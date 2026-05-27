Molekule's Mo Glow™ Humidifier Earns Parent Tested Parent Approved™ Seal of Approval and 2026 Top Product Award

Independent parent testing recognized Mo Glow™ for whisper-quiet performance, smart app connectivity, improved sleep comfort, affordable price point, and family-friendly design

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Molekule, the premium brand and leader in scientifically backed indoor air wellness solutions, today announced that its Mo Glow™ Smart Humidifier has been awarded the prestigious Parent Tested Parent Approved™ (PTPA) Seal of Approval and named a 2026 PTPA Top Product Award winner following an independent three-week testing program with verified North American parent families.

PTPA Seal of Approval

During the PTPA testing program, 100% of participating parents said they would recommend Mo Glow to family and friends, while 93% rated the humidifier "Very Effective" at improving their home environment and family wellness. Parents most frequently cited whisper-quiet operation, improved sleep quality, skin hydration support, reduced dryness, and intuitive app connectivity as standout benefits throughout the trial.

The recognition highlights Mo Glow's growing role in helping families create healthier, more comfortable indoor environments through balanced humidity, smart functionality, and wellness-focused design. Mo Glow also automatically qualified for PTPA's 2026 Top Product Award, a distinction reserved for the highest-performing products across the organization's testing programs based on exceptional recommendation and satisfaction scores.

"Indoor air wellness is about more than purification, alone. It's about creating healthier, more balanced living spaces where families can feel and sleep better every day," said Liz McGarrity, Senior Vice President at Molekule. "Receiving recognition directly from real parents validates what we designed Mo Glow to do: make healthy humidity effortless, intuitive, and seamlessly integrated into everyday family life."

PTPA testing found that Mo Glow's smart app connectivity emerged as one of the product's most valued differentiators, with parents repeatedly describing the ability to monitor and control humidity remotely as a "game changer" for bedrooms and nurseries. Testers also praised the humidifier's large 2.8L top-fill tank, customizable night glow lighting, Auto Mode functionality, and whisper-quiet performance that never disrupted sleep.

The Parent Tested Parent Approved™ Seal of Approval is one of North America's most recognized consumer product awards programs, powered by a community of more than 250,000 parents and focused on independent, real-home product evaluations. Products are tested on functionality, innovation, reliability, and overall family value before receiving recognition.

Mo Glow continues to support Molekule's broader mission to advance Whole Home Air Health, combining cleaner air, balanced humidity, and wellness-focused innovation to help people feel healthier indoors. To learn more about Molekule and its product offerings, visit www.molekule.com.

About Molekule

Molekule is redefining health and longevity by focusing on the air we breathe—one of the most critical elements of wellness. With indoor air often 5x more polluted than outdoor air, Molekule's patented PECO technology goes beyond standard HEPA filtration to destroy pollutants like mold, viruses, bacteria, and VOCs at a molecular level. Backed by 25+ years of research, Molekule's FDA-cleared air purifiers are scientifically proven to improve indoor air quality for homes, schools, hospitals, and businesses. It's all part of Molekule's vision: changing the world from the indoors out. Learn more at www.molekule.com.

About Parent Tested Parent Approved™

Founded in 2007, Parent Tested Parent Approved™ is home to one of North America's most recognized and respected consumer product awards programs. Through independent testing by verified parent families, PTPA helps consumers identify trusted products that deliver on quality, innovation, and everyday family value. Learn more at www.ptpaawards.com.

Contact: Sierra Gardner

Interdependence Public Relations

[email protected]

Phone: (262) 391-3919

SOURCE Molekule