Molex Extends eHV High-Voltage Connector Portfolio to Ensure Safe, Reliable and Efficient Electrical Connections in Electric and Hybrid Vehicles

New eHV60 Connector suited for auxiliary high-voltage functions, including DC/DC converters, onboard chargers, electric compressors and e-axles in electric and hybrid vehicles

Designed to meet stringent industry standards while offering compact, efficient alternatives to legacy products for easier integration into space-constrained systems

Validated second-source options reduce supply chain risk while increasing sourcing flexibility, eliminating costly redesigns and accelerating time-to-market

LISLE, Ill., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Molex, a global electronics leader and connectivity innovator, debuts the first product in its eHV high-voltage connector and terminal system portfolio, designed to provide secure and reliable high-performance electrical connections in high-voltage power applications across auxiliary and primary systems in Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs). The first product in the lineup is the eHV60 High- Voltage Automotive Connector, which is ideally suited for auxiliary high-voltage functions, such as DC/DC converters, onboard chargers, electric compressors and e-axles.

"The new eHV60 aligns with Molex's broader automotive portfolio to strengthen supply chain resiliency and reduce total manufacturing costs." said Scott Whicker, SVP, president, Transportation and Innovative Solutions, Molex. "This newest extension to our eHV high-voltage connector portfolio offers a compact, efficient solution that increases sourcing flexibility while easing integration into space-constrained systems."

Ever-Expanding Connector Ecosystem

The high-voltage terminal and connector family from Molex extends the company's comprehensive ecosystem of connectors engineered to ensure global compliance and qualification readiness. The new Molex eHV60 adheres to stringent USCAR-2 and LV215 industry standards while being validated both electrically and mechanically as a drop-in alternative to legacy products. This offers automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers dual-sourcing options while assuring risk-free system integration and faster program onboarding.

Additionally, the eHV60 features a compact footprint that is up to 30% smaller than existing products, facilitating faster deployment in space-constrained, auxiliary high-voltage systems.

The eHV60's shielded interface design ensures robust protection from electromagnetic interference (EMI), which is critical for maintaining signal integrity and system safety in high-voltage environments. As an auxiliary high-voltage system, the eHV60 supports up to 1000V and 64A at 80° C, making it ideal for mid-power applications while establishing safe, reliable and efficient high-voltage connections between system components.

Proven Connectivity Track Record

Molex oversees every aspect of design and manufacturing of the new eHV family, with facilities in North America, Europe and Asia to support localized production while ensuring faster response times and regional compliance. Continued investment in robust design processes empowers R&D and product engineers to simulate, fabricate, validate and commercialize industry-leading products. Longstanding experience in precision terminal production, connector assembly and high-voltage quality testing is backed by the Molex Global Reliability Lab where a team of engineers apply decades of experience in electronics, power-interconnect solutions, certifications and standards to comply with stringent requirements for quality and reliability.

Furthermore, the company's strong supplier relationships offer ready access to qualified sources for high-voltage materials, such as high-performance plastics and plating solutions. Besides elevating supply continuity and design flexibility, these relationships play an important role in decreasing Bill of Material (BOM) costs. Additionally, Molex's advanced, in-house tooling and plating capabilities expedite design iterations and further enhance quality, which is critically important when initiating new programs or adapting to design changes.

Simplified System Integration

System-level integration with Molex busbars, battery interconnects, cables, custom headers and 48V automotive systems solutions eases the creation of high-performance, turnkey power distribution systems. Molex's experience in high-speed data communications and universal power supplies used by hyperscale data centers is especially important in designing high-voltage connectors to withstand extensive vibration, thermal cycling and mechanical loads.

Product Availability

Slated for availability in the first quarter of 2026, the eHV60 joins Molex's existing roster of automotive connectors while serving as the first product in the eHV family.

