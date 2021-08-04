Molekule continues significant momentum with new retail presence on Amazon Canada and Home Depot E-Commerce Platforms

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Molekule , the leader in reinventing air purification, announced today that its Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) air purification devices, Air Mini, Air Mini+, Air, and Air Pro, are now available for purchase via Amazon Canada (Amazon.ca) and HomeDepot.com. Molekule is also expanding its Canadian offerings on Molekule.ca with the addition of Air Mini and Air Pro. Available for order immediately, customers can turn to their favorite online retailers to purchase their desired air purifier, including the FDA cleared Molekule devices Air and Air Mini+, great for home offices, bedrooms, or even businesses, to better their indoor air quality. The news comes just months after Molekule's Air Mini and Air Mini+ received FDA 510(k) Class II medical device clearance for the destruction of viruses and bacteria, making them two of only a few air purifiers on the market to have such a clearance.

"We're proud of the progress Molekule has made over the past year in our efforts to provide clean air for all, and having major retail partnerships makes getting our revolutionary air purification technology even more accessible to everyday consumers," said Jonathan Harris, CEO of Molekule. "2020 was a challenging year for many, and access to tools for better air quality shouldn't be difficult to come by. We're grateful for our customers who've already chosen Molekule to protect themselves in their homes, offices, small businesses, and more, and look forward to opening up even more distribution channels to continue this momentum."

As global air pollution grows and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues, international demand for air purification solutions persists. Independent air quality testing laboratories have consistently validated the effectiveness of Molekule's PECO technology to destroy pollutants, including viruses and bacteria in the air. Air Mini+ is ideal for 250 square feet of space and houses a particulate matter sensor and Auto Protect mode, which enables the device to automatically adjust its fan speed based on particles sensed in the air. Air Pro is designed for up to 1,000 square feet of space, delivers increased airflow, detects three particle sizes and destroys pollutants with Molekule's PECO technology.

The company continues to carry out rigorous testing of its breakthrough patented air purification technology, PECO. In January 2021, Molekule announced testing from the University of Minnesota College of Science and Engineering and College of Veterinary Medicine that demonstrates Molekule's air purification technology inactivates coronavirus strains (bovine and porcine strains) and the H1N1 flu virus by up to 99.99% in single pass experiments. The testing further validates PECO's robust proven ability to use oxidation to destroy airborne pollutants, and is now peer reviewed .

Today's retail agreements with Amazon Canada and Home Depot mark the latest milestone for Molekule, whose recent highlights and milestones also include:

Global Expansion

United States - In addition to today's agreement with Home Depot, Molekule signed retail agreements with Amazon and Best Buy in 2020, bringing Molekule's award-winning technology to even more consumers across the United States .

- In addition to today's agreement with Home Depot, Molekule signed retail agreements with and in 2020, bringing Molekule's award-winning technology to even more consumers across . Canada - Today's new retail presence on Amazon Canada comes with an expansion of its product offerings on Molekule.ca for Canadian customers, with Air Mini and Air Pro now added just months after Air Mini+ joined the Molekule Air on the company's retail site in October 2020 .

- Today's new retail presence on Amazon Canada comes with an expansion of its product offerings on Molekule.ca for Canadian customers, with Air Mini and Air Pro now added just months after Air Mini+ joined the Molekule Air on the company's retail site in . India - In November 2020 , Molekule announced the availability of Air Mini in India via Amazon.in, one of the country's most popular online marketplaces. Air Mini+ later launched in the market in May of 2021.

- In , Molekule the availability of Air Mini in via Amazon.in, one of the country's most popular online marketplaces. Air Mini+ later launched in the market in May of 2021. Japan - Molekule entered the Japanese market in September 2020 after closing a partnership with Sourcenext, a market maker for brands. Air Mini+ and Air Pro are now available in Japan .

- Molekule the Japanese market in after closing a partnership with Sourcenext, a market maker for brands. Air Mini+ and Air Pro are now available in . Korea - Molekule brought its award-winning PECO air purification solutions to the Korean market in December 2020 . COSMO & COMPANY, Inc. oversees the distribution of Molekule devices across numerous channels, including e-commerce, high-end retail department stores, and general electrical specialist (GES) channels. Devices currently available in the region include Air Mini, Air Mini+, Air Pro, and Air Pro RX.

Product Innovation

FDA Clearance - Molekule now has three FDA cleared products on the market today. In March 2021 , the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared the 510(k) premarket notification for Molekule's consumer air purifiers, Air Mini and Air Mini+ , classifying them as Class II medical devices and clearing them for medical use to destroy bacteria and viruses. In April 2020 , Molekule announced that its medical-grade air purifier, Air Pro RX , received FDA 510(k) clearance. The device is now in use across medical facilities, schools, hotels, offices and more.

- Molekule now has three FDA cleared products on the market today. In , the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared the 510(k) premarket notification for Molekule's consumer air purifiers, , classifying them as Class II medical devices and clearing them for medical use to destroy bacteria and viruses. In , Molekule announced that its medical-grade air purifier, , received FDA 510(k) clearance. The device is now in use across medical facilities, schools, hotels, offices and more. Air Pro - In September 2020 , Molekule unveiled the latest of its product innovations: Molekule Air Pro . Leveraging Molekule's proprietary and award-winning PECO technology, this professional-grade air purifier is built with 3x the airflow, 3 sizes of particle sensing, and 3 ways to protect against pollutants. Air Pro is Molekule's fourth air purification solution available to consumers today.

About Molekule

Molekule is on a mission to provide clean indoor air to everyone, everywhere. Based on 25 years of research and development, the company's patented photo electrochemical oxidation (PECO) technology destroys the widest range of pollutants, including VOCs, mold, bacteria, viruses, and allergens, when compared to conventional filters. Molekule's range of air purification solutions have been reviewed and validated by third-party laboratories, as well as continual internal testing, and its medical-grade products have been granted medical device clearance by the FDA. Today, Molekule is available at Home Depot , Best Buy and on Amazon. It is also sold internationally in India, Japan, South Korea, and Canada. For more information and customer reviews , visit https://molekule.com.

SOURCE Molekule