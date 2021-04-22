Molly Maid® Spruces Up the Ultimate Mother's Day Gift

DALLAS, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Mother's Day, Molly Maid , a Neighborly company and a leading residential cleaning franchise, is giving hard-working moms the gift of a clean home. For the seventh consecutive year, the franchise is offering the chance for moms across the nation to win Molly Maid gift certificates from their loved ones. The "Maid for Moms" sweepstakes will award five winners with gift certificates that mom can use toward a home cleaning at any time throughout the year.

Molly Maid is awarding five winners with a $500 Molly Maid gift certificate for use now, or to save for later. Participants can enter the contest at https://neighborly-brands.app.do/clean-home-for-mother-s- day-giveaway. Entries are being accepted now through May 9, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

"The annual Mother's Day sweepstakes has become a Molly Maid tradition. Offering our services as a gift is something we're very proud of. This is our way of showing appreciation to moms everywhere," said Molly Maid President Vera Peterson.

To provide that special mom in your life with some time off and a spotless home any time of the year, Molly Maid gift certificates are available for purchase at www.mollymaid.com/gift-certificates/ .

About Molly Maid®

Molly Maid® is a residential cleaning franchise that cleans more than 1.7 million U.S. homes annually. Franchising since 1984, there are more than 490 Molly Maid units operating in the United States. Acquired in 2015, Molly Maid is part of Neighborly®, the world's largest home services franchisor of 26 service brands including Neighborly umbrella service brand and 4,500 franchise owners serving 10 million+ customers in nine countries, focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and businesses. Molly Maid established the Ms. Molly Foundation in 1996 to raise awareness and support for victims of domestic violence. Neighborly brands are found at www.Neighborly.com . For more information about Molly Maid, visit www.mollymaid.com . To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly, click here .

Media Contact: Angelic Venegas, Fishman PR, 847-945-1300 or [email protected]

SOURCE Molly Maid

Related Links

http://www.mollymaid.com

