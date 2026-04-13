Mollie's Fund and SHAPE America Launch Free Sun Safety Curriculum for Middle and High School Students

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mollie's Fund and SHAPE America are proud to announce a new partnership to provide a free National Sun Safety Curriculum for middle school and high school students. This initiative was made possible through the generous support of the Nestlé Health Science Community Care Fund.

Their commitment to youth health has been instrumental in bringing this project to life and in helping us reach students at a critical moment in shaping lifelong habits.

"Mollie's Fund is honored to partner with SHAPE America to put sun safety into every classroom," said Cara Biggane Jung of Mollie's Fund. "These lessons give students practical, lifelong tools to reduce skin cancer risk."

The curriculum gives educators classroom-ready lessons to teach sun-safe behaviors that reduce skin cancer risk, which is especially important as summer approaches.

What's Included?

UV Risk Assessment: How UV radiation and skin type affect risk.

Smart Choices: How to read labels and use the UV Index.

Action Plans: Personal protection strategies for daily life.

The curriculum is available now at no cost. Materials can be downloaded from the SHAPE America Catalog .

About Mollie's Fund

For over 20 years, Mollie's Fund has been at the forefront of melanoma awareness and making a difference in melanoma education — partnering with esteemed healthcare providers and medical institutions to educate all ages on the importance of sun safety, provide free skin cancer screenings, and connect patients to the latest treatment innovations and compassionate support.

About SHAPE America

Since its founding in 1885, SHAPE America has defined excellence in school-based health education and physical education. For decades, SHAPE America's National Physical Education Standards have served as the foundation for well-designed physical education programs across the country, just as the SHAPE America National Health Education Standards serve as the foundation for effective skills-based health education. Together, these national standards provide a comprehensive framework for educators to deliver high-quality instruction and make a positive difference in the health and well-being of every preK-12 student.

Learn more at www.shapeamerica.org .

For more information contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Mollie Biggane Melanoma Foundation