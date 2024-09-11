Molson Coors to bring Naked Life, the No. 1 non-alc RTD cocktail brand in Australia, to the U.S.

The beverage company expands its commitment to the growing non-alc category in 2025

CHICAGO, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Molson Coors continues to premiumize their portfolio across the beverage aisle, expanding their offerings in the non-alcoholic category. Today, the company announced a strategic partnership with Naked Life, the No.1 non-alc RTD cocktail company in Australia, to bring its products to the U.S. market in 2025.

Naked Life provides a better-for-you non-alc cocktail option, transforming classic cocktails and mixed drinks into versions that deliver unmistakable taste without the alcohol.

"Consumers want more than just an alternative," says Kevin Nitz, vice president of non-alc beverages for Molson Coors. "They want a sophisticated, great-tasting option that aligns with their lifestyle. Naked Life provides a high-quality non-alc cocktail, delivering an experience of the best alc based versions," said Nitz. "After you taste Naked Life, I dare you to believe it's not a full-strength cocktail."

Crafted with distilled botanicals, Naked Life is designed to deliver the same experience of traditional cocktails, with less than 10 calories per can and made with natural sweeteners.

Molson Coors will launch Naked Life in the U.S online and in select retail locations starting March 2025. The initial launch will include five of Naked Life's most loved RTD cocktail varieties:

Mojito: Lightly sparkling, citrusy lime and fresh mint flavors complement the rich brown sugar and rum notes.

Negroni Spritz: A sweet blend of cherry, lemon and orange extracts combined with the bitters of cinchona and bitter orange.

Gin and Tonic: Distilled botanicals and extracts of lemon, bitter orange, and cinchona top noted with juniper berry.

Cosmo: Refreshing cranberry paired with zesty lime and top noted with orange liquor notes.

: Refreshing cranberry paired with zesty lime and top noted with orange liquor notes. Margarita: A tart, citrusy and salty experience crafted with lime extract, unmistakable tequila notes and just the right amount of salt, subtly top noted with a pot-distilled botanical blend.

With growth in the non-alc RTD category, which is up nearly 70% in the U.S. over the past year, Naked Life highlights the unmet desire for drinks that offer the same premium experience as alcohol options.

"The consumer market is shifting and is demanding more low and no-alc options, but the availability of truly great-tasting alternatives has been slow to catch up," Naked Life founder, David Andrew explains.

Naked Life will join a portfolio of brands from Molson Coors that welcome all drinkers. From beers to hard seltzers, premium spirits and non-alc options, Naked Life further expands the roster of Molson Coors' portfolio of beverages that are perfect for any occasion.

"This partnership aligns perfectly with both companies' goals to innovate and meet the evolving needs of today's consumers, allowing us to rethink the beverage landscape for the future," said Andrew.

Learn more about Naked Life at https://www.nakedlifespirits.com.au .

About Molson Coors Beverage Company

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has brewed beverages that unite people to celebrate all life's moments. From our core power brands Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, Molson Canadian, Carling and Ožujsko to our above premium brands including Madri Excepcional, Staropramen, Blue Moon Belgian White and Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, to our economy and value brands like Miller High Life and Keystone Light, we produce many beloved and iconic beers. While Molson Coors' history is rooted in beer, we offer a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well, including flavored beverages like Vizzy Hard Seltzer, spirits like Five Trail whiskey and non-alcoholic beverages like ZOA Energy. As a business, our ambition is to be the first choice for our people, our consumers and our customers, and our success depends on our ability to make our products available to meet a wide range of consumer segments and occasions.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through its Americas and EMEA&APAC reporting segments and is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

About Naked Life

Naked Life's is Australia's no.1 Non Alc RTD brand with a vision to be the world's leading no/low beverage brand. Naked Life focuses on creating a platform of products for the moderating consumer, enabling them to celebrate their way, whichever way that is.

