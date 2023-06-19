Molecular Diagnostics Partnering Deals Report 2016-2023 - Undertake Due Diligence to Assess Suitability of Your Proposed Deal Terms

19 Jun, 2023, 13:00 ET
This report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter molecular diagnostics partnering deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
The report includes:
- Trends in molecular diagnostics dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2016
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Access to molecular diagnostics contract documents
- Leading molecular diagnostics deals by value since 2016
- Most active molecular diagnostics dealmakers since 2016
The report provides the reader with the following key benefits:
- In-depth understanding of molecular diagnostics deal trends since 2016
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Detailed access to actual molecular diagnostics contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies
- Identify most active molecular diagnostics dealmakers since 2016
- Insight into terms included in a molecular diagnostics partnering agreement, with real world examples
- Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals
- Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of molecular diagnostics technologies and products.
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in molecular diagnostics dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Molecular diagnostics partnering over the years
2.3. Most active molecular diagnostics dealmakers
2.4. Molecular diagnostics partnering by deal type
2.5. Molecular diagnostics partnering by therapy area
2.6. Deal terms for molecular diagnostics partnering
2.6.1 Molecular diagnostics partnering headline values
2.6.2 Molecular diagnostics deal upfront payments
2.6.3 Molecular diagnostics deal milestone payments
2.6.4 Molecular diagnostics royalty rates
Chapter 3 - Leading molecular diagnostics deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top molecular diagnostics deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active molecular diagnostics dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active molecular diagnostics dealmakers
4.3. Most active molecular diagnostics partnering company profiles
Chapter 5 - Molecular diagnostics contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Molecular diagnostics contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Molecular diagnostics dealmaking by technology type
Appendices
Appendix 1 - Molecular diagnostics deals by company A-Z
Appendix 2 - Molecular diagnostics deals by stage of development
Appendix 3 - Molecular diagnostics deals by deal type
Appendix 4 - Molecular diagnostics deals by therapy area
Deal type definitions
Table of Figures
Figure 1: Molecular diagnostics partnering since 2016
Figure 2: Active molecular diagnostics dealmaking activity
Figure 3: Molecular diagnostics partnering by deal type since 2016
Figure 4: Molecular diagnostics partnering by disease type since 2016
Figure 5: Molecular diagnostics deals with a headline value
Figure 6: Molecular diagnostics deals with an upfront value
Figure 7: Molecular diagnostics deals with a milestone value
Figure 8: Molecular diagnostics deals with a royalty rate value
Figure 9: Top molecular diagnostics deals by value since 2016
Figure 10: Most active molecular diagnostics dealmakers 2016 to 2023
Companies Mentioned
- 2bPrecise
- 2cureX
- 3D BioMed
- 3PrimeDx
- 4D Path
- 10X Genomics
- 14M Genomics
- 23andMe
- 221b Foundation
- A*STAR Agency for Science
- Technology and Research
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abbvie
- Abcam
- Abcodia
- Abramson Cancer Center
- Accelerate Diagnostics
- Accelerate Technologies
- Access BIO
- AccuGenomics
- AccuRef Diagnostics
- AC Immune
- Acumen Pharmaceuticals
- Acupath Laboratories
- Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Adial Pharmaceuticals
- Aditx Therapeutics
- ADMA Biologics
- Admera Health
- ADS
- Advanced Biological Laboratories
- Advanced Cell Diagnostics
- Advanced Cooling Therapy
- Advanced Genomic Solutions
- Advanced Medical German Company of Kuwait
- ADx Healthcare
- Aegea Biotechnologies
- Aetna
- Affymetrix
- Age Labs
- and many, many more!
