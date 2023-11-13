Molecular Sieves Market size to grow by USD 525.6 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth Driven by application in nuclear waste and wastewater treatment - Technavio

The molecular sieves market by grade type (3A, 4A, 13X, and 5A and other grades), end-user (oil and gas industry, petrochemical industry, process industries, construction industry, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the molecular sieves market from 2022 to 2027 is USD 525.6 million

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Molecular Sieves Market 2023-2027
Application in nuclear waste and wastewater treatment is a key factor driving market growth. Due to this, wastewater treatment is increasingly important because of the heavy use of water for industry and domestic purposes. Molecular sieves are excellent adsorbents. Moreover, where a microporous sieve aids the capture of ions and allows others to flow freely, molecular sieves have been applied for improved reprocessed techniques. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. 

Market Challenge

  • The presence of alternatives is a significant challenge restricting market growth. As an alternative method for CO2 removal, molecular sieving is used. However, it is expected that the replacement of molecular sieve adsorbents by substitutes such as titanium and other metal oxide products will be increasing gradually which may slightly affect their use. Furthermore, certain organic substances have adsorption properties and are available in significant quantities. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

The molecular sieves market is segmented by grade type (3A, 4A, 13X, and 5A and other grades), end-user (oil and gas industry, petrochemical industry, process industries, construction industry, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). 

  • The 3A segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Aluminosilicate is the most important element of a grade 3A Molecular Sieve. In addition, the removal of moisture from liquid gas is carried out by Molecular Sieve 3A. Most of the molecules, except water, are preserved in a molecular sieve 3A which makes it highly selective.
  • APAC is estimated to contribute 43% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the molecular sieves market:

AGC Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Arkema Group, Axens, BASF SE, Brownell Ltd., CarboTech AC GmbH, CPH Chemie and Papier Holding AG, Desicca Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., FUJIFILM Corp., Hengye Inc., Honeywell International Inc., KNT Group, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Nanoshel LLC, Resonac Holdings Corp., SORBEAD India, Standard Industries Inc., Vizag Chemical International, and ZR Catalyst Co. LTD.

Molecular Sieves Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.18%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 525.6 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.98

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Russia, and the UK

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Grade Type

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

