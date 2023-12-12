MolecuLight Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type II Audit

News provided by

MolecuLight

12 Dec, 2023, 06:13 ET

The company's compliance to SOC 2 Type II demonstrates the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of its controls relevant to security

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - MolecuLight Inc., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging that locates and detects elevated bacterial loads in and around wounds, announces that it successfully completed its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II audit. The SOC 2 is an auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts (AICPA). Successful completion of the SOC 2 Type II audit validates MolecuLight's focus on security and compliance, and demonstrates a major milestone for the company.

Continue Reading
MolecuLight Successfully Completes SOC ll Type ll Audit (CNW Group/MolecuLight)
MolecuLight Successfully Completes SOC ll Type ll Audit (CNW Group/MolecuLight)

The SOC 2 Type II audit verifies that MolecuLight's internal controls, policies, and procedures conform to stringent security and operational standards that demonstrate the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of its controls relevant to SOC 2 security criteria. SOC 2 defines criteria for managing customer data based on five "Trust Service Criteria"—security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. Certification demonstrates a company's ability to not only implement critical security policies but also prove compliance over an extended period.

"We believe that the relationship with our customers must be built on trust," said Anil Amlani, CEO of MolecuLight. "SOC 2 Type ll compliance marks an important milestone for MolecuLight and our i:X® and DX™ devices. It highlights our commitment to ensuring the highest level of data security for our customers. This gives our customers even greater confidence that their data are being carefully stored and protected."

A SOC 2 Type II audit is performed by an accredited CPA firm and verifies that safeguards are in place to protect customer data and that the safeguards are operational. MolecuLight's audit was performed by PwC.

The MolecuLight i:X and DX are the only imaging devices for the real-time detection of elevated bacterial burden in wounds that are FDA cleared and CE and Health Canada approved. With clinical evidence including over 80 peer-reviewed publications involving 2,500 patients, they are used by leading wound care facilities globally.

About MolecuLight Inc.

MolecuLight Inc. is a privately-owned medical imaging company that has developed and is commercializing its proprietary fluorescent imaging platform technology in multiple clinical markets. MolecuLight 's suite of commercial devices, which include the MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ fluorescence imaging systems and their accessories, are point-of-care handheld imaging devices for the real-time detection and localization of bacterial load in wounds and digital wound measurement. MolecuLight procedures performed in the United States benefit from an available reimbursement pathway which includes two CPT® codes for physician work to perform "fluorescence imaging for bacterial presence, location, and load" and facility payment for Hospital Outpatient Department (HOPD) and Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC) settings through an Ambulatory Payment Classification (APC) assignment. The company is also commercializing its unique fluorescence imaging platform technology for other global markets with relevant unmet needs in food safety, consumer cosmetics and other key industrial markets.

Images:

SOURCE MolecuLight

Also from this source

United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Cancels All Claims of Swift Medical's Patent

United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Cancels All Claims of Swift Medical's Patent

MolecuLight Victorious in its Efforts to Prove Swift Medical Did Not Merit a Patent TORONTO and ALEXANDRIA, VA, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -...
12 Posters and Presentations Featuring MolecuLight to be Presented at the SAWC Fall 2023 Conference

12 Posters and Presentations Featuring MolecuLight to be Presented at the SAWC Fall 2023 Conference

Unprecedented Body of New Clinical Evidence using the MolecuLight Wound Imaging Platform Demonstrates Improved Clinical Decision-Making and Patient...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.