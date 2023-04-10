Molecular Cytogenetics Global Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2030: Rising Adoption of Array Based CGH to Spur Overall Demand

Apr 10, 2023, 20:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Molecular Cytogenetics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Molecular Cytogenetics estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.8% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 7.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $794.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR
The Molecular Cytogenetics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$794.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$231.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 7.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$313.8 Million by the year 2030.
Key Attributes:
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
No. of Pages
|
657
|
Forecast Period
|
2022 - 2030
|
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|
$1.8 Billion
|
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|
$3.5 Billion
|
Compound Annual Growth Rate
|
8.7 %
|
Regions Covered
|
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019E to 2022F
- Challenges and Opportunities for Clinical Diagnostics amid the Pandemic
- French Research Team Develops CoronaFISH
- Immuno RNA Fluorescence ISH for Visualization of COVID-19 Causing SARS-CoV-2
- Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies: An Introductory Prelude
- Future Prospects Remain Favorable for Cytogenetics Technologies
- Uptrend in Life Sciences R&D and Healthcare Spending Creates Fertile Environment
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
- Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 & 2023
- Northbound Trajectory in Med Tech Sector to Generate Parallel Opportunities
- Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors
- Developed Regions Account for Lion's Share of World Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2020E & 2027P)
- Fast Paced Growth Projected in Developing Regions
- Global Market for Molecular Cytogenetics Technologies - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, USA, Middle East, Africa, Canada, Europe, and Japan
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
- Molecular Cytogenetics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Critical Importance of Molecular Biology in Laboratory Processes: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth
- Advanced Molecular Biology Techniques Broaden the Scope of Cytogenetics Technologies
- Comparative Genome Hybridization (CGH): Largest & Fastest Growing Market Segment
- Rising Adoption of Array Based CGH to Spur Overall Demand
- Array-based Technologies Continue to Cannibalize Sales from FISH Technology: Percentage (%) Share of Array-Based Solutions in World Cytogenetics Technologies Market (2018 & 2022)
- aCGH Simplifies Diagnosis of Chromosomal Anomalies
- Clinical Pathological Testing: A Growing Vertical for aCGH
- Impact of Rising Emphasis on R&D on Microarray Technology
- Leveraging Established Use Case, FISH Technology Continues to Find Favor
- Next Generation Sequencing Seeks Role in Cytogenetics Processes
- Molecular Cytogenetics Greatly Benefit Cancer Prognosis
- Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Region: 2020
- Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Type: 2020
- Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- Cancer Care Made Easier with Highly-Multiplexed FISH
- Diverse Applications of FISH Technology in Oncology
- Growing Demand for Targeted Therapies in Cancer Treatment Presents Lucrative Opportunities
- Increasing Significance of Cytogenetic Analysis in Genetic Disease Diagnosis
- Uptrend in Genetic Disease Testing Augments Prospects
- List of Genetic Disorders by Event, Genetic Manifestation and Prevalence
- Top Ten Genetic Diseases Worldwide
- Proven Efficacy in Nucleic Acid Diagnostics Favors Market Growth
- Expanding Role of Molecular Cytogenetics in Personalized Medicine
- Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- World Personalized Medicine Market by Region/Country (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
- Drug Ineffectiveness for Select Therapeutic Categories as a Percentage of Patient Population
- Companion Diagnostics Lead the Way to Personalized Medicine
- Digitalization, Automation and AI Trends Set to Shape Future Growth
- Lab Automation Speeds Up
- World Laboratory Automation Market in US$ Billion for Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
- Laboratory 4.0 Set to Transform Molecular Cytogenetics Landscape
- Laboratory Information Systems Gain Traction
- Artificial Intelligence : The Future of LIS
- Biotech Research Spending Patterns Steer Momentum
- Technology Advancements & Improvements Bolster Growth
- Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand
- Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030
- Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years: (2010-2015), (2020-2025) & (2045-2050)
- Technology Overview
- A Preface to Cytogenetics
- Basic Terms and Definitions in Molecular Biology
- An Overview of Select Chromosomal Anomalies
- Molecular Cytogenetics
- Insight into Molecular Cytogenetics Techniques
- Fluorescence in situ Hybridization (FISH)
- Comparative Genomic Hybridization (CGH)
- Advent of Microarray Technology
- Microarrays in Comparative Genomic Hybridization
- Principle Underlying aCGH
- Low Resolution and High Resolution aCGH
- A Review of Molecular Biology Techniques in Cytogenetics
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
