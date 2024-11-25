Molly Maid® Spreads Holiday Cheer with Annual Clean Home Giveaway

The Nation's Leading Residential Cleaning Company Announces Holiday Sweepstakes for a Chance to

Win a $500 Gift Certificate

WACO, Texas, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Molly Maid®, a Neighborly® company and the nation's leading residential and commercial cleaning franchise, announced its annual Holiday Clean Home Giveaway sweepstakes today. The brand is offering consumers the opportunity to win one of five $500 Molly Maid gift certificates to lighten their cleaning load this holiday season. For a chance to win, participants can enter the Holiday Clean Home Giveaway sweepstakes beginning today through December 13, 2024.

"At Molly Maid, we know that the holidays are a time of joy, fun and of course, a little mess," said Marla Mock, President of Molly Maid. "We're excited to give back this season by helping families enjoy more of the fun and less of the clean-up. Our Holiday Clean Home Giveaway is our way of spreading some holiday cheer and providing a little extra time for everyone to focus on what really matters."

Molly Maid offers a variety of services to meet all your cleaning needs, from a one-time clean to preparing your home for guests or cleanup after the holiday festivities, to weekly housekeeping services. The five $500 Molly Maid gift certificates are redeemable at any participating franchise location for any cleaning service.

For those looking to gift a loved one a spotless home and some extra time, Molly Maid gift certificates are available for purchase at https://www.mollymaid.com/gift-certificates/.

For the complete contest rules for the Holiday Clean Home Giveaway, visit https://www.mollymaid.com/holiday-clean-home-giveaway-official-rules/.

About Molly Maid®

Molly Maid® is a residential cleaning franchise with more than 450 franchise locations that collectively perform more than 1.7 million U.S. home cleanings annually. Franchising since 1984, and acquired in 2015, Molly Maid® is part of Neighborly®, the world's largest home services company with more than 30 brands and 5,500 franchises in six countries that have collectively served 14 million+ customers by repairing, maintaining, and enhancing their homes and businesses. Through Neighborly.com and the Neighborly mobile app, we connect consumers with local service providers who meet rigorous franchisor standards across 19 service categories. Molly Maid® established the Ms. Molly Foundation in 1996 to raise awareness and support for victims of domestic violence. For more information about Molly Maid®, visit MollyMaid.com . To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here .

