Moldovan Football Federation and Starlizard Integrity Services Team Up Again to Fight Match-Fixing

LONDON, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Moldovan Football Federation (FMF) and Starlizard Integrity Services (SIS) have announced a new 12-month partnership focused on fighting the threat of match-fixing in Moldova.

This follows the success of the first partnership between the two last year that saw SIS assist FMF in a successful anti-match-fixing investigation. As a result of the investigation, Moldovan side FC Floresti were demoted from the country's top-league in January 2022.

SIS combines deep insights into how betting markets should behave with detailed on-pitch performance data analysis and research, making it ideally placed to identify suspected or potential match-fixing. Under the renewed agreement, SIS will continue to provide a dedicated alert service to the FМF free of charge, notifying the governing body of suspicious betting patterns or questionable performances by teams or players in Moldovan football. In addition, SIS will be ready to investigate specific allegations of match-manipulation in Moldova, working closely with the FMF on any such investigations.

Evgheni Zubic, FMF's Integrity Officer, said: "We are delighted to continue working with Starlizard Integrity Services, who have shown themselves to be a valuable partner and important ally in the fight against match-fixing. We have already benefited enormously from their deep understanding of betting markets and their expertise in identifying both suspicious betting patterns and team or player behaviour. The renewal of the agreement with SIS will enable us to build on our successful collaboration and further strengthen our efforts to keep Moldovan football clean."

Affy Sheikh, Head of Starlizard Integrity Services, commented: "The FMF are committed to safeguarding the integrity of Moldovan football and we are privileged to be supporting them again in this endeavour. It is another example of our successful working relationships with sports governing bodies around the world, where we provide our monitoring, analysis and alert services free of charge as part of our own commitment to ridding football and sport in general of match manipulation."

About the Moldovan Football Federation

The Moldovan Football Federation is the governing body of football in Moldova, established 30 years ago with the objective of promoting, protecting and developing football in Moldova. It organises all football leagues in the country, including the top-tier Moldovan National Division, as well as the Moldova national football team.

About Starlizard Integrity Services

Starlizard Integrity Services (SIS) is the specialist integrity division of Starlizard, the London-based sports betting consultancy. Starlizard's detailed understanding of sport and sporting performance, as well as its active involvement in betting markets, affords a unique perspective, enabling the company to know better than anyone else in the world when betting markets and sporting contests look wrong. Starlizard has been producing independent integrity services for sports governing bodies and associations since 2010, and established SIS in 2017 as a dedicated resource to focus entirely on this work. Combining its deep insight into how betting markets should behave with detailed on-pitch performance data analysis and research, SIS is ideally placed to identify suspicious matches and betting patterns. For more information, visit www.starlizardintegrity.com

Contact:

Starlizard Integrity Services, The Iceworks, 34-36 Jamestown Road, London, NW1 7BY

+44 (0) 20 3014 9800

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1770598/Starlizard_Integrity_Services_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Starlizard Integrity Services