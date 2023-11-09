Molecular Designs releases their new Candida auris PCR Simplicity Panel™

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Molecular Designs, a leading provider of molecular infectious disease assays, has released its latest product, the Candida auris Simplicity Panel™. The drive to produce this real-time PCR test comes from recognizing the emerging threat of the C. auris pathogen in healthcare settings worldwide. It aims to improve the workflow for clinical and research laboratories with the advances they've achieved with their Simplicity Panel ™ technology.

Break away from PCR inefficiency —add Simplicity to your workflows

The Candida auris Simplicity Panel™ is an in-vitro multiplex real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) assay for qualitatively identifying this fungal pathogen.

Healthcare settings are struggling to come to grips with the multidrug-resistant pathogen Candida auris. The first identified infection was in 2009, spreading to 2,377 clinical cases reported in 2022. As an environmental contaminant leading to complications in such settings, laboratories are working towards advancing pathogen detection that will allow better screening and faster response, mainly because vulnerable immunocompromised patients are most likely to suffer a high mortality rate, cited between 30-60%.

To respond to the threat, many states have begun to mandate reporting - 22 states to date. Further, since hospitals and long-term care facilities see a disproportionately high infection rate compared to other settings, many have decided to implement rigorous screening programs to enable a rapid, proactive response.

Quality standards are of critical importance to Molecular Designs, who manufactures all panels to meet GMP and ISO 13485:2016 standards and ensure fitness for research use. In so doing, Molecular Designs aims to help laboratories respond to the challenge posed by Candida auris.

To learn more, please visit: www.moleculardesigns.com/candida-auris.

All products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Molecular Designs

Molecular Designs was founded by physicians looking to simplify delivery of and increase accessibility to cost-effective, streamlined, and easy to use molecular technologies to laboratories. It offers numerous multiplex PCR-based panels produced under GMP and ISO 13485:2016 quality standards for research use only. They also offer consulting services via their sister organization, Streamline Scientific , which supports clients in development, analytical CLIA validation, regulatory submission, and commercialization of assays. They are headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit moleculardesigns.com and follow them on LinkedIn .

