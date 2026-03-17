Molex Accelerates AI Cluster Deployment with One-Stop Optical Interconnect Architecture and Debut of High-Radix Optical Circuit Switch Platform

Combination of Molex VersaBeam EBO Backplane Connector and Teramount TeraVERSE detachable fiber connector boosts serviceability and slashes deployment time by 85%

Enhanced CPO toolkit with Versatile Format Interconnect and External Laser Source Small Form Factor Pluggable increase density by 50% and cut system power consumption

Molex High-Radix Optical Circuit Switch Platform improves GPU cluster scalability and efficiency by enabling largescale, reconfigurable optical connectivity with minimal network overhead

LISLE, Ill., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Molex, a global electronics leader and connectivity innovator, has unveiled a robust product roadmap for delivering the full technology stack needed to address the massive scaling requirements of hyperscale data centers. Molex has expanded its Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) interconnect toolkit designed to eliminate the most critical bottlenecks in AI cluster scaling. Additionally, Molex has introduced the High-Radix Optical Circuit Switch (OCS) Platform to deliver a complete optical switching fabric to meet emerging data requirements. By providing flexible, high-density optical switching, AI infrastructure operators are able to dynamically reconfigure network topologies and maximize utilization of valuable compute resources.

The Co-Packaged Optics interconnect toolkit from Molex delivers high density optical connectivity that helps AI data centers scale bandwidth while improving reliability and system level power efficiency. Molex High-Radix Optical Circuit Switch Platform enables large scale, reconfigurable optical connectivity to improve AI cluster scalability and utilization with minimal network overhead.

"The rapid growth of artificial intelligence, from large‑scale model training to real‑time inference, is placing unprecedented demands on data‑center networks," said Peter Lee, vice president and general manager, Optical Solutions Business Unit, Molex. "Our goal is to deliver comprehensive and differentiating optical solutions that support the next generation of AI infrastructure—enabling greater scalability, improved operational efficiency and significantly enhanced energy efficiency as data center networking demands continue to accelerate."

Maximizing Scale-Up Density

Building on the success of the award-winning VersaBeam EBO interconnect solutions, Molex has introduced the VersaBeam EBO Backplane Connector. This solution consolidates up to 192 fibers into a single, compact interface. By moving connectivity to a pre-configured optical backplane, this new product enables "blind" installation of cards and sleds forming optical connections in mass and utilizes Expanded Beam Optical (EBO) technology to reduce sensitivity to dust and debris. The result dramatically reduces cleaning, inspection and maintenance requirements, slashing deployment time by up to 85%.

Additional performance benefits are realized when pairing the high-capacity transport of the Molex VersaBeam EBO Backplane Connector with the Teramount TeraVERSE® detachable fiber connectivity product. Molex is collaborating with Teramount to commercialize the highly innovative TeraVERSE separable, serviceable fiber-to-chip interface. Together, these solutions provide a continuous, high-performance optical path that allows for a modular "swappable" architecture that helps minimize damage to delicate fiber interfaces or the need for onsite optical expertise.

"This collaboration is a gamechanger for our industry," said Hesham Taha, CEO and co-founder at Teramount. "By combining the proven interconnect expertise that Molex brings with Teramount's breakthrough detachable-fiber and optical-coupling connectivity, we're enabling hyperscalers to accelerate deployment of flexible, high-performance optical solutions."

Meeting Demands for Next-Generation Architectures

As part of its one-stop solution set that alleviates growing demands for bandwidth, power optimization and thermal efficiency, the Molex CPO toolkit includes a Versatile Format Interconnect (VFI) Optical Backplane System and External Laser Source Small Form Factor Pluggable (ELSFP) Optical Connectors. The enhanced Molex VFI offers up to a 50% density boost to maximize space utilization. Complementing this, the Molex ELSFP solution moves laser power sources off the chip for more reliable CPO connections. Fully compliant with and licensed under the Optical Internetworking Forum (OIF) 2.0 CPO standards, the Molex ELSFP helps improve reliability, testing and deployment.

Reconfigurable High‑Radix Optical Switching for AI Infrastructure

To address the architectural demands of large‑scale AI and machine‑learning clusters, Molex has unveiled the High‑Radix OCS Platform. Built on more than 20 years of MEMS expertise, a broad portfolio of patented technologies, and over two million deployments of MEMS-based devices, this all‑optical switching platform enables dynamic, fiber‑level reconfiguration without the need for power‑intensive optical‑electrical‑optical (O‑E‑O) conversion. Bypassing traditional electrical switching layers, the OCS reduces power consumption and thermal load while simplifying network architectures. This high‑radix optical fabric supports flatter, more efficient interconnect topologies well suited for AI training and inferencing—enabling scalable, reconfigurable connectivity as compute density increases and link speeds continue to evolve.

Experience the Future of AI Optical Connectivity and Optical Circuit Switch Platform at OFC 2026

Molex will showcase its complete optical stack at OFC 2026 (Booth #1749). Attendees can review the VersaBeam EBO Backplane Connector alongside the VersaBeam EBO Interconnect Solutions, 2026 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Honorees. The Teramount TeraVERSE chip-level interface, VFI and ELSFP CPO solutions will also be on display.

A live demonstration of the Molex High-Radix OCS Platform will reinforce the company's progress in meeting the demands of AI-driven network architectures. The demonstration highlights real-time optical path reconfiguration, system control, and operational stability at scale. Molex has initiated a sampling program for this extensive line-up in advance of general product availability.

Molex is also demonstrating live data transfer through a new XPO interconnect solution at both the Arista booth (#1571) and the Molex booth (#1749) at OFC 2026, supporting the working group addressing AI data center requirements for increased bandwidth, density, power delivery and system-level thermal management.

About Molex Optical Solutions Business

The Molex Optical Solutions Business is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance optical interconnects, switching systems, and integrated transport solutions. By leveraging deep expertise in optics and MEMS technology, silicon photonics, precision molding and automated assembly, Molex Optical Solutions Business provides foundational technology that powers the world's most advanced AI clusters and hyperscale cloud environments.

About Molex

Molex is a global electronics leader committed to making the world a better, more-connected place. With a presence in more than 38 countries, Molex enables transformative technology innovation in the consumer device, aerospace and defense, data center, cloud, telecommunications, transportation, industrial automation and healthcare industries. Through trusted customer and industry relationships, unrivaled engineering expertise, and product quality and reliability, Molex realizes the infinite potential of Creating Connections for Life. For more information, visit www.molex.com.

SOURCE Molex Incorporated