Molekule Unveils Air Mini, a New Home Air Purification Device Designed for Smaller Spaces

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Molekule , the leader in reinventing air purification, today announced a new home product, Molekule Air Mini . Powered by Molekule's patented Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) technology , Air Mini is designed to destroy a full spectrum of indoor air pollutants, including allergens, mold, viruses, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from the air we breathe. Ideally designed for 250 square feet of space, Air Mini starts at $399 USD, and is available for pre-order starting today.

Poor air quality has become a global health hazard, and the American Lung Association states that more than 140 million Americans are living with unhealthy air, while the World Health Organization claims 9 out of 10 people across the globe breathe polluted air.

"Governmental agencies and scientists alike have been warning us for decades of worsening indoor air quality, and about the impact it's having on our health," said Dilip Goswami, CEO of Molekule. "As these issues worsen, we need a vastly more effective air purification technology to ensure people are breathing safe and healthy air in their homes. Molekule Air Mini destroys pollutants like mold, viruses, bacteria, ozone, and VOCs, commonly found in indoor air, dramatically improving indoor air quality."

Based on decades of rigorous research and development, PECO is a revolutionary solution to the industry standard HEPA filter. Unlike traditional air purifiers, where pollutants can potentially escape the filter, grow on them, or re-release entirely, Molekule's breakthrough air purification technology, PECO, destroys pollutants, preventing the possibility that they could return to the air.

"Air Mini enables us to reach even more people with the latest innovations in home air purification," said Jaya Rao, COO of Molekule. "Customer feedback to date on our original product, Molekule Air, highlights the life-changing effects our PECO technology has on their health. Now with Air Mini, even more consumers can reap the benefits of our PECO technology, as it destroys indoor air pollutants and provides truly clean air."

Molekule Air Mini stands 12 inches high, 8.26 inches in diameter, and weighs just over seven pounds. The device has five fan speeds and cleans the air of a 250-square foot room every 60 minutes, all while safely destroying pollutants.

This product expansion is the next step in the company's goal of providing a robust portfolio of indoor air quality solutions. Earlier this year, Molekule opened its first U.S. manufacturing facility , PECO Zero, in the Tampa, Florida area to help meet the growing demand for clean air purification. Additionally, Molekule expanded into the hospitality industry in partnership with InterContinental Hotel San Francisco to conduct a sleep innovation study that provides cleaner air in hotel guest rooms. Now with more than 150 employees and rapidly growing customer demand, Molekule is focused on diversifying its air purification product portfolio.

Molekule is on a mission to solve the global air pollution crisis by reimagining the future of clean air. What started as solar research led by Dr. Yogi Goswami at the University of Florida 20 years ago, quickly morphed into a relief effort for his son's debilitating asthma, which could be triggered at any moment by air pollutants. Applying the same concepts of solar energy, Dr. Goswami invented photoelectrochemical oxidation, or PECO, the process by which incident light enables a semiconductor material to promote a catalytic oxidation reaction. PECO now sits at the crux of Molekule's air purification technology, and is known to destroy pollutants, allergens, mold, bacteria, viruses, and airborne chemicals from the air we breathe, making it the only technology on the market today that destroys a full spectrum of indoor air pollutants. For more information, visit: https://molekule.com.

