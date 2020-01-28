Molekule launches on Amazon, Broadening Consumer Reach and Access to its Clean Air Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Molekule , the leader in reinventing air purification, today announced the availability of its home product line on Amazon. Since launching its first product 2.5 years ago, Molekule has become one of the most searched-for terms within Amazon's air purifier category. Available for pre-order immediately, Amazon users now have access to Molekule's breakthrough Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) technology via Molekule Air and Molekule Air Mini devices. Molekule's products sold on Amazon will be available for shipment starting in February.

Over the years, air quality has become a worsening issue. According to the American Lung Association , more than 140 million people are living with unhealthy air, which is a 7.2 million jump since 2017, while the World Health Organization estimates that 9 out of 10 people across the globe breathe polluted air, resulting in 7 million deaths annually. Across the US, consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the need for cleaner air and air purification. As a result, Amazon has seen this category growing at an incredibly fast rate.

"At Molekule, we've taken a fundamentally different approach to air purification," said Dilip Goswami, CEO and Co-Founder of Molekule. "Traditional air purifiers have been designed for decades to merely capture air pollutants. Molekule's PECO technology actually destroys pollutants such as VOCs, mold, and bacteria from the air we breathe. We remain laser-focused on expansion and Amazon allows us the ability to get breakthrough scientific innovation into more homes, providing clean air for all."

Based on decades of rigorous research and development, PECO is a revolutionary advance to the HEPA industry standard. PECO technology can destroy pollutants 1000 times smaller than what the HEPA standard was designed to capture. Molekule's addition to the Amazon assortment not only meets consumers' growing concerns over air quality, but supports Amazon's efforts to provide innovative technologies and products to their customers. This distribution channel also allows for consumers to have greater transparency into the real life experiences of customers who have used PECO technology, Molekule's patented purification system.

Below is a breakdown of the products now available for pre-order on Amazon:

Molekule Air (MSRP $799 ): Ideal for large rooms of up to 600 sq. ft., (master bedrooms, living rooms and family rooms), the Molekule Air is 23" by 8.25," weighs 18 pounds and its power consumption is 20-80 W (110/220v).

Air Mini (MSRP $399 ): Ideal for small spaces, up to 250 sq. ft., (studio apartments, kids' bedrooms, and home offices), the Air Mini is 12" by 8.26," weighs 7.3 pounds and its power consumption is 18-53 W (110/220v).

Air PECO-Filter (MSRP $79 ): Molekule's patented PECO-Filter is the key to destroying pollutants in the air, including VOCs and mold. Molekule recommends replacing the PECO filter every six months.

Air Pre-Filter 2-pack (MSRP $59) : Molekule's Pre-Filter uses standard filtration methods to capture larger particulate matter, such as inorganic dust, fibers from textiles like upholstery and carpets, or pet hair. Molekule recommends replacing the Pre-Filter every three months.

Air Mini PECO-Filter (MSRP $75 ) : The Air Mini uses a hybrid combination of Pre-Filter and PECO-Filter to trap and destroy pollutants.

Amazon customers will receive an additional PECO filter for free when purchasing a Molekule Air or Molekule Air Mini during the pre-order phase.

About Molekule

Molekule is on a mission to solve the global air pollution crisis by reimagining the future of clean air. What started as solar research led by Dr. Yogi Goswami at the University of Florida 20 years ago, quickly morphed into an effort to reduce potential triggers for his son's debilitating asthma: air pollutants. Applying the same concepts of solar energy, Dr. Goswami invented photoelectrochemical oxidation, or PECO, the process by which incident light enables a semiconductor material to promote a catalytic oxidation reaction. PECO now sits at the crux of Molekule's air purification technology, and is known to destroy a full spectrum of indoor air pollutants, such as allergens, mold, bacteria, viruses, and airborne chemicals, from the air we breathe. For more information, visit: https://molekule.com .

