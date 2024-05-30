MolecuLight's Pioneering Fluorescence Imaging Technology Showcased in Prestigious Burns Journal in Novel Study

TORONTO, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MolecuLight Inc., the global leader in fluorescence imaging technology for real-time detection of harmful bacteria in wound care, celebrates the publication of a groundbreaking study in the prestigious Burns Journal. Titled "Bacterial Fluorescence Imaging as a Predictor of Skin Graft Integration in Burn Wounds," the study demonstrates the unparalleled potential of MolecuLight's innovative technology in predicting skin graft integration outcomes for burn patients.

This study investigated the predictive capabilities of MolecuLight's fluorescence imaging in assessing bacterial presence that could be linked to skin graft failure within burn wounds. The results revealed significant correlations between the presence or absence of bacterial presence (higher than 104 CFU/gr tissue) on the graft bed immediately before skin grafting, and graft failure or success.

Key findings from the study include:

The absence of fluorescence signals yielded a 99.2% graft-take rate per cm 2 , while their presence lowered the graft-take rate to 27.9% per cm 2 .

, while their presence lowered the graft-take rate to 27.9% per cm . Fluorescence imaging predicted graft loss linked to bacteria with 98% specificity.

A strong likelihood of graft success was observed in areas with negative fluorescence signals (Negative Predictive Value of 99-100%).

Standard swab samples failed to detect any bacterial growth on most graft sites, which are currently used as standard of care to determine suitability for grafting.

"These compelling results underscore the transformative impact of MolecuLight in burn wound management – yet another area of wound care where our technology drives change," said Anil Amlani, CEO at MolecuLight Inc. "By providing clinicians with real-time, objective data on bacterial presence, MolecuLight's fluorescence imaging technology empowers them to make more informed decisions, ultimately leading to improved patient outcomes. The results of this study suggest that eliminating fluorescence signals at the graft site has the potential to enhance graft-take."

Dr. Erik Hanson-Viana, lead author of the study remarks, "Our recent publication involving fluorescence imaging and its utility on split skin grafting is a new and important contribution to the field that will enlighten surgeons on the importance of this new technology", he continues, "I firmly believe that this technology can help standardize and enrich grafting protocols for burn patients, filling a critical void in our current practices. The unique ability to gain real-time insights into graft sites provides surgeons with objective data crucial for informed decision-making. Unlike the usual practice of relying on delayed microbiology samples to determine grafting readiness, MolecuLight empowers surgeons to act swiftly during the critical window when the graft bed is bacteria-free, significantly enhancing patient outcomes and ultimately transforming the landscape of burn wound management."

The publication of this study in the prestigious Burns Journal reinforces MolecuLight's commitment to advancing wound care through cutting-edge technology and groundbreaking, top-quality research. With its ability to provide actionable information at the point of care, MolecuLight's fluorescence imaging technology continues to revolutionize wound assessment and treatment practices worldwide in a variety of medical fields.

