Molex Unveils Multi-Channel Liquid Cooled Busbar Capability at Computex 2026 to Power Next-Generation AI Data Centers

Integration of liquid cooling into the power backbone bridges thermal gap as AI workloads drive higher current requirements

Unique seven-channel architecture enables uniform heat extraction for HPR busbars, yielding up to 20% greater cooling efficiency compared to single-channel designs

Mounting compatibility with ORV3 and HPR standards ensures future-proof investment protection

LISLE, Ill., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Molex, a global electronics leader and connectivity innovator, will showcase its latest thermal management innovations at Computex 2026 (booth M1330, 4F. TAINEX 1), led by the debut of the new Multi-Channel Liquid Cooled Busbars. As intensive AI workloads drive rack power requirements toward the 1-megawatt (MW) threshold, traditional air-cooled infrastructure has hit a physical limit. Molex bridges this "AI Thermal Gap" by extending liquid cooling into the power-distribution layer, supporting currents up to 15,000 Amps today with a strategic design roadmap to 25,000 Amps.

Molex Multi-Channel Liquid Cooled Busbars extend liquid cooling into the power backbone to support higher-current AI racks with more uniform heat extraction.

"Direct-to-chip cooling is now standard for compute, but for AI to truly scale, we must also address the thermal challenges of the power path," said Kevin Alberts, VP and GM of the Power and Signal Business Unit (PSBU), Molex. "By integrating liquid cooling into the power backbone with our new Multi-Channel Liquid Cooled Busbars, Molex enables customers to maintain stable electrical performance and reduce thermal stress without drastically increasing the physical footprint of the rack."

The Multi-Channel Difference

Unlike conventional liquid cooled designs that use a single-channel fluid path, Molex has engineered a unique multi-channel architecture that segments the coolant path into as many as seven discrete channels. This approach not only facilitates more uniform and efficient heat extractions to reduce hot spots and thermal stress, but it also improves electrical performance stability at high currents. As a result, the Molex Multi-Channel Liquid Cooled Busbars deliver a major benchmark for thermal efficiency: a 15°C T-Rise at 15,000 Amps.

According to data simulations conducted by Molex, the seven-channel Multi-Channel Liquid Cooled Busbar architecture yields up to 20% greater cooling efficiency when compared to a single-channel design. The ability to maximize heat extraction within the same mechanical footprint gives data center architects the ability to scale power without sacrificing valuable rack space.

Configurable, Modular Design

Molex has engineered the new busbars for unprecedented configuration flexibility, enabling customers to tailor the busbar's length, depth and fluid inlet/outlet points to accommodate tight layouts. This flexibility, combined with a standard plug-and-play interface, allows for a seamless transition to liquid cooling without requiring a redesign of the rack infrastructure.

Future-Proof Investment Protection

By maintaining footprint compatibility with ORV3 and HPR mechanical standards, Molex simplifies system integration while boosting reliability in data center and AI rack applications. Hyperscalers can pre-install the high-capacity power infrastructure needed long-term while easing transitions toward next-gen accelerators and 1-MW rack architectures.

This eliminates costly "rip and replace" redesigns as power demands scale from today's 15,000 Amps toward the 25,000-Amp threshold. Furthermore, compatibility with both dielectric and non-dielectric liquids ensures these solutions can be seamlessly integrated into a variety of existing facility cooling loops. The Molex Multi-Channel Liquid Cooled Busbars build on a legacy of thermal management innovations, enabling customers to phase transitions from air cooling to liquid cooling while safeguarding investments in existing platforms.

Computex 2026: Molex Innovations Showcase

At Computex 2026, Molex will showcase innovations for driving next-gen AI infrastructure, including a real-time thermal mapping demonstration of the Multi-Channel Liquid Cooled Busbar capability to reinforce the merits of multi-channel heat extraction under simulated, high-density AI workloads. Molex also will present the following technologies that build on its legacy of advanced power delivery, efficient thermal management and high-speed connectivity:

Integrated rack solutions with advanced cooling : Innovations that address energy consumption while alleviating thermal constraints.

: Innovations that address energy consumption while alleviating thermal constraints. 448G high-speed connectivity : Solutions designed to support next-gen data transmission within AI servers.

: Solutions designed to support next-gen data transmission within AI servers. CPO, CPC and XPO connectivity portfolio : Co-packaged and optical solutions that support scale-up architectures, enabling higher interconnect density while reducing power consumption and signal loss.

: Co-packaged and optical solutions that support scale-up architectures, enabling higher interconnect density while reducing power consumption and signal loss. Innovative Optical Solutions: Fiber connectivity innovations and solutions from recently acquired Teramount, a Molex company, supporting expansion of high-density optical infrastructure.

About Molex

Molex is a global electronics leader committed to making the world a better, more-connected place. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex enables transformative technology innovation in the consumer device, aerospace and defense, data center, cloud, telecommunications, transportation, industrial automation and healthcare industries. Through trusted customer and industry relationships, unrivaled engineering expertise, and product quality and reliability, Molex realizes the infinite potential of Creating Connections for Life. For more information, visit www.molex.com.

SOURCE Molex Incorporated