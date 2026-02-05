PITTSBURGH, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - MolecuLight today announced that the United States International Trade Commission ("ITC") has formally instituted an investigation into the SnapshotGLO product, following the complaint previously filed by MolecuLight Corp and MolecuLight Inc. The investigation will examine whether the SnapshotGLO product infringes U.S. Patent No. 10,438,356, which is owned by University Health Network and exclusively licensed by MolecuLight. The ITC will determine whether the importation and sale of the accused product in the United States violate U.S. trade laws.

MolecuLight Announces ITC Has Instituted Investigation Following Prior Complaint (CNW Group/MolecuLight Corp.)

The respondents named in the investigation are Kent Imaging Inc. of Canada and Adiuvo Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd. of India. As outlined in its previously announced complaint, MolecuLight is seeking remedies to block the importation of infringing products into the United States and prevent their sale in the U.S. market. The ITC voted to institute the investigation on January 28, 2026, and the matter has been assigned to an administrative law judge.

"We are pleased that the ITC has voted to institute this investigation," said Anil Amlani, CEO of MolecuLight. "This action advances the process we initiated with our complaint and provides a formal forum to address the issues we raised concerning the unlawful importation of infringing products."

About MolecuLight

MolecuLight is a privately held medical imaging company with a global footprint, dedicated to manufacturing and commercializing the MolecuLight i:X® and DX® wound imaging devices. Both FDA-cleared Class II point-of-care systems provide real-time detection of elevated bacterial burden and accurate digital wound measurement. The MolecuLightDX® additionally offers thermal imaging for comprehensive wound assessment. The technologies' effectiveness and clinical utility are supported by more than 100 peer-reviewed publications.

