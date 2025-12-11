Mohegan Resorts Ring in 2026 with Endless Midnight

Seasonal Celebration Delivers New Year's Eve Fun Across Five Destinations

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan is ushering in 2026 with Endless Midnight, a multi-property celebration running December 31, 2025, through January 4, 2026. Guests across North America can welcome the new year with spectacular live performances, elevated dining, gaming promotions and immersive events across Mohegan's acclaimed destinations, Mohegan Sun (CT), Mohegan Pennsylvania (PA), Fallsview Casino Resort (ON), Casino Niagara (ON) and Mohegan Digital. From exciting giveaways to incredible entertainment, Endless Midnight brings a non-stop party to every Mohegan destination – before, during and after the clock strikes 12.

Mohegan Sun | Uncasville, Conn.

Mohegan Sun sets the stage for a standout New Year's celebration, transforming the flagship resort into a weeklong hub of entertainment, dining and immersive holiday experiences from December 31 through January 4. Signature galas, property-wide countdowns and a curated lineup of live performances create a vibrant atmosphere for guests closing out 2025.

New Year's Eve Dinner Gala

The Uncas Ballroom is reimagined with oceanic décor, glowing blue accents and live music that anchors a refined three-course dining event.

Cocktail reception begins at 6:00 p.m.

Dinner served from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Tickets: $150 per guest

Party Into the New Year

Following dinner, the ballroom shifts into a high-energy celebration featuring DJ D-AVE, an open bar, a midnight champagne toast and a vibrant late-night crowd.

10:30 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

Midnight breakfast buffet

Tickets: $125 in advance or $150 day-of – tickets available here

Casino Royale

Step into the world of high-stakes glamour and secret agent sophistication as Novelle transforms into a Casino Royale fantasy for an unforgettable celebration.

Royale fantasy for an unforgettable celebration. 8:00pm – 3:00am

Admission includes live entertainment, a lavish appetizer buffet, and a complimentary champagne toast – additional information available here

Tickets: $75 per guest – tickets available here

New Year's Eve Party on the Concourse

The Shops at Mohegan Sun will host a lively, free celebration from 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m., open to all ages. The event will feature live entertainment, festive décor and a public countdown to ring in the New Year. The excitement extends throughout the week with free shows at the Wolf Den: The Name Droppers on January 1 60's Explosion on January 2 Captain Jack on January 3



Visit mohegansun.com for more details and to book your 2026 celebration.

Mohegan Pennsylvania | Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

Mohegan Pennsylvania amplifies the New Year's spirit with a property-wide celebration featuring giveaways, specialty dining, live entertainment and themed events from December 31 through January 4.

$50,000 Ring in the Riches Giveaway

Momentum members can earn entries from December 7–January 3 for Free Slot Play and cash prizes.

Finale event: January 3

Grand prize: $10,000

VIP Dinner and Public Party | Keystone Grand Ballroom

Marquee New Year's Eve celebration featuring an exclusive VIP dinner and a high-energy public event

Dinner, drinks and live performances from Allegro Event Music and DJ Tom Macari

Masquerade theme with stilt walkers, aerialists, balloon drop, and additional live performers

Property-Wide Entertainment

Late-night sets, themed cocktails and special menus across Breakers, The Hive Taphouse, Molly O'Sheas, Bean & Vine and Sunburst Bar

New Year's Day brunch and week-long dining specials continue the celebration into 2026

Discover the full schedule of Endless Midnight events, experiences, and entertainment at moheganpa.com.

Fallsview Casino Resort and Ontario & Casino Niagara | Niagara Falls, Ontario

Set against the backdrop of Niagara Falls, Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara offer a weeklong celebration designed to elevate the holiday season. Guests can enjoy standout dining experiences, seasonal cocktails, gaming promotions and live entertainment across both properties.

Fallsview Casino Resort Highlights

Fallsview delivers premium dining and thrilling moments throughout the week, including prix-fixe menus at 21 Club Steak & Seafood and Ponte Vecchio. New Year's themed cocktails available December 31 through January 1 add a festive touch. Additional programming includes:

Fallsview Frenzy slot tournament on January 29

Top Tier Tuesdays giveaways on December 30

A private New Year's Eve dinner and countdown at Avalon Theatre

Casino Niagara Highlights

Casino Niagara keeps the momentum going with festive menus at LEV2L Sports Bar, signature cocktails offered December 29 through January 4 and high-energy New Year's Eve entertainment featuring DJ M and The Orangemen. Promotions, slot tournaments and Momentum Dollar multipliers run throughout the week, offering guests multiple ways to welcome 2026.

To explore Endless Midnight at Fallsview and Casino Niagara, visit fallsviewcasinoresort.com or casinoniagara.com.

Mohegan Digital | Online Experience

Rise to Riches: Mystery Box Activation

Mohegan Digital brings the celebration online with Rise to Riches, an interactive New Year's Eve activation available on MoheganSunCasino.com from 6:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. on December 31. Guests can select mystery boxes for a chance to win:

$250 to $1,000 in Casino Credit

Credit A grand prize of $2,026 in cash

Additional bonus envelopes valued at $100 or $150

More information available at MoheganGaming.com.

