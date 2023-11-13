Molecular Sieves Market size to grow by USD 525.6 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth Driven by application in nuclear waste and wastewater treatment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The molecular sieves market by grade type (3A, 4A, 13X, and 5A and other grades), end-user (oil and gas industry, petrochemical industry, process industries, construction industry, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the molecular sieves market from 2022 to 2027 is USD 525.6 million. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Molecular Sieves Market 2023-2027

Application in nuclear waste and wastewater treatment is a key factor driving market growth. Due to this, wastewater treatment is increasingly important because of the heavy use of water for industry and domestic purposes. Molecular sieves are excellent adsorbents. Moreover, where a microporous sieve aids the capture of ions and allows others to flow freely, molecular sieves have been applied for improved reprocessed techniques. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Market Challenge

The presence of alternatives is a significant challenge restricting market growth. As an alternative method for CO2 removal, molecular sieving is used. However, it is expected that the replacement of molecular sieve adsorbents by substitutes such as titanium and other metal oxide products will be increasing gradually which may slightly affect their use. Furthermore, certain organic substances have adsorption properties and are available in significant quantities. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Sample PDF Report Now

The molecular sieves market is segmented by grade type (3A, 4A, 13X, and 5A and other grades), end-user (oil and gas industry, petrochemical industry, process industries, construction industry, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The 3A segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Aluminosilicate is the most important element of a grade 3A Molecular Sieve. In addition, the removal of moisture from liquid gas is carried out by Molecular Sieve 3A. Most of the molecules, except water, are preserved in a molecular sieve 3A which makes it highly selective.

APAC is estimated to contribute 43% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

View the Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the molecular sieves market:

AGC Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Arkema Group, Axens, BASF SE, Brownell Ltd., CarboTech AC GmbH, CPH Chemie and Papier Holding AG, Desicca Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., FUJIFILM Corp., Hengye Inc., Honeywell International Inc., KNT Group, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Nanoshel LLC, Resonac Holdings Corp., SORBEAD India, Standard Industries Inc., Vizag Chemical International, and ZR Catalyst Co. LTD.

Related Reports:

The seismic services market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.93% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,350.43 million.

The manganese mining market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.21% between 2022 and 2027 with the market size forecast to increase by USD 9.38 billion.

Molecular Sieves Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.18% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 525.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.98 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, China, Japan, Russia, and the UK

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Grade Type

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base comprises enterprises of all sizes, including over 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio