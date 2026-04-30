Mohegan Pennsylvania Unveils Embers Terrace: Expanded Design, New Menu & Grand Opening Celebration on May 13th

WILKES-BARRE, Pa., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan Pennsylvania is excited to announce the grand reopening of Embers Terrace, the property's premier outdoor dining and entertainment space, now debuting an expanded footprint, enhanced food & beverage menu, and upgraded guest amenities. The new Embers Terrace officially opens on Wednesday, May 13th, 2026 with a special celebration in partnership with Allied Services, taking place from 5:30pm – 9:00pm. A live benefit concert will be headlined at the celebration by regional icon Eddie Day and TNT.

Embers Terrace at Mohegan Pennsylvania

*Media is invited to attend the evening. To inquire for a media pass for interviews, photos, and coverage opportunities, please contact Cody Chapman via [email protected]

Schedule | Wednesday, May 13th

5:30pm: Ken Norton

6:30pm: Remarks by Allied Services, Sr. VP of Strategic Partnership Development, Jim Brogna, Mohegan Pennsylvania President & GM, Tony Carlucci, and Eddie Day Pashinski

7:00pm: Eddie Day and TNT

The reimagined Embers Terrace brings a significantly enhanced atmosphere to one of Mohegan Pennsylvania's most beloved warm‑weather venues. New features include expanded outdoor seating areas, décor and seasonal landscaping, and a secondary bar and permanent stage area.

Embers Terrace will be open Thursday through Sunday, with Thursdays being 21+. The venue is all-ages Friday through Sunday until 8:00pm and entertainment is regularly featured on Friday & Saturday evenings, expanding to weekend afternoons throughout the summer months. Guests can stay tuned to moheganPA.com for updates.

A Brand-New Menu for the Season

Embers Terrace will offer table service, and guests attending the grand reopening will be the first to experience an all-new menu. Highlights include:

Dining Menu:

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls: White cheddar sauce, chipotle ketchup, bacon crumbles, and scallions

White cheddar sauce, chipotle ketchup, bacon crumbles, and scallions Cheesy Nachos: Corn tortilla chips, white cheddar sauce, shredded cheddar jack, Pico do Gallo, cilantro, sour cream, salsa

Corn tortilla chips, white cheddar sauce, shredded cheddar jack, Pico do Gallo, cilantro, sour cream, salsa Big Horn Brisket: Smoked brisket on a baguette with cheddar and house BBQ sauce

Smoked brisket on a baguette with cheddar and house BBQ sauce 'Ol Smokey Campfire Burger: Smoked Gouda, candied bacon, and caramelized onions

Signature Cocktails:

Puppy Love: Tito's Vodka, Pineapple juice, Chambord and club soda

Tito's Vodka, Pineapple juice, Chambord and club soda Blue Chip Lemonade: Tito's Vodka, Blue curacao and Lemonade

Tito's Vodka, Blue curacao and Lemonade Frozen Margarita : Tequila, sour, triple and lime

: Tequila, sour, triple and lime Strawberry Mint Lemonade Mocktail: Lemonade, Strawberry and Mint

The menu will be offered throughout the summer and early fall season.

Allied Services is a regional leader in rehabilitation medicine, community health, and charitable initiatives. Mohegan Pennsylvania is proud to donate all proceeds from the event to support Team Allied Services, which is an Official Silver Charity Partner of the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon. Through this partnership and other endurance events throughout the year, their runners raise critical funds to support Allied Services' mission of improving the lives of children and adults with disabilities, life-changing injuries, and chronic conditions. During the celebration, guests will have the opportunity to contribute to Team Allied Services and learn more about its community programs.

Eddie Day Pashinski is well‑known as a musician, educator and respected Pennsylvania state representative. Pashinski was first elected to represent the 121st Legislative District, which includes Wilkes-Barre, in 2006. In 2023, Pashinski was inducted into the Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame.

ABOUT MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

Mohegan Pennsylvania, owned by Mohegan, was the first destination to bring gaming to Pennsylvania in 2006 and since then has become one of the premier entertainment, gaming, shopping, and dining destinations in the state. Situated on 400 acres in Plains, Pennsylvania, Mohegan Pennsylvania features a newly renovated 238-room hotel with on-site spa and adjacent 20,000 square-foot Convention Center. It is currently home to 70,000 square feet of gaming space including nearly 60 live table games, more than 1,500 slot machines and electronic table games, a variety of dining and shopping options, nightlife, entertainment and live harness racing. Mohegan Pennsylvania is within easy access of New York, Philadelphia, New Jersey, and Delaware. More information is available by calling 1.888.WIN.IN.PA (1.888.946.4672) or visiting MoheganPA.com. Connect with us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram and view us on YouTube.

SOURCE Mohegan Pennsylvania