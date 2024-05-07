MOHELA's Foundation Reminds Missouri College Students of May 15 Application Deadline for its College Scholarship Program

ST. LOUIS, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MOHELA, a governmental non-profit organization dedicated to helping the student loan borrowers it serves, is reminding Missouri college students of the upcoming May 15, 2024 deadline to apply for one of its college scholarship programs offered through its Foundation: The Purdy Emerging Leaders Scholarship Program.

"The Purdy Emerging Leaders Scholarship Program embodies MOHELA's commitment of giving back to our community by helping to make higher education accessible for all Missouri students," said Scott Giles, Executive Director and CEO of MOHELA. "Through the work of our Foundation and our scholarship programs, we are grateful for the opportunity to award hundreds of deserving students as they pursue their higher education journeys during the 2024-2025 academic year."

The Purdy Emerging Leaders Scholarship Program was established by MOHELA's Foundation to provide scholarships to outstanding students on Missouri college campuses who demonstrate academic excellence, leadership, and character, and who require additional funding for higher education. It is a private scholarship available to Missouri college students with an award of up to $5,000 per academic year. More information on the Purdy Emerging Leadership Scholarship Program, including eligibility criteria and application details, can be viewed here.

Student applicants interested in applying for The Purdy Emerging Leaders Scholarship Program must submit their applications by May 15, 2024 .

"We are looking for leaders on Missouri college campuses, and we are excited to support the next generation of leaders in our communities through the awarding of our Purdy Emerging Leaders Scholarship Program," said Melissa Findley, Executive Director of the Missouri Scholarship & Loan Foundation at MOHELA. "We are proud to offer this scholarship program as the Foundation fulfills its commitment to helping provide critical financial assistance to Missouri students in their higher education pursuit."

The Access EXTRA Scholarship is another scholarship that was founded by MOHELA's Foundation to provide scholarships to Missouri high school seniors who demonstrate exceptional academic performance and who show financial need when completing the FAFSA. More information on the Access EXTRA Scholarship can be found here.

The Missouri Scholarship & Loan Foundation was established by MOHELA in 2010 to enhance accessibility and affordability of higher education for Missouri families. Through its Foundation, MOHELA provides grants, scholarships, and zero-interest loans to support local students, families, local institutions, high schools, and nonprofit organizations in Missouri to help make higher education accessible for all students.

In the last five years, the Missouri Scholarship & Loan Foundation has assisted more than 8,500 students in the local community, distributing a total of $17.5 million in scholarships and grants, and $24.2 million in interest-free loans for Missouri students during the 2018-2023 academic years. For more information on The Missouri Scholarship & Loan Foundation, please visit: https://www.moslf.org/programs.aspx

About MOHELA

MOHELA is a governmental non-profit organization with 40 years of experience and a track record of providing exceptional customer service to the borrowers it serves. As a loan servicer, MOHELA helps student loan borrowers manage and navigate repayment of their loans.

