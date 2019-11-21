Molecular Forensics World Markets to 2029 - Massive Scope for Adoption of NGS & Capillary Electrophoresis in Emerging Nations

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Molecular Forensics Market: Focus on Product, Technology Application, End User, Country Data (16 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 9.09% during the forecast period, 2019-2029. The molecular forensics market generated $996.9 million in revenue in 2018, in terms of value.

With the completion of the Human Genome Project (HGP), a new wave of technologies, called next-generation sequencing (NGS) was introduced in the healthcare industry. PCR, and NGS have fundamentally changed genomics research and enabled the scientists to research extensively on the gene variants to specific molecular diagnostics and aided the development of targeted therapeutics depending on the genetic profile of an individual. The completion of the project, subsequently, created platform for the development of precision medicines.

One of the revolutionary breakthroughs which NGS has resulted in is molecular forensics. Molecular forensics involves a detailed study of individual information to identify and characterize the molecular sequences, resulting in target-based identification. This method approach based on biomarker study is perceived to be promising in driving a paradigm shift in the molecular forensics industry, facilitating the elimination of uncertainty pertaining to the trial-and-error method of medications, and certainly eliminating unnecessary healthcare spending. With sequencing being the primitive pivotal step involved in biomarker study and in the field of genetics, the development of the sequencing technologies played a crucial role in the evolution of molecular forensics.



Further remarkable advancements in the field of genomics, proteomics, molecular biology, data analytics, and technical engineering have paved the way for the development of advanced NGS-based technologies, such as SNP and STR sequencing. The impressive research on molecular technologies and biomarkers using NGS has unlocked pathways for the development of momentous various procedures such as mtDNA sequencing.

The growing demand for non-invasive diagnostic procedures enabling genetic profiling has further enhanced the requirement of NGS technologies. Acknowledging the future potential for massive growth in demand for non-invasive diagnostic procedures, several biotechnology companies such as Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Agilent Technologies, Inc. have invested substantially to aid further developments in forensics technologies.

Key Companies in the Molecular Forensics Market



The key manufacturers who have been contributing significantly to the molecular forensics market include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Promega Corporation, Eurofins Scientific SE, General Electric Company, Merck KGaA, LGC Limited, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. among others.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global molecular forensics market?

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global molecular forensics market?

How is each segment of the global molecular forensics market expected to grow during the forecast period and what is the estimated revenue to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2029?

What is the expected compound growth rate to be witnessed by the leading players in the market during the forecast period 2019-2029?

What are the key applications in the global molecular forensics market? What are the major segments of these applications?

Who are the key manufacturers the global molecular forensics market, and what are their contributions?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

1 Research Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Data Sources

1.4 Assumptions and Limitations

1.5 Data and Prediction Modeling



2 Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Molecular Forensics Technologies and Applications

2.3 Market Available for Molecular Forensics

2.4 Molecular Forensics Technology Trends

2.5 Regulations and Compliances



3 Competitive Landscape

3.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.2 Product Launches and Product Updates

3.3 Synergistic Activities

3.4 Business Expansion Activities and Others



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Overview

4.2 Impact Analysis

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Augmentation in the Incidences of Crime

4.3.2 Growth in the Biomarker Identification Market and Advancements in Molecular Forensics Techniques

4.3.3 Technological Advancements in the Field of Computational Biology

4.3.4 Significant External Funding for Executing Research and Development Exercises

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of High Complexity Testing Centers

4.4.2 Expensive Sequencing Procedures and Their Applications in Medical Treatments

4.4.3 High Capital Requirement Hampering the Expansion of Global Reach

4.5 Market Opportunities

4.5.1 Massive Scope for Adoption of NGS and Capillary Electrophoresis in Emerging Nations

4.5.2 Technological Advancements in Molecular Techniques and Diagnostic Tests

4.5.3 Hybridization of Technologies



5 Global Molecular Forensics Market (By Product)

5.1 Overview

5.2 Kits and Consumables

5.3 Instruments

5.4 Software and Other Products



6 Global Molecular Forensics Market (By Technology)

6.1 Overview

6.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

6.2.1 Real-time PCR (q-PCR)

6.2.2 Digital PCR (d-PCR)

6.3 Capillary Electrophoresis

6.4 NGS

6.4.1 SNP and STR Sequencing

6.4.2 mtDNA Sequencing

6.5 Mass Spectrometry

6.5.1 MS

6.5.2 Tandem MS

6.5.3 MS-FTIR

6.6 Other Technologies



7 Global Molecular Forensics Market (By Application)

7.1 Overview

7.2 Radioactive Toxicology

7.3 Nucleic Acid Analysis

7.4 Forensic Databasing

7.5 Microbial Forensics

7.6 Other Applications



8 Global Molecular Forensics Market, By End User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Law Enforcement

8.3 Disaster Management

8.4 Hospitals and Healthcare Providers

8.5 Other End Users



9 Global Molecular Forensics Market, By Region

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.6 Rest-of-the-World



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Overview

10.2 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

10.3 Analytik Jena AG

10.4 AS ONE International, Inc.

10.5 BioChain Institute Inc.

10.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

10.7 Eurofins Scientific SE

10.8 General Electric Company

10.9 Illumina, Inc.

10.10 LGC Limited

10.11 MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co KG

10.12 Merck KGaA

10.13 Promega Corporation

10.14 QIAGEN N.V.

10.15 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10.16 Verogen, Inc.



