Molecular Diagnostics Partnering Deals Report 2016-2023 - Undertake Due Diligence to Assess Suitability of Your Proposed Deal Terms

This report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter molecular diagnostics partnering deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.

The report includes:

Trends in molecular diagnostics dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2016

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to molecular diagnostics contract documents

Leading molecular diagnostics deals by value since 2016

Most active molecular diagnostics dealmakers since 2016

The report provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of molecular diagnostics deal trends since 2016

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Detailed access to actual molecular diagnostics contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

Identify most active molecular diagnostics dealmakers since 2016

Insight into terms included in a molecular diagnostics partnering agreement, with real world examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of molecular diagnostics technologies and products.



Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in molecular diagnostics dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Molecular diagnostics partnering over the years

2.3. Most active molecular diagnostics dealmakers

2.4. Molecular diagnostics partnering by deal type

2.5. Molecular diagnostics partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for molecular diagnostics partnering

2.6.1 Molecular diagnostics partnering headline values

2.6.2 Molecular diagnostics deal upfront payments

2.6.3 Molecular diagnostics deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Molecular diagnostics royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading molecular diagnostics deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top molecular diagnostics deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active molecular diagnostics dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active molecular diagnostics dealmakers

4.3. Most active molecular diagnostics partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Molecular diagnostics contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Molecular diagnostics contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Molecular diagnostics dealmaking by technology type



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Molecular diagnostics deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 - Molecular diagnostics deals by stage of development

Appendix 3 - Molecular diagnostics deals by deal type

Appendix 4 - Molecular diagnostics deals by therapy area

Deal type definitions



Table of Figures

Figure 1: Molecular diagnostics partnering since 2016

Figure 2: Active molecular diagnostics dealmaking activity

Figure 3: Molecular diagnostics partnering by deal type since 2016

Figure 4: Molecular diagnostics partnering by disease type since 2016

Figure 5: Molecular diagnostics deals with a headline value

Figure 6: Molecular diagnostics deals with an upfront value

Figure 7: Molecular diagnostics deals with a milestone value

Figure 8: Molecular diagnostics deals with a royalty rate value

Figure 9: Top molecular diagnostics deals by value since 2016

Figure 10: Most active molecular diagnostics dealmakers 2016 to 2023



Companies Mentioned

2bPrecise

2cureX

3D BioMed

3PrimeDx

4D Path

10X Genomics

14M Genomics

Genomics 23andMe

221b Foundation

Foundation A*STAR Agency for Science

Technology and Research

Abbott Laboratories

Abbvie

Abcam

Abcodia

Abramson Cancer Center

Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Technologies

Access BIO

AccuGenomics

AccuRef Diagnostics

AC Immune

Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acupath Laboratories

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adial Pharmaceuticals

Aditx Therapeutics

ADMA Biologics

Admera Health

ADS

Advanced Biological Laboratories

Advanced Cell Diagnostics

Advanced Cooling Therapy

Advanced Genomic Solutions

Advanced Medical German Company of Kuwait

ADx Healthcare

Aegea Biotechnologies

Aetna

Affymetrix

Age Labs

and many, many more!

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kxsl7u

