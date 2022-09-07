Molen Orthodontics Hosts Free Community Carnival Called SMILEFEST

Molen Orthodontics gears up for SMILEFEST 2022 to celebrate 50 years of Smiles!

SUMNER, Wash., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Molen Orthodontics is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its founding in 1972 by Dr. Bruce Molen. In Celebration of its achievements, Molen Orthodontics is hosting a FREE community carnival called SMILEFEST as a "Thank you" to their amazing community and fantastic patients. Molen Orthodontics is excited to host this exciting event and celebrate the 50th anniversary milestone alongside their community and patients alike.

Molen Orthodontics invites everyone to celebrate at SMILEFEST 2022 located in their Sumner Molen Orthodontics parking lot, across from the YMCA, on September 17th from 11 am - 4 pm. Join in on the fun with inflatable bounce houses, giant obstacle course, pony and train rides, a groovy DJ, face painting and endless carnival games. Molen Orthodontics will also be providing free Hotdogs, cotton candy, ice cream and more!

We have partnered with the local food bank so all attendees are encouraged to bring a canned or non-perishable food item(s) to fill the food bank truck!

"It has always been a priority to give back to the community that has given us so much," shares Dr. Rick Molen when asked why hosting a free community event was important to him. Molen Orthodontics has always prioritized the sponsorship of youth organizations. They have invited local youth sports teams and schools to lend a hand at SMILEFEST. In return Molen Orthodontics will sponsor several of the team's and school's activities during the following year.

Molen Orthodontics is excited to extend this invite to everyone able to attend this FREE event:

SMILEFEST 2022 – Saturday, September 17 th , 2022 from 11 am – 4 pm

, 2022 from – Located in the Sumner Molen Orthodontics parking lot (Across from the YMCA)

Address: 16209 64th Street E, Sumner, WA 98390

For information about Molen Orthodontics SMILEFEST, please contact Nicole at [email protected] or call us at (253) 939-2552.

About Molen Orthodontics

With 50 years of experience, Molen Orthodontics has set the bar for progressive, non-surgical approaches in orthodontic treatment. Specializing in both teeth alignment and jaw correction, we have become the sought-after experts in creating the wide, signature Molen smile. We believe that everyone deserves the best care, so we offer 0% in-house financing, with flexible payment options to make treatment a reality for everyone. Ask around our community and you will hear the same thing time and time again, there is something special about Molen. If you want the best for yourself or your family, there is no better choice than Molen Orthodontics.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nicole Barnett / Korrina Campbell

(253) 735-7730

16209 64th St E #101

Sumner, WA 98390

[email protected]

SOURCE Molen Orthodontics