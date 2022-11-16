Mohegan joins the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA)

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan (formally known as Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment) today announces its membership of the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA). The arrangement covers both digital and retail betting brands. Established in 1996, Mohegan is an extension of the Mohegan Tribe of Connecticut and is the owner, developer and manager of premier gambling and entertainment resorts in the United States, Canada, and Northern Asia, with world-class online gambling is provided through its Mohegan Digital brand.

The operator joins many of the leading regulated sports betting operators in the world, with the association's members accounting for over $137bn (€115bn) in global betting handle per annum and nearly 50% of all regulated commercial operator online betting activity.

"It is an honor to be a member of the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) as we aim to provide the most premium digital gaming entertainment to our patrons," said Richard Roberts, President of Mohegan Digital. "As we continue to expand our digital presence, it will be beneficial to have IBIA in our corner to ensure our members that the integrity of all games is safeguarded."

"Digital gaming and sports wagering will continue to grow as cornerstones of the entertainment industry over the next few years. Becoming a member of the IBIA allows us to confidently remain at the forefront of these trends and innovations, while knowing we have strategic partners in this highly-regulated industry," said Ray Pineault, CEO and President of Mohegan.

Khalid Ali, CEO of IBIA, said: "The addition of Mohegan to IBIA's ranks is an important boost for the association, maintaining our strong growth globally and particularly in North America. IBIA welcomes the support for, and commit of, companies like Mohegan to betting integrity and to working in partnership with our leading monitoring network covering many of the largest regulated operators in the world."

The International Betting Integrity Association is the leading global voice on integrity for the licensed betting industry. It is run by operators for operators, protecting its members from corruption through collective action. Its monitoring and alert network is a highly effective anti-corruption tool that detects and reports suspicious activity on its members' betting markets. The association has longstanding information-sharing partnerships with leading sports and gambling regulators to utilise its data and prosecute corruption. It represents the sector at high-level policy discussion forums such as the IOC, UN, Council of Europe, and European Commission.

The association publishes quarterly reports covering the integrity alerts reported through its monitoring and alert platform which can be viewed here. IBIA can be contacted at [email protected].

Mohegan Digital Canada operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario ("iGO"). All iGO gaming must occur exclusively within the Province of Ontario. All players must be age 19+ to participate in any iGaming game or event in Ontario. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call 1.866.531.2600.

About the International Betting Integrity Association

The International Betting Integrity Association is the leading global voice on integrity for the licensed betting industry. Our members share a common goal of combating betting corruption to protect the integrity of sport and their businesses. Established in 2005 and formerly known as ESSA, we are a not-for-profit association whose members include many of the world's largest regulated betting operators, active across six continents. Members undergo a rigorous due diligence process and must adhere to our code of conduct committing them to responsible betting practices.

The International Betting Integrity Association's Monitoring & Alert Network is a highly effective anti-corruption tool that detects and reports suspicious activity on its members' betting markets. The bespoke system tracks transactional activity linked to individual consumer accounts, clearly distinguishing it from commercial monitoring systems focused on simple odds movements. The association has longstanding information-sharing partnerships with leading sports bodies including FIFA, UEFA, the ITIA and the IOC and many gambling regulators to utilise this data and prosecute corruption. The association maintains a policy of transparency and publishes quarterly integrity reports analysing activity reported on its network.

About Mohegan

Mohegan is the owner, developer and manager of premier entertainment resorts in the United States, Canada, and Northern Asia. Mohegan's U.S. operations include resorts in Connecticut, Washington, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Nevada; Canadian operations are based in Niagara Falls; and Mohegan Inspire is located in Incheon, South Korea. The brand's iGaming division, Mohegan Digital, provides cutting-edge online gaming solutions to Mohegan's loyal fan base and meets the digital needs of customers on a global scale. Mohegan is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on Mohegan and its properties, please visit www.mohegangaming.com.

