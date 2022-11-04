Mold Release Agents Market worth $2.6 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Mold Release Agents Market by Product Type (Water-based, Solvent-based), Application (Die-casting, Rubber Molding, Plastic Molding, PU Molding, Concrete, Wood Composite & Panel Pressing, Composite Molding), and Region- Global Forecast to 2027", will grow to USD 2.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.7% from USD 2.0 billion in 2022

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=39429520

Browse and in-depth TOC on "Mold Release Agents Market"

248 - Tables

62 - Figures

241 - Pages

View detailed Table of Content here - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/mold-release-agents-market-39429520.html

According to the Rubber Manufacturers Association, "Mold release agents are film forming lubricating oils, solid lubricants, waxes, or fluids that prevent materials from sticking to an underlying surface". Mold release agents are composed of various materials such as wax or stearate; silicones; petroleum or mineral oil; molybdenum or metal sulfide; graphite; fluoropolymer or polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE); and ester or diester among other materials. Application of mold release agents causes easy, clean, and smooth separation of two surfaces. While selecting mold release agents, some factors are taken into consideration, such as mold material, cycle time, secondary finishing, temperature, and pressure.

Solvent-based mold release agents is the second-largest mold release agents material of mold release agents market.

Solvent-based mold release agents are diluted in an appropriate amount of petroleum solvent and then applied to the mold surface with the help of spray, brush, or a cloth. Solvent-based mold release agents have simpler technology and therefore are easy to manufacture and apply. They have a higher evaporation rate when compared to water-based mold release agents and thus facilitate film formation and get adjusted on the mold very easily. They can be used for molding of rubber, silicone, plastic, metal casting, composite parts, and others.

PU molding is projected to be the fastest-growing application of the mold release agents market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

PU are made by the exothermic reactions between alcohols with hydroxyl (-OH) groups and isocyanates. A broad spectrum of materials can be produced to meet the needs of specific applications in PU because a wide variety of isocyanates and polyols are used to produce PU. There are different types of finished products made from PU. This includes foam for seating and furniture, insulation backing foams, visco-elastic PU products, rigid foams for insulation and refrigeration panels, dual & single density shoe soles, and cast elastomers among other products.

Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=39429520

South America is projected to be the second fastest growing market for mold release agents during the forecast period

The mold release agents market in South America includes Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South American countries. South America is an emerging market, as its economy is growing rapidly. The region offers significant growth opportunities for the mold release agents' manufacturers due to the favorable demographic trends including low cost of production, rising income of the middle class, and growth in the construction industry. The continuous investments in the construction, transportation, and automotive industries have led to economic growth in South America. The growing demand from rubber and PU molded products is also expected to drive the market for mold release agents in South America.

The key market players profiled in the report include Freudenberg Group (Germany), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Croda International Plc (UK), LANXESS AG (Germany), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan), Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Michelman, Inc. (US), Marbocote Ltd (UK), Mcgee Industries, Inc. (US), Miller-Stphenson, Inc. (US), and others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report @

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=39429520

Browse Adjacent Markets: Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Green & Bio-solvents Market by Type (Bioalcohols, Bio-Diols, Biogycols, Lactate Esters), Application (Industrial & Domestic Cleaners, Paints & Coatings, Adhesives, Printing Inks, Pharmaceuticals) and Region- Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/green-bio-solvents-market-755.html

Bio-lubricants Market by Base Oil (Vegetable oil, Animal fat), Application (Hydraulic oil, metalworking fluids, chainsaw oil, mold release agents, two-cycle engine oils, gear oils, greases), End-use, Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/biolubricants-market-17431466.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/mold-release-agents.asp

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/mold-release-agents-market.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets