right row), and Edward Jun, Hotel General Manager of Mohegan INSPIRE (fourth in the left row) Five-star hotel rating signboard for Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment Resort

Situated on the picturesque Yeongjong Island in Incheon, Mohegan INSPIRE's soft opening phase has already captivated guests with its three distinctively themed hotel towers – Forest Tower, Sun Tower and Ocean Tower. Each tower is an architectural embodiment of the island's natural beauty, offering guests a serene and luxurious escape. The resort boasts 1,275 rooms, ranging from deluxe accommodations to extravagant villa suites, complemented by guest lounges, a premium spa, a fitness center and an indoor pool.

"This five-star rating for Mohegan INSPIRE is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and our commitment to providing world-class experiences," said Ray Pineault, CEO of Mohegan. "This milestone reflects our team's dedication to upholding the highest standards in the industry, and it reinforces our position as a leader in global entertainment and hospitality."

In the restaurant category, one of the cornerstones for the hotel rating, INSPIRE offers exclusive international culinary delights from around the world. These offerings include the first Eurasian Michael Jordan Steak House and MJ23 Sports Bar & Grill, along with Minagi, a contemporary Japanese restaurant and Hong Pan, a relaxed dining venue with an array of traditional Chinese delicacies, from Beijing duck to dim sum. INSPIRE is also home to Brasserie 1783, specializing in European-inspired fare and Garden Farm Café, a farm-to-table concept in addition to Chef's Kitchen, a buffet restaurant and open kitchen concept with six live stations. At the Aurora Bar, located on Aurora, an immersive digital entertainment street, visitors can savor cocktails while enjoying spectacular performances. The Horizon Lounge, located in the Main Lobby between Forest and Sun Tower, welcomes guests with a captivating design and delectable snacks and crafty beverages amidst a beautiful backdrop. Each venue at INSPIRE is thoughtfully curated to offer sumptuous culinary journeys, reflecting Mohegan's spirit of hospitality and unmatched attention to detail.

"I am delighted that INSPIRE's hotel facility has officially achieved a five-star rating, and I would like to thank our team for their hard work in all areas, including facility, hospitality and operations management," said Chen Si, President of Mohegan INSPIRE. "What incredible momentum going into this first quarter celebrating the casino's grand opening – that's how Mohegan continually sets the standard for integrated resorts that create unforgettable experiences."

INSPIRE is poised to unveil its comprehensive Phase 1A facilities by mid-2024, marking a significant milestone in its growth journey. Early 2024 will witness the grand opening of INSPIRE Mall, a dynamic cultural hub fusing shopping, cuisine and attractions, alongside an exclusive casino tailored for international visitors. In the spring, INSPIRE will introduce an outdoor experiential space designed for all ages and families. A vast international food court showcasing an innovative concept will also debut alongside the country's largest immersive content exhibition hall and a charming indoor children's playground. These exciting additions are designed to solidify INSPIRE's status as a premier destination, welcoming guests of all ages and backgrounds to indulge in a world where unparalleled entertainment meets diverse culture.

Mohegan INSPIRE, located in the IBC-III area of Incheon International Airport in Yeongjong Island, is a large-scale entertainment integrated resort that combines various resort facilities, entertainment elements, and top-notch hospitality services. It launched its soft opening on November 30, 2023. INSPIRE features three premier hotel towers with different concepts each (totaling 1,275 rooms), Korea's first multi-purpose arena with 15,000 seats, a versatile indoor water park in the form of a glass dome, state-of-the-art MICE facilities with the largest hotel ballroom in Korea, an outdoor entertainment park where up to 30,000 people can enjoy various experiences, a casino exclusive for foreigners, a 150-meter-long digital entertainment street, and commercial facilities that blend shopping, dining, and entertainment. Website Address: inspirekorea.com.

INSPIRE Integrated Resort Co Ltd., the operator of Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment Resort, is a special purpose corporation established in Korea, wholly owned by Mohegan, a global premier integrated entertainment resort operator. Mohegan owns, develops and operates a total of eight entertainment integrated resorts in North America and Northeast Asia (Korea).

