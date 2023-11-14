Molecular diagnostics at the highest level: BIOTYPE launches MODAPLEX platform upgrade for multi-gene testing

DRESDEN, Germany, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOTYPE presents a major upgrade of its MODAPLEX platform. The benchtop diagnostic platform for the fully integrated analysis of molecular biomarker signatures has been available since September 2023. With MODAPLEX, professional laboratories in research and clinical settings can now perform highly specialised molecular analyses quickly and easily in an automated manner. Thanks to the compact and powerful MODAPLEX technology, the most important decision-relevant biomarkers can be detected and evaluated simultaneously in a few simple steps. For more than ten years, the Dresden-based molecular diagnostics company has been investing in the development, production, and marketing of molecular test systems for the detection of disease-relevant genetic alterations. Now, BIOTYPE is launching the next generation of its hardware platform by simplifying the software for automated data analysis for the detection and quantification of cancer-related RNA and DNA biomarkers. The MODAPLEX platform is an open system solution. BIOTYPE enables third parties, such as molecular testing system manufacturers or pharmaceutical companies, to develop and market their own assays. This approach expands the market of available tests and increases the attractiveness of MODAPLEX for users who wish to obtain their test kits from multiple sources.

BIOTYPE enters the international platform business

"The launch of the next-generation MODAPLEX system also marks our entry into the international business for molecular testing platforms," said Dr Norman Gerstner, CEO of BIOTYPE GmbH. "Last year, we repositioned the company in the rapidly growing precision medicine market. In addition to molecular tests for highly specialised diagnostics of complex diseases, we are now expanding our portfolio to include software and instruments. "In addition, MODAPLEX is making an important contribution to meeting the growing demand for sophisticated technologies for multi-gene testing. MODAPLEX maximises the use of existing tissue samples and reduces critical turnaround times," says Norman Gerstner. In less than four hours, the automated workflow of the MODAPLEX platform delivers fast and accurate results to pathologists and clinicians. Decision-relevant RNA and DNA biomarkers are measured simultaneously from a single sample. On this basis, the best possible therapy can be initiated. Thus, BIOTYPE also makes a significant contribution to reducing the burden on the healthcare system.

Molekulardiagnostik auf höchstem Niveau: BIOTYPE stellt Upgrade der MODAPLEX-Plattform für Multi-Gen-Tests vor

Molekulardiagnostik auf höchstem Niveau: BIOTYPE stellt Upgrade der MODAPLEX-Plattform für Multi-Gen-Tests vor

BIOTYPE präsentiert ein umfassendes Upgrade seiner MODAPLEX-Plattform. Die Diagnostikplattform in Tischgerätegröße für die vollintegrierte Analyse...
