TAIPEI, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra-high-power cell pioneer Molicel showcased its technological leadership at Advanced Automotive Battery Conference (AABC) Europe 2026, revealing the leading INR-21700-P70X within its PX series. Engineered to bridge the gap between lithium-ion batteries and supercapacitors, this next-generation cell sets a new automotive benchmark by delivering an extraordinary 7000 mAh capacity, a staggering 340 Wh/kg energy density, and an elite 30C high-rate continuous discharge capability.

Molicel Capitalizes on Global Hybrid Surge, Unveiling Next-Gen Cell Technology

This major tactical realignment sweeps through the global auto industry as BEV growth cools. In its 2026 outlook, the International Energy Agency (IEA) highlights this shift, noting that manufacturers are actively prioritizing hybrids. In response, a massive surge in hybrid demand is redefining key regions: in the United States, hybrids neared 20% of new vehicle sales volume by late 2025 according to CNBC, while in Europe, they captured a 24% market share based on International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) data. Concurrently, the Asia-Pacific region asserted its market dominance, capturing 51.67% of the global hybrid vehicle market value across all segments, including mild, full, and plug-in hybrids. The multi-regional momentum is propelling the global hybrid vehicle market from USD 335.21 billion in 2026 to USD 570.78 billion by 2034.

This market shift has profoundly altered battery requirements. Next-generation hybrids demand an unprecedented synergy of sustained energy and explosive power—a profile Molicel delivers by breaking the traditional trade-off between power and density. With a 900W peak power duration of 5 seconds, the INR-21700-P70X enables immediate current delivery during sudden overtaking maneuvers and instant power absorption during heavy regenerative braking. Furthermore, the cell achieves an unprecedented power switching time of under 200 microseconds when ramping up to high-power output. This response speed effectively mirrors a supercapacitor, allowing the vehicle to seamlessly handle high-frequency power pulses without power fading.

"The global automotive landscape is undergoing a profound diversification, where the demand for immediate, high-frequency burst power has become paramount," said Casey Shiue, President of Molicel. "Our next-generation PX series isn't just an evolutionary upgrade; by blending supercapacitor-like responsiveness with the high energy density of lithium-ion, we are redefining what hybrid powertrains can achieve in terms of raw power, safety, and lifespan."

By passing the ultra-stringent UL9540A thermal runaway evaluation—the definitive international safety benchmark for energy storage systems and critical power infrastructure—Molicel sets a new safety benchmark. Through advanced single-crystal technology, the cell slashes exothermal heat release by nearly 50% compared to conventional poly-crystal materials. Crucially, during brutal abuse testing, instead of triggering a simultaneous, catastrophic blowout, Molicel's cells merely smoke, significantly delaying and isolating thermal spread. This tactical containment delivers a premier level of defense valued not only by mission-critical data center BBUs, but now serving as an unprecedented safety guarantee for automakers designing next-generation HEVs.

Furthermore, unlike BEVs that undergo deep daily cycles, hybrids subject batteries to hundreds of thousands of rapid, shallow fluctuations. In testing mimicking this environment under a supercapacitor profile, Molicel's PX series retained an astonishing 96% capacity after 1,000,000 cycles(+10C for 10s / -2C for 110s, cut-off temp. 83°C). This extreme durability ensures the battery powertrain outlives the vehicle itself, eliminating automaker warranty anxieties.

By combining conventional lithium-ion energy density with the microsecond responsiveness, low heat, and million-cycle life of a supercapacitor under high-rate pulse conditions, Molicel stands as the premier technology enabler for the global hybrid transition.

SOURCE Molicel