Molex Completes AirBorn Acquisition to Expand Offering of Industry-Leading Interconnect Solutions for Mission-Critical Aerospace and Defense Applications

Complementary engineering expertise bolstered by Molex's global manufacturing footprint and strength in developing rugged, miniaturized connectivity solutions

Combined company includes more than 50,000 employees and 85 plants in 20 countries

New Molex Division, led by AirBorn's Michael Cole , will drive expansion into aerospace and defense, space exploration, commercial air and other industry sectors

LISLE, Ill., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Molex, a global electronics leader and connectivity innovator, has completed its acquisition of AirBorn, a global manufacturer of rugged and highly reliable connectors and electronic components designed for mission-critical applications across aerospace and defense, commercial air, space exploration, medical and industrial markets. AirBorn brings an expansive product portfolio and proven aerospace and defense solutions to Molex, which is known for its deep electronics industry knowledge, value-added engineering expertise and worldwide manufacturing footprint.

Molex completes AirBorn acquisition, driving expansion into aerospace and defense, space exploration, commercial air and other industry sectors.

"Molex is excited to complete this important acquisition, which enables us to expand into the aerospace and defense market while extending our capabilities across space exploration and other key sectors," said Joe Nelligan, CEO, Molex. "As we begin to integrate AirBorn's people, products and processes within Molex, we will focus on supporting the needs of our customers, distributors and partners through collaboration and strategic investment in innovation and technology, shaping the future of the aerospace and defense category."

Combined Skills, Scale and Scope

AirBorn's portfolio of military-grade connectors, cables and electronic assemblies will form the foundation of Molex's new Aerospace and Defense Division. AirBorn's CEO, Michael Cole, will lead this new Division while working closely with Molex's integration team and global leadership team to align priorities, empower employees and create recurring customer value.

"The combination of Molex's organizational scale and financial stability with AirBorn's purpose-built products and unmatched customer experiences will enable us to solve the most complex rugged connectivity challenges," said Michael Cole. "Together we can reinforce our role as trusted advisors serving the unique requirements of aerospace and defense customers and accelerate investments in the business that will drive growth and competitive advantage."

The combined organization will total more than 50,000 employees and 85 plants located in 20 countries. The collective product portfolio will benefit from Molex's robust global distribution network, which plays a pivotal role in driving regional and global demand generation, sales and inventory support.

As a highly valued distribution partner for both Molex and AirBorn, TTI, Inc. envisions tremendous potential emerging from this unique blend of capabilities, expertise, products and global operations. "We applaud Molex's acquisition of AirBorn, which offers new business opportunities for the combined AirBorn and Molex entity and their valued distribution partners," said Lew LaFornara, SVP, Product and Supplier Marketing, TTI, Inc. "AirBorn's solid reputation in aerospace and defense, coupled with Molex's long-standing distinction as a provider of innovative, high-quality products in a diverse set of market segments is a powerful combination."

Building on Proven Experience and Expertise

AirBorn's legacy of excellence in the aerospace and defense industry complements Molex's leadership in the broader connector and cable assembly space. According to Bishop & Associates' Top 100 Connector Manufacturers Report1, Molex was ranked No. 3 in total world connector sales and No. 2 in the computer and peripheral, business and retail equipment, medical electronics and consumer electronics connector market sectors.

Both Molex and AirBorn have long track records of product engineering and design capabilities focused on optimizing size, weight and power (SWaP) requirements, which are crucial in supporting aerospace and defense applications. Further, as an interconnect technology innovator across automotive, generative AI, hyperscale data center and mobile device applications, Molex brings electronic and fiber optic capabilities that will enhance signal integrity, reduce electromagnetic interference and enable greater product data rates.

About Molex

Molex is a global electronics leader committed to making the world a better, more-connected place. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex enables transformative technology innovation in the automotive, data center, industrial automation, healthcare, 5G, cloud and consumer device industries. Through trusted customer and industry relationships, unrivaled engineering expertise, and product quality and reliability, Molex realizes the infinite potential of Creating Connections for Life. For more information, visit www.molex.com.

1 Bishop & Associates, Top 100 Connector Manufacturers Report, August 2023.

SOURCE Molex Incorporated