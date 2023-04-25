MOLLY SIMS LAUNCHES YSE BEAUTY

Sims Launches Skincare Brand with Six Brightening-Focused SKUs

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Model, actress, entrepreneur, podcast host, and author Molly Sims, adds another role to her résumé- Founder & Chief Creative Officer of YSE Beauty. YSE Beauty (pronounced "wise") is the result of Molly's journey to find the right products she could consistently use to achieve her best possible skin while still leaning into life's simplest pleasures. A beauty enthusiast and host of top beauty podcast on Dear Media, Lipstick on the Rim, Sims has interviewed the biggest experts in the field, tried thousands of beauty products and, after over 2 years of research and development, is launching her very own formulas that provide an easy and efficacious, clinically proven routine.

Sims, who for many years personally struggled with hyperpigmentation and dark spots, and could not find effective solutions to treat it, understands that her skin looks very different at 49 than it did at 22. YSE Beauty provides efficient solutions for women, who just like Molly, have struggled with dark spots, hyperpigmentation, sun damage, photo-aging, and acne scars. With the knowledge that many women are dealing with the visible signs of exposure to environmental pollution, chronic stress, hormonal shifts, excessive sun, and blue light exposure, YSE Beauty products are focused on providing the ultimate solution.

"Life's too short to not love the skin you're in. After years of struggling with hyperpigmentation, trying every product under the sun, and creating my own cocktail of concoctions… I recognized a hole in the market for a simplistic skincare routine that marries science-backed clinicals with the beauty and ease of luxury. That's why I started YSE Beauty, to create a curated collection of products that work hard for you with no downtime – because I never want to miss my kid's 4th (yes, 4th!) sports game of the weekend or a paloma with a friend. It's time we all get wiser with our skincare, and how we live our lives." - Molly Sims, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of YSE Beauty

YSE Beauty launches today with six foundational, brightening SKUs, ranging from $45 - $88, immediately available on YSEBeauty.com . To bring these formulations to life, Sims worked with SOS Beauty, a Los Angeles-based brand incubator and worked tirelessly to develop impressive products backed by clinical results. Providing consumers with a full day and night routine, YSE Beauty also offers targeted treatments such as The Problem Solver Brightening Treatment and the gentle and effective Your Favorite Ex Exfoliating Pads.

"It has been an honor and a pleasure to work with Molly on the creation of this brand. Prior to embarking on this venture, she spent nearly a decade sharing her beauty journey online with her audience, so in addition to bringing her unique experience and knowledge to the table, she was also able to bring an intimate understanding of the skin challenges facing so many women today. She knew that she was not alone in her struggles in finding the right products to deal with her hyperpigmentation, acne and more — and that's what drove her to create YSE," explained Charlene Valledor, SOS Beauty President, and Co-Founder. "Armed with information and access to the top skincare experts and dermatologists in the nation, we set out to develop a unique, thoughtfully curated system to help women reveal their brightest, most radiant skin. Our task was to distill all the information she'd collected, pair it with the latest research, and create a line that is not only unique and efficacious, but also designed to perfectly suit this demographic: real people with busy lives looking for an effective routine that allows them to spend less time worrying about their skin and more time enjoying life."

ABOUT THE PRODUCTS

The Problem Solver Brightening Treatment - $88

Hit delete and make stubborn spots and hyperpigmentation a distant memory with this targeted treatment, formulated with hard-working ingredients to brighten and even out skin tone. Formulated with Tranexamic Acid, Pomegranate Seed Oil, Licorice Root Extract and Niacinamide.

Morning Cocktail Vitamin C Serum - $85

Meet the serum that can do it all. Three forms of stabilized Vitamin C with a trio of benefits: brightens, fades hyperpigmentation, and boosts collagen to firm up skin. It's like a time machine in a bottle. Three forms of stabilized Vitamin C are combined with Azelaic Acid, Niacinamide and Hyaluronic Acid.

Your Favorite Ex Exfoliating Pads - $72

That one product you won't regret going back to. This gentle exfoliator brings super smooth, bright skin to the surface while adding back lost moisture. Formulated with Glycolic Acid, Grape Extract, Sodium Polyglutamate, Gluconalactone and Ectoin, these pads are gentle enough for daily use.

Last Call Retinol Serum - $88

Perfect for those suffering from dark spots and hyperpigmentation, this cocktail of powerhouse ingredients includes Omega fatty acids and retinol to help stimulate collagen, calm inflammation, and repair UV damage while you sleep. Key ingredients include Retinol, Niacinamide, Hyaluronic Acid and Linoleic Acid.

Take It Off Gel-Oil Cleanser - $45

This gel-oil cleanser with antioxidants and plant-based oils removes makeup and impurities without stripping moisture for seriously soft, hydrated skin. Formulated with an Antioxidant Blend, Meadowfoam Seed Oil, Cloudberry Seed Oil, Almond Seed Oil and Rice Bran Extract, for healthy and clean skin.

Xtremely Rich Moisturizer - $65

The moisturizer that lets your skin be its best self. A dreamy, hydrating texture that leaves your skin looking dewy and feeling fresh, even with bare naked skin. A blend of Ceramides, Squalane, Microalgae and Hyaluronic Acid guarantee deep hydration.

ABOUT MOLLY SIMS

Molly Sims is an American actress, model, bestselling author, and leader in the lifestyle and wellness space. Through her books, her beauty and wellness podcast, Lipstick on the Rim, and her beloved website, MollySims.com, Molly has established herself as a trusted authority for all things beauty, fashion, and lifestyle. Her relatable but also, aspirational approach to skincare and beauty have made her the go-to source for women of all ages seeking advice on anything from makeup for busy moms to the latest in skincare technology. YSE BEAUTY (pronounced "wise") is the result of Molly's journey to find the right products so that she could live her best life in her own skin. After testing and experimenting with thousands of products throughout her career, YSE launches her own formulas that blend clinically proven efficacy with warm luxury lifestyle. The outcome is a simple, straight forward, high-quality personal care brand that encapsulates her years of wisdom in products that just work.

ABOUT SOS BEAUTY

Founded in 2017, SOS Beauty Group is a full-service product development and manufacturing company located in Beverly Hills, California. With a unique combination of expertise in product, manufacturing, marketing, and creativity, they provide comprehensive support for brands at every stage of the development process -- from initial concept to retail shelf.

