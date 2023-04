MolecuLight Imaging mejora la detección de la carga bacteriana en pacientes de todos los tonos de piel

1 Johnson, J. et al. Skin Pigmentation Impacts the Clinical Diagnosis of Wound Infection: Imaging of Bacterial Burden to Overcome Diagnostic Limitations . J. Racial and Ethnic Health Disparities (2023).

2 Lam, Le et al, Diagnostic Accuracy of Point-of-Care Fluorescence Imaging for the Detection of Bacterial Burden in Wounds: Results from the 350-Patient Fluorescence Imaging Assessment and Guidance Trial , Advances in Wound Care 2021 10:3, 123-136

3 Harms, S. et al. Prevalence of pressure ulcers by race and ethnicity for older adults admitted to nursing homes. J Gerontol Nurs. 2014;40(3):20–6.

4 Baumgarten, M. et al. Black/white differences in pressure ulcer incidence in nursing home residents. J Am Geriatr Soc. 2004;52(8):1293–8.