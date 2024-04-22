Molly Maid® Offers the Perfect Mother's Day Present: A Sparkling Clean Home

Leading Residential Cleaning Company Offers Chance to Sweep Mom Off Her Feet with $500 Gift Certificate

WACO, Texas, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Molly Maid ® , a Neighborly ® company, and the leading residential cleaning franchise is giving moms a chance to win the gift they truly deserve this Mother's Day: a day of relaxation in a freshly cleaned home. For the 10th consecutive year, Molly Maid is hosting its annual "Mother's Day Clean Home Giveaway" where moms across the nation have the chance to win a free cleaning service from participating locally owned and operated Molly Maid franchises.

Starting today, Monday, April 22, 2024, participants nationwide can enter the "Mother's Day Clean Home Giveaway" for the chance to win their loved one a $500 Molly Maid gift certificate. To enter, participants can visit the official entry page and submit their name for the chance to be randomly selected.

Submissions will be accepted through May 12, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. CT. Five winners will be chosen at random, each to be awarded a $500 gift certificate redeemable at any participating Molly Maid franchise location for any offered cleaning services.

"Mothers are the unsung heroes of our daily lives," said Marla Mock, President of Molly Maid. "Our Mother's Day Clean Home Giveaway is a token of appreciation for all they do and allows their loved ones to gift them something priceless – time to relax."

Enjoy the luxury of a consistently fresh and clean home with professional cleanings by Molly Maid and keep your living space neat in the meantime with their expert advice. Below are some tips to help you achieve a pro-level clean:

Create a Routine: Amidst the hustle and bustle of daily life, a structured cleaning schedule can prevent your home from being overlooked. Dedicate 30 minutes before work, after work, and before bedtime to tackle cleaning chores.

Amidst the hustle and bustle of daily life, a structured cleaning schedule can prevent your home from being overlooked. Dedicate 30 minutes before work, after work, and before bedtime to tackle cleaning chores. Always Dust First, Vacuum Last: Dusting first and vacuuming last helps ensure you round up all the settled dust. The dust particles in the air after dusting can also irritate allergies. Vacuuming after dusting keeps the risk of allergies to a minimum.

Dusting first and vacuuming last helps ensure you round up all the settled dust. The dust particles in the air after dusting can also irritate allergies. Vacuuming after dusting keeps the risk of allergies to a minimum. Clean One Room at a Time: Cleaning the whole house can be daunting. Tackle one room at a time, giving yourself a quick break after each accomplished task. This will break down a large undertaking into small, achievable goals.

Cleaning the whole house can be daunting. Tackle one room at a time, giving yourself a quick break after each accomplished task. This will break down a large undertaking into small, achievable goals. Use a Microfiber Cloth: Microfiber cloths are one of Molly Maid's favorite cleaning tools because of their efficiency in picking up dust. A damp microfiber cloth rarely leaves behind any dust or lint.

Microfiber cloths are one of favorite cleaning tools because of their efficiency in picking up dust. A damp microfiber cloth rarely leaves behind any dust or lint. Remember to Sanitize: Sanitizing is often overlooked in the cleaning process. Frequently touched surfaces, such as doorknobs, toilets, and kitchen counters, should be sanitized twice a week as they harbor the most germs.

To learn more about the Mother's Day Clean Home Giveaway, please visit their contest page.

Give the gift of time and a spotless home year-round. Molly Maid gift certificates are available for purchase at www.mollymaid.com/gift-certificates.

About Molly Maid®

Molly Maid® is a residential cleaning franchise with more than 400 franchise locations that collectively perform more than 1.7 million U.S. home cleanings annually. Franchising since 1984, and acquired in 2015, Molly Maid® is part of Neighborly®, the world's largest home services company with more than 30 brands and 5,500 franchises in six countries that have collectively served 14 million+ customers by repairing, maintaining, and enhancing their homes and businesses. Through Neighborly.com and the Neighborly mobile app, we connect consumers to local service providers that meet rigorous franchisor standards across 19 service categories. Molly Maid® established the Ms. Molly Foundation in 1996 to raise awareness and support for victims of domestic violence. Neighborly brands are found at www.neighborly.com or on the Neighborly App. For more information about Molly Maid, visit www.mollymaid.com. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly, visit franchise.neighborly.com.

Media Contact: Taylor Saltijeral, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847-945-1300

SOURCE Molly Maid