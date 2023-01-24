Moist wound dressings market size to increase by USD 1,365.75 million: North America will account for 41% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The moist wound dressings market by product, end-user and geography - forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.9% and register an incremental growth of USD 1,365.75 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Moist Wound Dressings Market 2023-2027

The moist wound dressings market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

3M Co.: The company offers moist wound dressings made with a thin, semi-permeable film that enables long wear time and full site visibility to minimize unnecessary dressing changes.

The company offers moist wound dressings made with a thin, semi-permeable film that enables long wear time and full site visibility to minimize unnecessary dressing changes. Axio Biosolutions Pvt Ltd: The company offers a surgical hemostat based on Protonated Bioadhesive Technology, which is a sterile surgical bleeding control and surgical wound dressing that controls bleeding effectively by providing an active mechanical barrier to the bleeding site.

The company offers a surgical hemostat based on Protonated Bioadhesive Technology, which is a sterile surgical bleeding control and surgical wound dressing that controls bleeding effectively by providing an active mechanical barrier to the bleeding site. B. Braun SE: The company offers transparent polyurethane film dressing with high MVTR films that are semi-permeable and suitable for the protection of newly formed skin.

The company offers transparent polyurethane film dressing with high MVTR films that are semi-permeable and suitable for the protection of newly formed skin. Beiersdorf AG: The company offers moist wound dressings that are ultra-thin, flexible, and breathable and are free of fragrances, colorants, preservatives, and animal-derived substances.

The company offers moist wound dressings that are ultra-thin, flexible, and breathable and are free of fragrances, colorants, preservatives, and animal-derived substances. Cardinal Health Inc.: The company offers moist wound dressings that consist of a thin polymer film coated with a hypoallergenic adhesive, which are ideal dressings for IV sites, donor sites, burns and ulcers.

The company offers moist wound dressings that consist of a thin polymer film coated with a hypoallergenic adhesive, which are ideal dressings for IV sites, donor sites, burns and ulcers. Coloplast Corp.

ConvaTec Group Plc

DeRoyal Industries Inc.

Essity Aktiebolag

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the global moist wound dressings market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America is estimated to account for 41% of the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to factors such as the increasing number of people with acute and chronic wounds, the rising adoption of technologically advanced dressings, and the strong presence of leading market vendors. The US and Canada are the key countries in the market. The growing awareness about advanced wound care treatments will further drive market growth in the region.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing incidence and prevalence of acute and chronic wounds, the launch of novel products, and the increasing geriatric population. However, the high cost of wound treatment is hindering market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Request a sample

Market segmentation

Based on product, the market is segmented into foam dressings, hydrocolloid dressings, alginate dressings, film dressings, and others. The foam dressings segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

, , , and Rest of World (ROW). held the largest share of the market in 2022. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, home healthcare, and others.

What are the key data covered in this moist wound dressings market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the moist wound dressings market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the moist wound dressings market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of moist wound dressings market vendors

Moist Wound Dressings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 173 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,365.75 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Axio Biosolutions Pvt Ltd, B. Braun SE, Beiersdorf AG, Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast Corp., ConvaTec Group Plc, DeRoyal Industries Inc., Essity Aktiebolag, Exciton Technologies, Goldwin Medicare Ltd., Hollister Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Lohmann and Rauscher GmbH and Co. KG, Medline Industries LP, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Smith and Nephew plc, Trusetal Verbandstoffwerk GmbH, Van Heek Medical, and Vernacare Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's health care market reports

