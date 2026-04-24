MOIA America to expand into new US markets through strategic partnership with Beep, starting in Orlando

Beep aims to deploy transit-based autonomous mobility services in multiple U.S. markets at scale, powered by MOIA's turnkey technology





MOIA America and Beep plan to scale a fleet of autonomous ID. Buzz vehicles to 5,000 in multiple markets with a focus on public transit





Validation testing has started in Lake Nona, Florida, with initial rides to begin in 2026

BELMONT, Calif. and LAKE NONA, Fla., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MOIA America, LLC, an autonomous mobility technology company within the Volkswagen Group, and Beep, Inc., a leading U.S. deployer of shared autonomous mobility services, today announced a strategic partnership centered on introducing autonomous mobility for public transit operators in multiple U.S. markets over the next decade, beginning in Orlando.

MOIA America and Beep plan to scale a fleet of autonomous ID. Buzz vehicles to 5,000 in multiple markets with a focus on public transit

Through this strategic partnership, MOIA America will provide the MOIA brand's turnkey autonomous mobility solution. This includes purpose-built, autonomous-ready ID. Buzz vehicles equipped with the self-driving system developed by Mobileye, a Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) software platform, as well as operator training and enablement. The integrated solution helps autonomous vehicle fleet operators deploy and manage an autonomous driving ecosystem.

"MOIA America's expansion into the Orlando region reflects the growing momentum of its autonomous mobility strategy in the U.S.," said Sascha Meyer, Chief Commercial Officer of Volkswagen Autonomous Mobility. "Through the MOIA brand, we are enabling autonomous mobility for a growing number of partners worldwide with a turnkey solution that combines the vehicle, MaaS technology, and operational expertise. MOIA America's strategic partnership with Beep in the U.S. marks an important step in supporting microtransit operators and advancing driverless mobility in public transit."

Over the next decade, MOIA America and Beep plan to scale a fleet of up to 5,000 autonomous ID. Buzz vehicles, supporting the expansion of shared autonomous mobility services in partnership with cities, municipalities, public transportation agencies, communities, and large campuses.

"Beep's strategic partnership with MOIA America unites the core capabilities needed to scale autonomous mobility — purpose-built production vehicles, proven software, and trusted operations," said Kevin Reid, CEO and Board Chair of Beep. "This collaboration will help redefine microtransit, one of the fastest growing transportation segments, through cost efficient connectivity that leverages AI and autonomous technology to unlock a future where opportunity and access can reach every corner of a community. By delivering flexible, meaningful mobility now, efficient microtransit becomes the launchpad for a transformative era of autonomous shared transportation that expands opportunity, drives public transportation ridership, and redefines how communities move." Validation testing of a fleet of autonomous Volkswagen ID. Buzz vehicles has started in the community of Lake Nona with planned rides expected to be offered later this year. During the initial testing and launch phases, the vehicles will operate with onboard human operators to supervise validation of the vehicle technology.

"Orlando as our next market represents an important step as we work to introduce MOIA America's autonomous mobility technology through our partners into more U.S. communities," said Paul DeLong, President of Commercialization of MOIA America. "Our technology enables Beep to deploy autonomous ride services at scale, designed to integrate into emerging microtransit transportation networks. This approach provides opportunities for communities to experience shared transportation technology as part of everyday mobility."

About MOIA America

MOIA America, an autonomous mobility technology company within the Volkswagen Group, develops autonomous mobility solutions designed to help transform how people move through cities and communities. The MOIA brand's turnkey autonomous mobility platform combines a purpose-built autonomous vehicle, an integrated self-driving hardware and software system, and a Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform that enables operators to launch and scale autonomous transportation services. Based in Belmont, California, MOIA America operates facilities in several markets, including Los Angeles, Austin, and Orlando, as part of the MOIA brand within the Volkswagen Group.

About Beep

Beep, Inc. delivers the next generation of autonomous mobility networks through its AutonomOS™ mobility operating system and mobility-as-a-service offerings. Specializing in planning, deploying and managing autonomous transportation for private and public communities, Beep's technology and operational expertise connects people, places, goods, and services with solutions that aim to reduce congestion, improve roadway safety, and enable mobility for all. Beep leverages artificial intelligence insights and vast data learnings from its years of autonomous deployments to drive its U.S.-domiciled human-in-the-loop technology platform, enhancing the rider experience and operating capabilities of autonomous transportation platforms.

Press Contacts:

MOIA America: Marcus Gamo, [email protected]

Beep: Alex Poirot, [email protected]

SOURCE Beep, Inc.